Worth Noting and Showing Up:



Thursday - City Council Land Use and Facilities Policy Committees meet.



Thursday Solar Workshop by SunShares will be repeated in Berkeley October 15.



Note weekend ticketed events on Voting, Tiny Houses, Concert for Climate Emergency.



Plan Ahead



Community Emergency Prep Fair, Saturday, October 12, 10 am – 3 pm, 1720 8th Street, James Kenney Park, Features demonstrations of disaster response techniques, disaster supplies, how, family-friendly event,



https://bdpnnetwork.org/event/community-based-dp-demofair-2019/







Sunday, September 29, 2019 – Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown



Film Suppressed: The Fight to Vote, 10 am, at the Grand Lake Theater, discussion to follow 38 minute documentary film on voter suppression in Georgia



http://www.renaissancerialto.com/PDAOakland.php

Monday, September 30, 2019

Tax the Rich Rally, with music by Occupella, 5 – 6 pm at the Top of Solano in front of the Closed Oaks Theater, Rain/Extreme Heat Cancels

Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Agenda and Rules Committee, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm, 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Room, Plan for October 15 Council Agenda, Consent: 4. Add $60,903 total $985,747 Verint Systems Inc. Software Maintenance, 5. Approve plans, accept bid $3,056,900 (includes $277,900 contingency) from D.L. Falk Construction for Central Library Improvements, 6. Approve Plans, accept bid $1,191,342 (includes contingency $198,557) from Redwood Engineering Construction for James Kenny Park, 7. Approve plans, accept bid $505,684 ( includes $65,959 Contingency) from J.A. Gonsalves&Son Construction for Bay Trail Extension to Berkeley Marina, 8. Grant application $71,510 to BAAQMD Berkeley Marina Bicycle Electronic Locker Project, 9. – 11. Mills Act Contracts 2524 Dwight Way with NCR Properties LLC./Nathan D Geroge, 1730 Spruce with Jeff Lipton, 2526 Hawthorne Terrace with John Komoroske and Daniel McDonald, 12. On-call construction $500,000 Kitchell/CEM, Inc, $500,000 Cooper Pugeda Management, Inc., 13 – 14. Renewal Business Improvement District (BID) Advisory Boards for 2020 Elmwood and Solano, 15. Protect from deportation DACA, TPS (Temporary Protected Status, DED (Deferred Enforced Departure), 17. Grant Referral $150,000 for Capoeira Arts Foundation, 18. Health Impact Assessment Outreach Coordinator for closure of Alta Bates, 20. Budget referral 24/7 free standing Public Restroom Facility Telegraph BID, Action: Revised Agreement with CA State Historic Preservation Officer, 22. IKE Smart City Kiosk Locations, Phase 1, 23. – 30. Continuation Sept 24 mtg, 32. Traffic Circle Policy and Recommendations, 33. Prohibit Use of Face Recognition Technology, 34. Ban Ban Racial, Ethnic, Cultural, Religious Discrimination on Basis of Hairstyle or Headwear, 36. Authorize Additional Inclement Weather Shelter at Old City Hall from Oct 15 2019-April 30, 2020, 37. Support Auto Worker’s Strike, 38. Sanctioned Homeless Encampments, 39. Declare Wildfire Prevention and Safety Top Priority, 40. Referral: Telegraph Shared Streets, 41. Support Seamless Transit Principles, Information Reports 42. 2019 3rd Qtr Investment, 43. Audit Update: Construction Permits, 44. Homeless Commission Workplan,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/Agenda_Committee__2019_Index.aspx

Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Board of Library Trustees, 6:30 pm at 1901 Russell St, Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch, II. B,C,&D, 2020 Library Hours and Holiday schedule, E. Role Library in providing information 2020 US Census, F. Spending Authority, G. Opening Library for additional hours due to wildfire incident, III. Nominations Board President and Vice-President.

https://www.berkeleypubliclibrary.org/about/board-library-trustees

Commission on Disability, 6:30 – 9 pm at 1947 Center, 4th Floor, Agenda: B. 2) Milvia Bikeway Presentation, 3) New Designs and Accessibility, 4) Transportation, 5) Housing

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_Disability_Homepage.aspx

Homeless Services Panel of Experts, 7 pm at 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor Cypress Room, Agenda: 5. Best Practices, 7. Framework proposal “Housing for a Diverse, Equitable and Creative Berkeley, 9. Update Panel and Measure O Coordination, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Homeless_Services_Panel_of_Experts.aspx

Planning Commission, 7 – 10 pm at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 9. Proposed Demand Management Framework, 10. Planning Commission Workplan, 11. Southside EIR Subcommittee

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Planning_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Community Meeting: Willard Clubhouse, 5 – 7:30 pm at Willard Clubhouse, 2720Hillegass, Agenda: Conceptual Design for new Willard Clubhouse

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16309

Thursday, October 3, 2019

City Council Land Use, Housing & Economic Development Committee, 10:30 am, at 2180 Milvia, Room, 6th Floor Redwood Room, Agenda: 2. Amnesty Program for Legalizing Unpermitted Dwelling Units, 3. Requiring Legal Rights for Legal Tender (cash), 4. Ronald V. Dellums Fair Chance Access to Housing and Public Health and Safety Ordinance, 5. 2019 Bi-Annual Report on Funding for Housing Programs,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Land_Use,_Housing___Economic_Development.aspx

City Council Facilities, Infrastructure, Transportation, Environment & Sustainability Committee, 2 pm, at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Room, Agenda: 2. Require Kitchen Exhaust Ventilation in all Residential and Condominium Units undergoing Renovations and Prior to Execution of a Contract for Sale or Close of Escrow, 3. Automatic Gas Shut-off Valve Requirements in Multifamily, Condominium and Commercial Buildings Undergoing Renovations and to All existing buildings prior to execution of a contract for sal or close of escrow, 4.a. &b. Recommendations for a Fossil Free Berkeley

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Facilities,_Infrastructure,_Transportation,_Environment,___Sustainability.aspx

Housing Advisory Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 6. Recommendations to improve and enforce Smoke-Free Multi-Unit Housing Ordinance, 7. 1654 Fifth Street RFP, 8. Recommendations to Council’s draft Affordable Housing Framework,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Housing_Advisory_Commission/

Landmarks Preservation Commission, 7 – 11:30 pm at 1947 Center St, Multipurpose Room, Basement, Agenda: 5.A. 2234 Haste Street – Structural Alteration Permit, B. 2099 M L King Jr. Way – Demolition Permit, C. 999 Anthony – Demolition Permit

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/landmarkspreservationcommission/

Public Works Commission, 7 – 10 pm at 1326 Allston Way, Willow Room, City of Berkeley Corporation Yard, No agenda posted, check before going

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Public_Works_Commission_Homepage.aspx

East Bay SunShares Workshops, 6:30 – 8 pm at 10890 Sqn Pablo, El Cerrito City Hall, SunShares makes it easier and more affordable for Bay Area residents to go solar, workshop repeated October 15, 6 – 7:30 pm at South Berkeley Senior Center, pre-registration requested

https://www.bayareasunshares.org/events

Free Smoking Cessation Clinic, 6 – 8 pm at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16271

Friday, October 4, 2019

No City meetings or events found

Saturday, October 5, 2019

3rd National Election Integrity Conference, 10 am – 6 pm, at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, two day conference, theme “In Paper We Trust” This is a ticketed event with discounts for seniors, students, educators, (tickets can be purchased for one or both days)

https://nvrtf.org

Music in the Park, 11 am – 4 pm at Cedar Rose Park

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/communitycalendar/default.asp?date=10%2F5%2F2019&month=10&Year=2019

Tiny Living Festival – Tiny House Festival, 10 am – 6 pm, 25th St & Barrett Ave, Richmond, CA (Parking Lot across from Richmond Art Center, this is a ticketed event

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tiny-living-festival-california-tickets-66099747123

Native Plant Sale, 10 am – 3 pm, at Tilden Regional Park, free parking, no entrance fee

https://nativeplants.org/fall-plant-sale-saturday-october-5/

Concert for Climate Emergency, 6 – 10 pm, at 411 26th Street, Oakland, Classic Care West, Climate Emergency Fund Raiser

https://ecologycenter.org/events/concert-for-the-climate-climate-emergency-mobilization-series-kick-off/

Sunday, October 6, 2019

3rd National Election Integrity Conference, 10 am – 6 pm, at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, two day conference, theme “In Paper We Trust” This is a ticketed event with discounts for seniors, students, educators

https://nvrtf.org

Tiny Living Festival – Tiny House Festival, 10 am – 6 pm, 25th St & Barrett Ave, Richmond, CA (Parking Lot across from Richmond Art Center, this is a ticketed event

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tiny-living-festival-california-tickets-66099747123

_____________________

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals

0 Euclid Ave – Berryman Resevoir (denial of 4G telecom facility), ZAB, 10-29-2019

2701 Shattuck (construct mixed-use building) (remanded) 11-12-2019

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period

41 Fairlawn, 10-15-2019

2241 Glen, 10-2-2019

2758 Matthews 10-7-2019

1631 McGee, 10-10-2019

1410 Peralta 10-2-2019

1520 Sacramento 10-2-2019

2873 Sacramento 10-7-2019

1685 Solano 10-1-2019

2512 Telegraph 10-17-2019

151 Tunnel 10-16-2019

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx

Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled

WORKSHOPS

Oct 22 – Berkeley’s 2020 Vision Update, Census 2020 Update, Short term Rentals

Nov 5 - Transfer Station Feasibility Study, Vision Zero Action Plan, Update: goBerkeley (RPP – Residential Parking Permit)

Unscheduled – Cannabis Health Considerations

Unscheduled PRESENTATIONS

Adeline Corridor Plan

_____________________

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx

To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to

https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/

_____________________

This meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.

http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and in the Berkeley Daily Planet under activist’s calendar http://www.berkeleydailyplanet.com

When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY