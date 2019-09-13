Events
The Berkeley Activist's Calendar, Sept.15-22
Worth Noting:
Monday – The City Council Agenda and Rules Committee will be discussing the proposals for how City Council agendas are developed and City Council meetings are conducted. The Agenda and Rules committee will also discuss the plan for evaluating the City Manager – no performance evaluations has been completed since hiring January 9, 2015.
Tax the Rich protest rally celebrates its 8th anniversary
Wednesday – The Animal Care Commission is once again reviewing the number of dogs walked at the same time by one person (4) or (8).
The September 24 City Council Meeting Agenda follows the summary of weekly meetings and is available for comment email council@cityofberkeley.info
Sunday, September 15, 2019
No City meetings or events found
Monday, September 16, 2019
City Council Agenda and Rules Committee 2:30 pm, at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Conf Room, Agenda: 2. Discussion and Direction Regarding Revisions to City Council Rules of Procedures and Order (how City Council meetings are planned and conducted), 3. Discussion and Direction on City Manager Evaluation Process. Meeting Packet 148 pages
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/Agenda_Committee__2019_Index.aspx
Council Public Safety Committee, 10:00 am – 12 pm, at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor – Redwood Room, Agenda: 2. Adopt an Ordinance Amending Berkeley Municipal Code Chapter 2.99 to Prohibit City Use of Face Recognition Technology
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Public_Safety.aspx
Children, Youth and Recreation Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 2800 Park St, Frances Albrier Community Center at San Pablo Park, Agenda: 8. Aquatic Park Lagoon, 9. New West Campus Pool Hours,
http://www.ci.berkeley.ca.us/Children_Youth_and_Recreation_Commission/
Measure O Bond Oversight Committee, 6:30 pm, at 2180 Milvia, Cypress Room, Agenda: 2. Draft Framework for Berkeley’s Affordable Housing, 3. Public Hearing on Housing Trust Fund Projects https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Measure_O_Bond_Oversight_Committee.aspx
Planning Commission – Zoning Ordinance Revision Project Subcommittee (ZORP), 7 – 9 pm at 1947 Center, basement, Multi-purpose Room, Agenda: 6. ZORP Background & Review
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Planning_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Public Works Commission – Measure T1 Subcommittee, 9 – 11 am at 1947 Center, 1st Floor, Sitka Spruce Room, Agenda: 3. B. T1 Audit, c. Phase 2 Timeline, d. Possible Allocation Options for Remainder of T1 Funds
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Public_Works_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Tax the Rich Rally, with music by Occupella, 5 – 6 pm at the Top of Solano in front of the Closed Oaks Theater, Rain/Extreme Heat Cancels
Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Berkeley City Council, 1231 Addison Street, BUSD Board Room,
Closed Session, 4:30 pm, Agenda: 1. Anticipated Litigation – one case, 2. Conference with Real Property Negotiators (City Manager) Gov Code Section 54956.8 (purchase, sale, exchange or lease of Real Property) 752 Grayson Property Owner City of Berkeley, Negotiating Under Negotiation Price and terms, Negotiating parties City of Berkeley and 752 Grayson Owner LLC,
Special Meeting, 6 pm, Agenda: 1. Berkeley City Arts and Culture Plan, 2. Zero Waste Rate Review
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx
Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Animal Care Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 1 Bolivar Drive, Berkeley Animal Shelter, Agenda: V. a) revisit maximum number of dogs walked at one time by single person 4 dogs to 8 dogs, b) revisit licensing dog walkers, e) establish large dog exercise area in Aquatic Park in conjunction with Friends of Berkeley Animal Care Services.
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Animal_Care_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Commission on Aging, 1 – 3 pm at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 5. Presentation Vision Zero, 9. Senior Housing Crisis, 10. Homelessness among the elderly, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_Aging_Homepage.aspx
Commission on Labor, 7 – 9 pm at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 5. 1) Presentation racial wage gap in restaurant industry, 2) City of Berkeley Procurement and Commission on Labor oversighthttps://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_Labor_Homepage.aspx
Human Welfare & Community Action Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 3. Easy Does It Audit, 5. Review City Funded Agency Program LifeLong Medical Care – Primary Care/Acupuncture, 9. Disabled Accessibility in high-density areas, 13. West Berkeley Air Quality, 14. Update closure of Alta Bates
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Human_Welfare_and_Community_Action_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Police Review Commission, 7 – 10 pm, at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 9. a. Surveillance Use Policies – GPS tracking devices, b. Lexipol Policies for review, Use of Force, Major Incident Notification, Volunteer Program, Service Animals, Gun Restraining Orders, Off-Duty Law Enforcement Actions, Firearms and Tactics Unit, Second Response, Hostage and Barricade Incidents, Foreign Diplomatic and Consular Representatives,
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Thursday, September 19, 2019
City Council Land Use, Housing & Economic Development Committee, 10:30 am, 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor, - Cypress Room, Agenda: 2. Referral to the City Manager to return to Council an Amnesty Program for Legalizing Unpermitted Dwelling Units, 3. Adopt an Ordinance to Berkeley Municipal Code requiring legal rights for legal tender (accepting cash), 4. Ronald Dellums Fair Chance Access to Housing and Public Health and Safety Ordinance, 5. Spring 2019 Bi-Annual Report on Funding for Housing Programs.
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Land_Use,_Housing___Economic_Development.aspx
Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, 7 – 11 pm, at 1231 Addison St, Agenda: 5. Appeal 1312 Delaware, 6. A. 1) Definition of Principal Residence
http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/
Design Review Committee, 7 – 10 pm at 1947 Center St, Basement Multi-purpose Room, Agenda:
2035 Blake Street – Final Review Follow-up garage door only
2542 Durant – Final Review demolish asphalt parking lot 5-story mixed-use 32 residential units and ground level commercial space
2352 Shattuck – continued preliminary review demolish two existing commercial buildings, split lot, construct two 8-story mixed-use with 206 units (including 15 very low income units) 12,154 sq ft commercial space and 16930 sq ft usable open space, 90 parking spaces
1835 San Pablo – preview to demolish existing 1-story commercial building and construct 6-story mixed use with 95 units (including 7 very low income units)
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/designreview/
Fair Campaign Practices Commission, 7 pm at 2180 Milvia, Cypress, Agenda: 6. Approval of Cost of Living Adjustment, 7. Staff report possible BERA violation Candidate Lacey for 2018
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/FCPC/
Open Government Commission, 8 pm at 2180 Milvia, Cypress Room, Agenda: 6. Recommendations from Democracy Project Subcommittee http://www.cityofberkeley.info/opengovermentcommission/
Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Product Panel of Experts, 6:30 – 9 pm at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, No Agenda Published
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Sugar-Sweetened_Beverage_Product_Panel_of_Experts.aspx
Transportation Commission, 7 – 10 pm at 1326 Allston Way, Corp Yard, Building A Willow Room, Agenda: 2. Fossil Fuel Free Berkeley, 3. Milvia Bikeway, 4. Sacramento Complete Streets, 5. Stop Sign Warrants
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Transportation_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Free Smoking Cessation Clinic, 6 – 8 pm, at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center,
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16269
Friday, September 20, 2019
Global Climate Strike - Youth Climate Strike (all ages encouraged to join), 10 am – 5 pm, start San Francisco Federal Building, 90 7th Street, Nancy Pelosi Office
https://actionnetwork.org/events/bay-area-youth-led-climate-strike?
https://350bayarea.org/event/youth-climate-strike-march
Family Game Night, 6 – 8 pm, at Frances Albrier Community Center
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16284
Family Game Night, 6 – 8 pm, at Willard Clubhouse
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16285
Saturday, September 21, 2019
Music in the Park, 1 – 4 pm, at Grove Park
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16283
International Shoreline Cleanup, 9 am – 12 pm, at 2939
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16280
Sunday, September 22, 2019
No City meetings or events found
_____________________
Berkeley City Council September 24 Agenda, Consent: 2. Increase NetFile Contract to $133,200 thru May 31, 2023 for regular annual maintenance for online campaign report, Form 700 filing and tracking and lobbyist registration, 3. 1 yr contract $150,000 with NV5 to develop City’s website, 4. IKE Smart City Kiosk Locations in Downtown, Telegraph and Lorin Commercial Districts, 5. Modifications(streamlining) Zoning Ordinance to allow approvals in commercial districts for permitting and licensing by zoning certificate, 7. Amend Bay Area Community Services Contract add $300,000 total $6,880,149 (4yr contract) for homeless people presenting at North County Housing Resource Center, 8. $28,115for Community Housing Development Organizations, 9. Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act (TOPA) Ordinance, 10. Authorizes City Manager authority to settle Worker’s Comp Claims up to $75,000, 11. Provide 3% Special Class Commercial License Premium to Solid Waste Supervisor Job Classification, 12. Contract with Ghilotti Construction Co for John Hinkel Park Improvement $658,588 – 20% contingency $131,718, total $790,306, 13. Contract with The Dutra Group $261,100 – 15% contingency $39,165, total $300,265 for ADA accessible Gangway Project at Berkeley Marina South Cove, 14. Contract with Mar Con Builders $5,226,363 – 20% contingency $1,045,272 total $6,271,635 for Live Oak Community Center seismic Upgrade, 15. Contract with Don Fowler Construction for Tuolumne Camp Repairs $228,735 which includes 15% contingency, 16. $7,000 for Technical Assistance in Grant Application for Housing Protection and Preservation, 17. Add $500,000 (total $900,000) to add 1 yr thru June 30, 2022 to Contract with Coastland Civil Engineering for on-call Civil engineering Services for Sanitary Sewer Program, 18. Add $225,000 (total $725,000) qirh Fehr & Peers, Inc for On-call Transportation Planning Services, 19. Support H.R. 2809 – Nutrition Act of 2019, 20. United Against Hate Week 2019, 21. Declare Oct 2, 2019 as Clean Air Day, 22. Support AB 342 Prohibiting Use of Public Lans for Oil and Gas Production, 23. Support SB 210Implement heavy duty vehicle inspection and maintenance program 24. Pollinators and Habitat referral to City Manager, 25. Naming Berkeley Paths for Women Founders of Berkeley Path Wanderers Association, 26. Support Resolution to CPUC Rule 20A projects (undergrounding utilities) 27. Support ACA – 8 Elections: lower voting age to 17, 28. Set aside $100,000 for freestanding 24/7 public restroom facility in Telegraph Business Improvement District, 29. Referral Telegraph Crosswalk Art Installations, Action: 31. ZAB Appeal 2325 Sixth St, 32. Referral Response Grant Writing Services, 33. Allowance 3404 King Street to Covenant House to operate a Shelter for Homeless Youth, Amend Contract by $357,020 total $1,630,572 to Covenant House to operate 12-bed transitional housing program (currently awarded to Fred Finch Youth Center), 34. Develop Bicycle Lane and Pedestrian Street Improvements Policy, 35. Referral Response (May 26, 2015 and Nov 13, 2018) Lava Mae Mobile Shower and Hygiene Services, 36. a&b. Health Study Health Disparities and Mortality Rates of Berkeley’s homeless, 37. a.&b. Utilization of 1281 University for up to 8-10 RV dwellers selected on strength of ties to Berkeley, 38. Wage Theft Program, Information Reports: 39. Short Term Referral Process Update, 40. Remove Berkeley Big People on I80 pedestrian bridge from City of Berkeley civic art collection, 41. First Year Data Pathways STAIR Center, 42. 2019 HAC Work Plan, 43. Planning Commission work Plan.
Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals
2325 Sixth Street (single family residence) ZAB, 9-24-2019
0 Euclid Ave – Berryman Resevoir (denial of 4G telecom facility), ZAB, 10-29-2019
2701 Shattuck (construct mixed-use building) (remanded) 11-12-2019
Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period
2241 Glen, 10-2-2019
2758 Matthews 10-2-2019
1520 Sacramento 10-2-2019
1446 Scenic 9-19-2019
11141 Shattuck 9-25-2019
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx
Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline
1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled
WORKSHOPS
Oct 22 – Berkeley’s 2020 Vision Update, Census 2020 Update, Short term Rentals
Nov 5 - Transfer Station Feasibility Study, Vision Zero Action Plan, Update: goBerkeley (RPP – Residential Parking Permit)
Unscheduled – Cannabis Health Considerations
Unscheduled PRESENTATIONS
Adeline Corridor Plan
_____________________
To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx
To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to
https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/
_____________________
This meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.
http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and in the Berkeley Daily Planet under activist’s calendar http://www.berkeleydailyplanet.com
When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY