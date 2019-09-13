A small group of protesters is currently stationed at Triangle Park, the small, historically significant open space at the intersection of Dwight Way and Telegraph Avenue. The group stated their intent to protest the unnoticed midweek removal of a public bench.

The abrupt removal happened absent any public discussion. Telegraph Avenue's once generous public benches, seating areas and water fountains have been reduced by the city with specific pressure from area merchants including the Berkeley Hat Company, the Bow and Arrow shoe business, and the 510 Skateboard business.

"We supported the skateboard shop and the shoe business," stated one of the protestors. "We worked to send business their way when they were going under."

One of the "ambassadors" for the Telegraph Business Improvement District stated that there had been no notice of the bench removal, which clearly had nothing to do with traffic visibility, given the large maps and planters, larger than the public bench, none of which were removed.

No tickets have been issued so far, but the protesters claim that city officials have informed them that the city's intent is to prohibit anyone from congregating or sitting together in the Triangle Park area for unknown reasons.