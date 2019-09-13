Worth Noting:



Monday – The City Council Agenda and Rules Committee will be discussing the proposals for how City Council agendas are developed and City Council meetings are conducted. The Agenda and Rules committee will also discuss the plan for evaluating the City Manager – no performance evaluations has been completed since hiring January 9, 2015.



Tax the Rich protest rally celebrates its 8th anniversary



Wednesday – The Animal Care Commission is once again reviewing the number of dogs walked at the same time by one person (4) or (8).



The September 24 City Council Meeting Agenda follows the summary of weekly meetings and is available for comment email council@cityofberkeley.info





Sunday, September 15, 2019

No City meetings or events found

Monday, September 16, 2019

City Council Agenda and Rules Committee 2:30 pm, at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Conf Room, Agenda: 2. Discussion and Direction Regarding Revisions to City Council Rules of Procedures and Order (how City Council meetings are planned and conducted), 3. Discussion and Direction on City Manager Evaluation Process. Meeting Packet 148 pages

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/Agenda_Committee__2019_Index.aspx

Council Public Safety Committee, 10:00 am – 12 pm, at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor – Redwood Room, Agenda: 2. Adopt an Ordinance Amending Berkeley Municipal Code Chapter 2.99 to Prohibit City Use of Face Recognition Technology

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Public_Safety.aspx

Children, Youth and Recreation Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 2800 Park St, Frances Albrier Community Center at San Pablo Park, Agenda: 8. Aquatic Park Lagoon, 9. New West Campus Pool Hours,

http://www.ci.berkeley.ca.us/Children_Youth_and_Recreation_Commission/

Measure O Bond Oversight Committee, 6:30 pm, at 2180 Milvia, Cypress Room, Agenda: 2. Draft Framework for Berkeley’s Affordable Housing, 3. Public Hearing on Housing Trust Fund Projects https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Measure_O_Bond_Oversight_Committee.aspx

Planning Commission – Zoning Ordinance Revision Project Subcommittee (ZORP), 7 – 9 pm at 1947 Center, basement, Multi-purpose Room, Agenda: 6. ZORP Background & Review

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Planning_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Public Works Commission – Measure T1 Subcommittee, 9 – 11 am at 1947 Center, 1st Floor, Sitka Spruce Room, Agenda: 3. B. T1 Audit, c. Phase 2 Timeline, d. Possible Allocation Options for Remainder of T1 Funds

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Public_Works_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Tax the Rich Rally, with music by Occupella, 5 – 6 pm at the Top of Solano in front of the Closed Oaks Theater, Rain/Extreme Heat Cancels

Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Berkeley City Council, 1231 Addison Street, BUSD Board Room,

Closed Session, 4:30 pm, Agenda: 1. Anticipated Litigation – one case, 2. Conference with Real Property Negotiators (City Manager) Gov Code Section 54956.8 (purchase, sale, exchange or lease of Real Property) 752 Grayson Property Owner City of Berkeley, Negotiating Under Negotiation Price and terms, Negotiating parties City of Berkeley and 752 Grayson Owner LLC,

Special Meeting, 6 pm, Agenda: 1. Berkeley City Arts and Culture Plan, 2. Zero Waste Rate Review

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Animal Care Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 1 Bolivar Drive, Berkeley Animal Shelter, Agenda: V. a) revisit maximum number of dogs walked at one time by single person 4 dogs to 8 dogs, b) revisit licensing dog walkers, e) establish large dog exercise area in Aquatic Park in conjunction with Friends of Berkeley Animal Care Services.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Animal_Care_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Commission on Aging, 1 – 3 pm at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 5. Presentation Vision Zero, 9. Senior Housing Crisis, 10. Homelessness among the elderly, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_Aging_Homepage.aspx

Commission on Labor, 7 – 9 pm at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 5. 1) Presentation racial wage gap in restaurant industry, 2) City of Berkeley Procurement and Commission on Labor oversighthttps://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_Labor_Homepage.aspx

Human Welfare & Community Action Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 3. Easy Does It Audit, 5. Review City Funded Agency Program LifeLong Medical Care – Primary Care/Acupuncture, 9. Disabled Accessibility in high-density areas, 13. West Berkeley Air Quality, 14. Update closure of Alta Bates

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Human_Welfare_and_Community_Action_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Police Review Commission, 7 – 10 pm, at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 9. a. Surveillance Use Policies – GPS tracking devices, b. Lexipol Policies for review, Use of Force, Major Incident Notification, Volunteer Program, Service Animals, Gun Restraining Orders, Off-Duty Law Enforcement Actions, Firearms and Tactics Unit, Second Response, Hostage and Barricade Incidents, Foreign Diplomatic and Consular Representatives,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Thursday, September 19, 2019

City Council Land Use, Housing & Economic Development Committee, 10:30 am, 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor, - Cypress Room, Agenda: 2. Referral to the City Manager to return to Council an Amnesty Program for Legalizing Unpermitted Dwelling Units, 3. Adopt an Ordinance to Berkeley Municipal Code requiring legal rights for legal tender (accepting cash), 4. Ronald Dellums Fair Chance Access to Housing and Public Health and Safety Ordinance, 5. Spring 2019 Bi-Annual Report on Funding for Housing Programs.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Land_Use,_Housing___Economic_Development.aspx

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, 7 – 11 pm, at 1231 Addison St, Agenda: 5. Appeal 1312 Delaware, 6. A. 1) Definition of Principal Residence

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/

Design Review Committee, 7 – 10 pm at 1947 Center St, Basement Multi-purpose Room, Agenda:

2035 Blake Street – Final Review Follow-up garage door only

2542 Durant – Final Review demolish asphalt parking lot 5-story mixed-use 32 residential units and ground level commercial space

2352 Shattuck – continued preliminary review demolish two existing commercial buildings, split lot, construct two 8-story mixed-use with 206 units (including 15 very low income units) 12,154 sq ft commercial space and 16930 sq ft usable open space, 90 parking spaces

1835 San Pablo – preview to demolish existing 1-story commercial building and construct 6-story mixed use with 95 units (including 7 very low income units)

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/designreview/

Fair Campaign Practices Commission, 7 pm at 2180 Milvia, Cypress, Agenda: 6. Approval of Cost of Living Adjustment, 7. Staff report possible BERA violation Candidate Lacey for 2018

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/FCPC/

Open Government Commission, 8 pm at 2180 Milvia, Cypress Room, Agenda: 6. Recommendations from Democracy Project Subcommittee http://www.cityofberkeley.info/opengovermentcommission/

Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Product Panel of Experts, 6:30 – 9 pm at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, No Agenda Published

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Sugar-Sweetened_Beverage_Product_Panel_of_Experts.aspx

Transportation Commission, 7 – 10 pm at 1326 Allston Way, Corp Yard, Building A Willow Room, Agenda: 2. Fossil Fuel Free Berkeley, 3. Milvia Bikeway, 4. Sacramento Complete Streets, 5. Stop Sign Warrants

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Transportation_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Free Smoking Cessation Clinic, 6 – 8 pm, at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16269

Friday, September 20, 2019

Global Climate Strike - Youth Climate Strike (all ages encouraged to join), 10 am – 5 pm, start San Francisco Federal Building, 90 7th Street, Nancy Pelosi Office

https://actionnetwork.org/events/bay-area-youth-led-climate-strike?

https://350bayarea.org/event/youth-climate-strike-march

Family Game Night, 6 – 8 pm, at Frances Albrier Community Center

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16284

Family Game Night, 6 – 8 pm, at Willard Clubhouse

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16285

Saturday, September 21, 2019

Music in the Park, 1 – 4 pm, at Grove Park

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16283

International Shoreline Cleanup, 9 am – 12 pm, at 2939

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16280

Sunday, September 22, 2019

No City meetings or events found

_____________________

Berkeley City Council September 24 Agenda, Consent: 2. Increase NetFile Contract to $133,200 thru May 31, 2023 for regular annual maintenance for online campaign report, Form 700 filing and tracking and lobbyist registration, 3. 1 yr contract $150,000 with NV5 to develop City’s website, 4. IKE Smart City Kiosk Locations in Downtown, Telegraph and Lorin Commercial Districts, 5. Modifications(streamlining) Zoning Ordinance to allow approvals in commercial districts for permitting and licensing by zoning certificate, 7. Amend Bay Area Community Services Contract add $300,000 total $6,880,149 (4yr contract) for homeless people presenting at North County Housing Resource Center, 8. $28,115for Community Housing Development Organizations, 9. Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act (TOPA) Ordinance, 10. Authorizes City Manager authority to settle Worker’s Comp Claims up to $75,000, 11. Provide 3% Special Class Commercial License Premium to Solid Waste Supervisor Job Classification, 12. Contract with Ghilotti Construction Co for John Hinkel Park Improvement $658,588 – 20% contingency $131,718, total $790,306, 13. Contract with The Dutra Group $261,100 – 15% contingency $39,165, total $300,265 for ADA accessible Gangway Project at Berkeley Marina South Cove, 14. Contract with Mar Con Builders $5,226,363 – 20% contingency $1,045,272 total $6,271,635 for Live Oak Community Center seismic Upgrade, 15. Contract with Don Fowler Construction for Tuolumne Camp Repairs $228,735 which includes 15% contingency, 16. $7,000 for Technical Assistance in Grant Application for Housing Protection and Preservation, 17. Add $500,000 (total $900,000) to add 1 yr thru June 30, 2022 to Contract with Coastland Civil Engineering for on-call Civil engineering Services for Sanitary Sewer Program, 18. Add $225,000 (total $725,000) qirh Fehr & Peers, Inc for On-call Transportation Planning Services, 19. Support H.R. 2809 – Nutrition Act of 2019, 20. United Against Hate Week 2019, 21. Declare Oct 2, 2019 as Clean Air Day, 22. Support AB 342 Prohibiting Use of Public Lans for Oil and Gas Production, 23. Support SB 210Implement heavy duty vehicle inspection and maintenance program 24. Pollinators and Habitat referral to City Manager, 25. Naming Berkeley Paths for Women Founders of Berkeley Path Wanderers Association, 26. Support Resolution to CPUC Rule 20A projects (undergrounding utilities) 27. Support ACA – 8 Elections: lower voting age to 17, 28. Set aside $100,000 for freestanding 24/7 public restroom facility in Telegraph Business Improvement District, 29. Referral Telegraph Crosswalk Art Installations, Action: 31. ZAB Appeal 2325 Sixth St, 32. Referral Response Grant Writing Services, 33. Allowance 3404 King Street to Covenant House to operate a Shelter for Homeless Youth, Amend Contract by $357,020 total $1,630,572 to Covenant House to operate 12-bed transitional housing program (currently awarded to Fred Finch Youth Center), 34. Develop Bicycle Lane and Pedestrian Street Improvements Policy, 35. Referral Response (May 26, 2015 and Nov 13, 2018) Lava Mae Mobile Shower and Hygiene Services, 36. a&b. Health Study Health Disparities and Mortality Rates of Berkeley’s homeless, 37. a.&b. Utilization of 1281 University for up to 8-10 RV dwellers selected on strength of ties to Berkeley, 38. Wage Theft Program, Information Reports: 39. Short Term Referral Process Update, 40. Remove Berkeley Big People on I80 pedestrian bridge from City of Berkeley civic art collection, 41. First Year Data Pathways STAIR Center, 42. 2019 HAC Work Plan, 43. Planning Commission work Plan.

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals

2325 Sixth Street (single family residence) ZAB, 9-24-2019

0 Euclid Ave – Berryman Resevoir (denial of 4G telecom facility), ZAB, 10-29-2019

2701 Shattuck (construct mixed-use building) (remanded) 11-12-2019

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period

2241 Glen, 10-2-2019

2758 Matthews 10-2-2019

1520 Sacramento 10-2-2019

1446 Scenic 9-19-2019

11141 Shattuck 9-25-2019

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx

Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled

WORKSHOPS

Oct 22 – Berkeley’s 2020 Vision Update, Census 2020 Update, Short term Rentals

Nov 5 - Transfer Station Feasibility Study, Vision Zero Action Plan, Update: goBerkeley (RPP – Residential Parking Permit)

Unscheduled – Cannabis Health Considerations

Unscheduled PRESENTATIONS

Adeline Corridor Plan

_____________________

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx

To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to

https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/

_____________________

This meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.

http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and in the Berkeley Daily Planet under activist’s calendar http://www.berkeleydailyplanet.com

When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY