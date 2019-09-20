Worth Noting and Showing Up:



Tuesday – City Council



Wednesday – The Disaster and Fire Safety Commission agenda includes parking and fire truck access in the hills. The Joint Subcommittee for the Implementation of State Housing Laws agenda includes objective standards for density.



Saturday – Berkeley has designated Opportunity Zones – the Opportunity Zone Forum explores how a Trump administration created mechanism for reducing capital gains taxes through real estate development affects / may affect Berkeley residents







Sunday, September 22, 2019



District 5 Residents, Town Hall with Councilmember Sophie Hahn and Mayor Jesse Arreguin, 10:30 am at Beth El Synagogue & “BYO” Picnic for noon to 2 pm, at Live Oak Park in front of the Berkeley Art Center

Monday, September 23, 2019

City Council Health, Life Enrichment, Equity & Community Committee, 10 am, at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Room, Agenda: 2. Leonard Powell, receivership, City Actions, policy recommendations, public meetings a. HAC, b. Peace&Justice Commission, c. Kesarwani, d. Bartlett

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Health,_Life_Enrichment,_Equity___Community.aspx

Traffic Circle Policy Task Force – Planting Subcommittee Committee, 6:30 pm, at 2000 University, Au Coquelet, III. 2. Aligning Vegetation Subcommittee Report with Summary Report

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Traffic_Circle_Policy_Task_Force.aspx

Zero Waste Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 1326 Allston Way, Willow Room, City of Berkeley Corporation Yard, 2. Reusable Cup Program, 3. Single Use Foodware, 6. Community Composting, 7. Deconstruction – Demolition Materials Markets, 8. Plastics Recycling, 9. Closure Redemption Centers.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Zero_Waste_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Tax the Rich Rally, with music by Occupella, 5 – 6 pm at the Top of Solano in front of the Closed Oaks Theater,

Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Berkeley City Council, Tuesday, 1231 Addison Street, BUSD Board Room,

Closed Session, 5:30 - 6 pm, Agenda: Pending litigation, 1. Claim by David Dhailwal, Austine Warren, Gary Fong No. 0109BC2019-0001, 2. Taehee Park v. City of Berkeley RG 17 852489

Regular Meeting, 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm, Agenda, Consent: 2. Increase NetFile Contract to $133,200 thru May 31, 2023 for regular annual maintenance for online campaign report, Form 700 filing and tracking and lobbyist registration, 3. 1 yr contract $150,000 with NV5 to develop City’s website, 4. IKE Smart City Kiosk Locations in Downtown, Telegraph and Lorin Commercial Districts, 5. Modifications(streamlining) Zoning Ordinance to allow approvals in commercial districts for permitting and licensing by zoning certificate, 7. Amend Bay Area Community Services Contract add $300,000 total $6,880,149 (4yr contract) for homeless people presenting at North County Housing Resource Center, 8. $28,115for Community Housing Development Organizations, 9. Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act (TOPA) Ordinance, 10. Authorizes City Manager authority to settle Worker’s Comp Claims up to $75,000, 11. Provide 3% Special Class Commercial License Premium to Solid Waste Supervisor Job Classification, 12. Contract with Ghilotti Construction Co for John Hinkel Park Improvement $658,588 – 20% contingency $131,718, total $790,306, 13. Contract with The Dutra Group $261,100 – 15% contingency $39,165, total $300,265 for ADA accessible Gangway Project at Berkeley Marina South Cove, 14. Contract with Mar Con Builders $5,226,363 – 20% contingency $1,045,272 total $6,271,635 for Live Oak Community Center seismic Upgrade, 15. Contract with Don Fowler Construction for Tuolumne Camp Repairs $228,735 which includes 15% contingency, 16. $7,000 for Technical Assistance in Grant Application for Housing Protection and Preservation, 17. Add $500,000 (total $900,000) to add 1 yr thru June 30, 2022 to Contract with Coastland Civil Engineering for on-call Civil engineering Services for Sanitary Sewer Program, 18. Add $225,000 (total $725,000) Fehr & Peers, Inc for On-call Transportation Planning Services, 19. Support H.R. 2809 – Nutrition Act of 2019, 20. United Against Hate Week 2019, 21. Declare Oct 2, 2019 as Clean Air Day, 22. Support AB 342 Prohibiting Use of Public Lands for Oil and Gas Production, 23. Support SB 210 Implement heavy duty vehicle inspection and maintenance program 24. Pollinators and Habitat referral to City Manager, 25. Naming Berkeley Paths for Women Founders of Berkeley Path Wanderers Association, 26. Support Resolution to CPUC Rule 20A projects (undergrounding utilities) 27. Support ACA – 8 Elections: lower voting age to 17, 28. Set aside $100,000 for freestanding 24/7 public restroom facility in Telegraph Business Improvement District, 29. Referral Telegraph Crosswalk Art Installations, Action: 31. ZAB Appeal 2325 Sixth St, 32. Referral Response Grant Writing Services, 33. Allowance 3404 King Street to Covenant House to operate a Shelter for Homeless Youth, Amend Contract by $357,020 total $1,630,572 to Covenant House to operate 12-bed transitional housing program (currently awarded to Fred Finch Youth Center), 34. Develop Bicycle Lane and Pedestrian Street Improvements Policy, 35. Referral Response (May 26, 2015 and Nov 13, 2018) Lava Mae Mobile Shower and Hygiene Services, 36. a&b. Health Study Health Disparities and Mortality Rates of Berkeley’s homeless, 37. a.&b. Utilization of 1281 University for up to 8-10 RV dwellers selected on strength of ties to Berkeley, 38. Wage Theft Program, Information Reports: 39. Short Term Referral Process Update, 40. Remove Berkeley Big People on I80 pedestrian bridge from City of Berkeley civic art collection, 41. First Year Data Pathways STAIR Center, 42. 2019 HAC Work Plan, 43. Planning Commission work Plan.

Community Environmental Advisory Commission – Sustainable Mobility Subcommittee, 7 pm at 2000 University, Au Coquelet, III1. 1. Combustion Vehicle Operation Plan, 2. Combustion Vehicle Resale Plan, 3. Fossil Fuel Sales Ban

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Community_Environmental_Advisory_Commission/

Fair Campaign Practices Commission – Officeholder Account Subcommittee, 10 am at 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor, Chinquapin Room, 6. Recommendation Eliminating or Restricting Officeholder Accounts.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/FCPC/

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Civic Arts Commission, 6 – 8 pm at 1901 Russell St, Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library, Agenda: 6. a).Short Term Rental revenue, c)Public Art Heart Sounds Bench, d) Diana Rossi Mosaic for Live Oak Park, e) Final Artwork N. Berkeley Senior Center, f) Accept Photos by Orin Rutchick into Collection.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CivicArtsCommissionHomepage/

Commission on the Status of Women, 6:45 – 9 pm at 2180 Milvia, Cypress Room, NO Agenda Posted – check before going https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_the_Status_of_Women_Homepage.aspx

Disaster and Fire Safety Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 997 Cedar St, Fire Department Training Center, Agenda: Recommendation Council Action on Ensuring Fire Equipment Access, 4. Safe Passages, 5. Vegetation Management, 6. Wildfire Priority Issues – Parking, Prevention, Emergency Preparedness, 8. Sirens, 9. Power Shut-offs, 10. Special Tax Assessment for Wildfire Prevention, 11. Drones for Disaster Management

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Disaster_and_Fire_Safety_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Energy Commission, 6:30 – 9 pm at 1947 Center St, Agenda: 4. Recommendation to Council 2019 Building Code Amendments w/Deep Green Initiative, 5. Presentation Proposed Transfer Tax Rebate Program

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Energy_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Joint Subcommittee for the Implementation of State Housing Laws, 7 – 9 pm at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Room, Agenda: 9. Objective Standards for Density

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Joint_Subcommittee_for_the_Implementation_of_State_Housing_Laws_Homepage.aspx

Thursday, September 26, 2019

Community Health Commission, 6:30 – 9 pm at 2939 Ellis St. South Berkeley Senior Center, NO Agenda Posted – check before going

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Community_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Mental Health Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 1947 Center St, Agenda: 3. Covenant House Presentation – Jarekhye Covarrubias, 4.&5. Nominations Edward Opton & Maria Moore to Commission, 6. Recommendation to Council that BMH develop 5 yr Strategic Plan, 8. Data Collection Client Population for Evaluation Service Delivery, 9. Overall Costs for 50 Highest Frequency Service Users, 10. Capability of Adeptly Serving Clients Who Use Substances

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Mental_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Zoning Adjustment Board, 7 pm at 1231 Addison St, BUSD Board Room, Agenda:

2526 Durant – Add distilled spirits – continue to October 10

1923 Ninth Street – demolish existing 1-story duplex, construct 3 detached 3-story single family units – continue to October 10

2215 Parker – “0” Parker – Construct 2-story duplex on vacant parcel – continue to October 10

1825 Berkeley Way – construct two additional dwelling units on parcel with single-family dwelling, Staff Recommend - Approve

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/zoningadjustmentsboard/

Strawberry Creek Park Phase 2 Renovation Project, 6:30 – 8 pm at 1326 Allston Way

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16294

Free Smoking Cessation Clinic, 6 – 8 pm at South Berkeley Senior Center

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16270

Friday, September 27, 2019

Councilmember Cheryl Davila Open Office Hours, 2 – 4 pm, 2033 San Pablo, Lanesplitter Pizza

Saturday, September 28, 2019

Economic Opportunity Zones: An Opportunity for Berkeley?, 10 am – 12 pm, 1744 University Ave, Church of the Cross, forum on how Opportunity Zones affects Berkeley, sponsored by BNC Berkeley Neighborhoods, invited participants, Berkeley Economic Development – Christopher Karachale, Councilmembers – Ben Bartlett, Cheryl Davila, Kate Harrison, City Manager’s Office and Mayor’s Office.

Ohlone Park Proposed Improvements Community Meeting, 10 am - 12 pm at 2180 Milvia, Cypress Room

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16306

Sunday, September 29, 2019

No City meetings or events found

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals

0 Euclid Ave – Berryman Resevoir (denial of 4G telecom facility), ZAB, 10-29-2019

2701 Shattuck (construct mixed-use building) (remanded) 11-12-2019

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period

2241 Glen, 10-2-2019

2758 Matthews 10-7-2019

1410 Peralta 10-2-2019

1520 Sacramento 10-2-2019

1685 Solano 10-1-2019

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx

Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled

WORKSHOPS

Oct 22 – Berkeley’s 2020 Vision Update, Census 2020 Update, Short term Rentals

Nov 5 - Transfer Station Feasibility Study, Vision Zero Action Plan, Update: goBerkeley (RPP – Residential Parking Permit)

Unscheduled – Cannabis Health Considerations

Unscheduled PRESENTATIONS

Adeline Corridor Plan

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx

To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to

https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/

