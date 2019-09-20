Erik Jekobson's 17-piece jazz ensemble of fine local players, featuring guest vocalist Kalil Wilson--one of our swingingest young singers--will play this Sunday at 5:30 in Rendon Hall of the California Jazz Conservatory, 2040 Addison (just off Shattuck), where they've been in residence with the Conservatory. Wilson appeared with Jeckobson's other, smaller jazz ensemble, String-tet, featuring some of the same players, at the Hillside Club recently, a fine show. The CJC Student Band will precede the Electric Squeezebox Orchestra Sunday at 4. $10-15. Info & tickets: https://cjc.edu/concerts