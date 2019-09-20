US Intelligence is notoriously unreliable often manufacturing intelligence to suit political agendas, (The Gulf of Tonkin Resolution precipitating the Vietnam War, non-existent WMD’s leading to the “shock and awe” destruction of Iraq, the overthrow of Moammar Khadafy generating a horrific civil war in Libya. . .).



The Trump administration is now accusing Iran of helping the Houthis in Yemen of launching drone and missile attacks on two oil refineries in Saudi Arabia punishing Iran with more sanctions and possible military strikes.



The harsh reality is that finally little David Yemen has given the Saudi-US Goliath a bloody nose and dispelled the notion that it is impregnable to attacks. The UAE has wisely abandoned the Saudi-US coalition conceding that the war on Yemen is lost.



The question of the origin of the attack is TOTALLY IRRELEVANT.



By the law of war, Yemen has every right to defend itself from blistering Saudi air attacks that has killed a record number of civilians.



Secretary of State Pompeo's rush to judgment accusing Iran is ludicrous given our own dark role supporting Saudi air attacks on Yemen.



Furthermore, President Trump has created this crisis by abandoning the 2015 nuclear treaty and making a mockery of US treaty commitments.



He should stop boasting of record arms sales to the Saudis and broker a peace settlement between Saudi Arabia and Yemen. We must stop being proxies to Saudi Arabia and Israel and chart a new course putting the health and survival of the planet FIRST.