Time magazine's August 19, 2019 cover listed the locations of 253 mass shootings in America so far this year. I wonder if Donald Trump's incendiary rhetoric has anything to do with these gun nuts going off the handle? Donald Trump is playing to these white gun crazies much like he is playing to the white religious Republican anti-abortionists, anti- gay crowd and anti-immigrationists.



Why are gun manufacturers shielded from liability in gun killings and crimes and getting a free pass while gun violence shakes the soul of America?