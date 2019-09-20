The seamless wall of our democracy has been completely shattered by POTUS.

Is there something inherently flawed in the US Constitution? We gained independence from King George III of England in 1776 but according to King Trump he claims broad powers - “I have the right to do whatever I want as president.” Oh, really? Does that include taking an AR15 or AK47 and letting loose on your political opponents? Fortunately, there are red lines to curb Trump’s increasing erratic behavior. Congress should use its oversight powers to reign in Trump’s blatant efforts to enrich himself in complete violation of the emoluments clause and stonewalling efforts to shield his tax returns from public scrutiny. What is even more alarmingly is White House efforts to silence a whistleblower's testimony claiming Trump demanded “dirt” on Senator Biden son’s business dealings in Ukraine before releasing $250m of military aid.

To ensure Ukraine’s president, Zelensky understood what was expected, Mr. Trump’s hired gun, Rudy Giuliani met Ukraine’s President Zelensky’s adviser, Andriy Yermak. The Ukraine’s president was promised a US state visit if Trump’s demands were met.

If proved, this political self-serving is the “mother of all” impeachable offences and Congress should stop dithering and commence efforts to dethrone the King.

