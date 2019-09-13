Extra
Up and Autumn! Global Climate Protests Begin on the Equinox
Happy Equinox
On September 23, in celebration of the onset of Autumn, Berkeley's traditional Equinox Gathering will be held at The Solar Calendar located high atop a hill at the César Chávez Park. Guests are invited to gather at 6 pm. Activities will start at 6:15 and conclude with the setting of the sun at 7:05
This year, the equinox falls during a week of worldwide climate protests (the Global Climate Strike—Sept 20-27) organized by the planet’s younger generation whose future survival is threatened by extreme weather changes already underway.
As Solar Calendar organizer Santiago Casal notes: "Global climate concerns tie in with Cesar Chavez’s and Dolores Huerta’s environmental activism" so this year's celebration will be held "in solidarity with Global Climate Strike . . . a week of many direct actions and confrontations. As we watch the sun drop toward the western horizon, Rabbi David Cooper will lead a series of interactive moments that will raise our consciousness about our planet’s relationship to the sun and its place within the solar system and within the cosmos."
Strike Back at the Pollutocrats' Planet-cooking Policies
Find a Climate Strike event near you—anywhere in the US.
7:00 AM, Pedestrian Bridge/ Hwy 80, Berkeley Ca, 598 University Ave., Berkeley.
Here's a short list of actions in the Bay Area on Friday, Sept. 20.
Students for Climate Action
11:00 AM, University of California Berkeley, Sproul Plaza, Berkeley.
Berkeley Climate Action Coalition/Ecology Center Strike
3:00 PM, Ecology Center Store/Offices, 2530 San Pablo Avenue, Suite H, Berkeley.
Oakland-Laney Climate STRIKE Rally / Merging with Youth-led March in SF
10:00 AM, Gather at the Main Quad, center of campus, 900 Fallon Street, Oakland.
Richmond California Climate Strike
11:00 AM, Richmond Civic Center Plaza, 450 Civic Center Plaza Richmond.
Bay Area Youth Led Climate Strike
10:00 AM, San Francisco Federal Building, 90 7th Street, San Francisco.
Other Climate Strike events are set for Walnut Creek, Mill Valley, San Rafael, San Mateo, San Ramon, Novato, Fremont, Napa, Palo Alto, Sonoma, Petaluma, and San Jose.
And, on Sept. 25, you can join the Strike for Climate Justice at Wall Street West: 7:00 AM. San Francisco Financial District, 1 Post Street, San Francisco.