Arts & Events

Tuesday, October 1 felt like a family affair at San Francisco Opera. What made it seem a family affair was not just that the husband-wife duo of Pene Pati and Amina Edris were singing the lead roles this one night only in Charles Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette. It was also that our local audiences have watched these two young singers emerge from the Merola and Adler Fellow Programs, then move on to grace the big stage of the San Francisco Opera. We have heard tenor Pene Pati and soprano Amina Edris many times over the past six years. We have noted that they met in 2016 when both were Adler Fellows. We have noted that they married later in 2016, and we have heard them sing countless times, individually, and, occasionally, together. But to hear them sing the roles of Romeo and Juliet, based on Shakespeare’s immortal young lovers, was something special, something like, well, a family affair for all of us, and a cause for celebration.

Their story is heart-warming. Pene Pati is a Samoan-born tenor who became a New Zealand citizen. Amina Edris is an Egyptian-born soprano who also became a New Zealand citizen. And they met as Adler Fellows in San Francisco. In this city's multi-cultural milieu, this husband-wife duo is a testament to what we hold dear. On October 1, in hearing Pene Pati and Amina Edris sing Romeo and Juliet, San Francisco audiences could bask in the warmth of this family affair. And the superb singing of Pene Pati and Amina Edris just reinforced this spirit of a family celebration.

Of course, in assuming the role of Juliet for one performance only, Amina Edris was following a tough act. Superstar soprano Nadine Sierra sang this role beautifully in the first six performances this season. However, Amina Edris held her own. Her soprano was radiant, her technique awesome, her French diction superb; and in singing opposite her husband, Amina Edris brought an intimacy to her performance that was incomparable. Likewise, as Romeo Pene Pati delivered a performance that subtly brought out the intimacy of this husband-wife duo. At the close of the balcony scene in Act II, Pene Pati lowered his voice to almost a whisper; and the intimacy of this moment was palpable.

Whereas Shakespeare found innumerable ways to keep Romeo and Juliet apart, Gounod brings the lovers together as many times as he can. They sing four love-duets, each one advancing the trajectory of their love, from their first, meeting when they tentatively begin to feel out their attraction to one another, to their open avowals of love in the balcony scene; and from the thraldom of their wedding night bedroom scene in Act IV to their gradual acceptance of a mutual death in one another ’ s arms at the close of the opera. thraldom of their wedding night bedroom scene in Act IV to their gradual acceptance of a mutual death in one another

With a fine libretto by Jules Barbier and Michel Carr é from Victor Hugo ’ s French translation of Shakespeare ’ s play, Charles Gounod composed music that subtly matches the magic of Shakespeare ’ s way with words. Even the lovers ’ playful disagreement in the nuptial bedroom scene over whether the bird-call heard is an alouette/lark announcing daybreak, (and their moment of parting), or a rossignol /nightengale, the confidante of lovers, makes a poignant reappearance in the tomb scene when the dying Romeo relives their supreme moment of marital bliss.

In hearing Gounod ’ s Rom é o et Juliette for the second time in nine days, I appreciated how fine an opera this is. Details I neglected to mention in my review of the September 21 performance now deserve recognition. In Gounod ’ s overture, there is a brilliant mini-fugue; and in pondering why this music is there I realised that a fugue with its counterpoint is a perfect expression of the counterpoint in the relationship between Romeo, a Montague, and Juliet, a Capulet. Musically, they transcend the enmity between their families; and they do so in a flight from their pernicious reality, in short, they engage in a mutual fugue.