Worth Noting



Saturday, October 12 is the Emergency Prep Fair



If you don’t have solar on your roof you can still choose 100% renewable electricity thru Opt Up for 100% Clean Electricity through East Bay Community Energy by choosing Renewable 100 https://ebce.org/opt-up/. If your budget is too squeezed to pay a few more dollars a month for 100% renewable Brilliant 100% is carbon free and the same cost as PG&E.



The City Council October 15 meeting agenda is available for comment. Follow the link or check the highlights from the agenda following the list of meetings and events. Email comments to council@cityofberkeley.info https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx



Plan Ahead



East Bay SunShares Workshops, Tuesday, October 15, 6 – 7:30 pm at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, pre-registration requested (not required). SunShares makes it easier and more affordable for Bay Area residents to go solar. https://www.bayareasunshares.org/events



City of Berkeley Planning open House, Wednesday, October 16, 4-6 pm, 1947 Center



Housing Framework: What’s happening with Measures O, P and U1, Saturday, October 19, 10 am at Harriet Tubman Terrace



Sunday, October 6, 2019



3rd National Election Integrity Conference, 10 am – 6 pm, at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, last day of two-day conference, theme “In Paper We Trust” This is a ticketed event with discounts for seniors, students, educators.



https://nvrtf.org



Tiny Living Festival – Tiny House Festival, 10 am – 6 pm, 25th St & Barrett Ave, Richmond, CA (Parking Lot across from Richmond Art Center, this is a ticketed event.



https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tiny-living-festival-california-tickets-66099747123



Monday, October 7, 2019



Community Environmental Advisory Commission – Plastics Elimination Subcommittee, 3 pm at 2000 University, Au Coquelet, Agenda: Strategies and alternatives to increasing plastic use,



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Community_Environmental_Advisory_Commission/



Measure O Bond Oversight Committee – Request for Proposals Subcommittee, 2180 Milvia, 2nd floor Dogwood Room, Agenda: 4. Funding Applications Received (4), Bridge, Northern CA Land Trust, Resources for Community Development, SAHA https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Measure_O_Bond_Oversight_Committee.aspx



Peace and Justice Commission, 7 pm at 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor Cypress Room, Agenda: 7. City Auditor Presentation on Internal Domestic Violence Policy, 8. Presentation Alameda County Census 2020, 10. Support for strengthened police oversight



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Peace_and_Justice_Commission_Homepage.aspx



Personnel Board, 7 – 9 pm, 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Conference Room, Agenda: VI. Discussion only Temporary Employee Report



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Personnel_Board_Homepage.aspx



Free Smoking Cessation Clinic, 6 – 8 pm at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center,



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16272



Tax the Rich Rally, with music by Occupella, 5 – 6 pm at the Top of Solano in front of the Closed Oaks Theater, Rain/Extreme Heat Cancels.

Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Yom Kippur – begins at sunset Tuesday and ends at night fall Wednesday, October 9

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board – Tenant Rights, 6 – 7:30 pm, 2090 Kittredge, Berkeley Central Library, 3rd floor Community Room, 6. Annual Inflationary Adjustment of Owner Move-in and Ellis Act Relocation assistance payments, 7. Mayor’s Framework for Berkeley’s Affordable Housing.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/

Police Review Commission – Probation & Parole Searches Subcommittee, 11 am, at 1947 Center, 1st Floor, Sitka Room, Agenda: draft policy language.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Planning_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Homeless Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor Cypress Room, Agenda: 7. YEAH move to King Street, 8. Pathways Report, 9. Emergency Outdoor Shelter, 10. Income discrimination, 11. Accessibility of Commission meetings for disabled Commissioners, 12. Affordable Housing Framework, 13. Clarification on numbers of homeless families and outcomes, 14. Homeless residing on Caltrans property, 15. Tax incentive for landlords who rent to voucher holders, 16. Updates to municipal code for RV dwellers, 17. Homeless resource information for public display.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Homeless_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Parks and Waterfront Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 2800 Park St, Frances Albrier Community Center, Agenda: 10. Presentation T1Phase 1 Public Process, Updates on 11-14. Aquatic Park, 12. Marina Fiscal Subcommittee, Parks Capital Projects, Parks Planning Subcommittee. https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Parks_and_Waterfront_Commission.aspx

Police Review Commission, at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda:

5:30 pm Lexipol Policies Subcommittee, Policies: 421-Contacts and Temporary Detentions, 301-Use of Force Review Board, 343-Gun Violence restraining Orders, 344-Off-Duty Law Enforcement Actions, 351/1202-Second Response.

7 – 10 pm Regular Meeting, Agenda: 9. Surveillance Use Policies, 1301 GPS Tracking Devices and Acquisition, 10. a. Complaint regarding enforcement of laws against bicyclists, b. Handling of informal complaints, c. Lexipol Policies 349-Tactical Rifle Operator, 410-Mental Illness Commitments, 411-Cite and Release, 419-Field Training Officer Program.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Planning_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Thursday, October 10, 2019

Cannabis Commission, 2 – 4 pm, at 2180 Milvia St, 6th Floor, Agenda: VII. B. Recommendations on Cannabis Ordinance.

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/MedicalCannabis/

Community Environmental Advisory Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 1901 Russell St, Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library, Agenda: VIII. 1. Decarbonization, 2. Cigarette Butt, 3. Bee City, 4. Climate Justice, Plastics Reduction.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Community_Environmental_Advisory_Commission/

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board – IRA/AGA/Registration Committee, 4:30 pm, at 2001 Center, Law Library, 2nd Floor, Agenda: 5. Annual Adjustment, 6. Inflationary adjustment of Owner Move-in and Ellis Act Relocation Assistance, Mayor’s Framework for Affordable Housing.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/

Community Meeting: King School Park and Tot Reconstruction Project, 6:30 – 8:30 pm at 1170 The Alameda, North Branch Library, Agenda: Play Structure Designs, park renovations affected by tree damage, surfacing, pathways and other improvements. https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16317

Free Smoking Cessation Clinic, 6 – 8 pm at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16273

Zero Waste Commission – Public Education Subcommittee, 1:30 – 2:30 pm at 1025 Gilman, Allegro Coffee Roasters (Inside Whole Foods), Agenda: Public outreach and education.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Zero_Waste_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Zoning Adjustment Board, 7 pm at 1231 Addison St, BUSD Board Room

2215 Parker – construct 2-story 6001 sq.ft. duplex on 6750 vacant parcel – recommend approve

1923 Ninth Street – demolish existing 1272 sq ft 1-story duplex and construct 3 detached 3-story single family dwelling units (A) 1856 sq ft, (B) 2006 sq ft (C) 1932 sq ft

3129 Lewiston – expand existing 1920 sq ft 2-story single family dwelling adding 2-story 948 sq ft including 1st floor ADU, demolish existing 2nd dwelling on 5961 sq ft parcel

2528B Durant – add distilled spirits incidental to food service

2200-2220 Fourth Street – 1) Classify existing 83,000 sq ft Wine.com as warehouse based non-store retail use, 2) add 1000 sq ft ancillary retail sales of distilled spirits to existing retail area

2720 San Pablo – Preview – demolish former gas and service station and construct new 6-story mixed-use with 25 dwellings (including 2 very low income units), 15 parking spaces and storage for 50 bicycles and 963 sq ft retail

2023-25 Shattuck – Preview- demolish remaining structure on vacant lot following fire and construct 7-story (73’5”) mixed-usewith 48 dwelling units (including 4 BMR) with 1255 sq ft ground floor commercial space.

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/zoningadjustmentsboard/

Friday, October 11, 2019

No City meetings or events found

Saturday, October 12, 2019

Community Emergency Prep Fair, Saturday, October 12, 10 am – 3 pm, 1720 8th Street, James Kenney Park, Features demonstrations of disaster response techniques, disaster supplies, family-friendly event,

https://bdpnnetwork.org/event/community-based-dp-demofair-2019/

Sunday October 13, 2019

No City meetings or special events found

______________________

City Council October 15 meeting agenda highlights. For full agenda with documents click on the link https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx

Email comments to council@cityofberkeley.info

Consent: 5. Add $60,903 total $985,747 Verint Systems Inc. Software Maintenance, 6. Approve plans, accept bid $3,056,900 (includes $277,900 contingency) from D.L. Falk Construction for Central Library Improvements, 7. Approve Plans, accept bid $1,191,342 (includes contingency $198,557) from Redwood Engineering Construction for James Kenny Park, 8. Approve plans, accept bid $505,684 ( includes $65,959 Contingency) from J.A. Gonsalves&Son Construction for Bay Trail Extension to Berkeley Marina, 9. Grant application $71,510 to BAAQMD Berkeley Marina Bicycle Electronic Locker Project, 10. Mills Act Contract 2524 Dwight Way with NCR Properties LLC./Nathan D Geroge, 11. Mills Act Contract 1730 Spruce with Jeff Lipton, 12. Mills Act Contract 2526 Hawthorne Terrace with John Komoroske and Daniel McDonald, 13. On-call construction $500,000 Kitchell/CEM, Inc, $500,000 Cooper Pugeda Management, Inc.,14 - 15. Renewal Business Improvement District (BID) Advisory Boards for 2020 Elmwood and Solano, 16. Protect from deportation DACA, TPS (Temporary Protected Status, DED (Deferred Enforced Departure), 18. Grant Referral $150,000 for Capoeira Arts Foundation, 19. Health Impact Assessment Outreach Coordinator for closure of Alta Bates, 21. Authorize Additional Inclement Weather Shelter at Old City Hall from Oct 15 2019-April 30, 2020, 24. Prohibit Use of Face Recognition Technology, 25. Support Auto Worker’s Strike, 27. Declare Wildfire Prevention and Safety Top Priority, 28. Budget referral 24/7 free standing Public Restroom Facility Telegraph BID, 29. Referral to City Manager Shared Streets – Telegraph, 30. Ban Racial, Ethnic, Cultural, Religious Discrimination on Basis of Hairstyle or Headwear, 31. Adopt Resolution Support Seamless Transit Principles, Action: 32. Revised Agreement with CA State Historic Preservation Officer, 33. IKE Smart City Kiosk Locations, Phase 1, 34. Zoning Ordinance Modification to Support Small Business, 35. Deaccession of Berkeley Big People, 36. Grant Writing Services, 37. Pathways – STAIR Center 1st year evaluation, 38. Lava Mae Mobile Shower and Hygiene Services, 39. Settlement Authority City Manager for Worker’s Compensation Claims - $75,000/employee 40. Wage Theft Prevention41. Referral to City Manager Develop a Bicycle Lane and Pedestrian Street Improvements Policy, Information Reports 42. 2019 3rd Qtr Investment, 43. Audit Update: Construction Permits, 44. Homeless Commission Workplan,

_____________________

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals

0 Euclid – Berryman Reservoir 10-29-2019

2701 Shattuck 11-12-2019

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period

1825 Berkeley Way 10-21-2019

41 Fairlawn 10-15-2019

1631 McGee 10-10-2019

2873 Sacramento 10-7-2019

2512 Telegraph 10-17-2019

151 Tunnel 10-16-2019

Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled

WORKSHOPS

Oct 22 – Berkeley’s 2020 Vision Update, Census 2020 Update, Short term Rentals

Nov 5 - Transfer Station Feasibility Study, Vision Zero Action Plan, Update: goBerkeley (RPP)

Jan 14 – Civic Center Visioning, Housing Financial Feasibility Study, Systems Realignment

Feb 4 – Discussion of Community Poll (Ballot Measures), Adeline Corridor Plan

March 17 – Zoning Ordinance Revision Project, CIP Update (PRW and Public Works), Measure T1 Update

May 5 – Budget Update, Crime Report

June 23 – Climate Action Plan/Resiliency Update, Digital Strategic Plan/ERMA/Website Update

July 21 – no workshops scheduled “yet”

Unscheduled – Cannabis Health Considerations

Unscheduled PRESENTATIONS

BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry (November 2020)

_____________________

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx

To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to

https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/

_____________________

This meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.

http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and in the Berkeley Daily Planet under activist’s calendar http://www.berkeleydailyplanet.com

When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY