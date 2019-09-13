

Much like President Nixon’s false Vietnam narrative, both Bush and Cheney continued to mislead the American people falsely stating “we have the Taliban on the run.”





The invasion was a visceral reaction to 9/11. The war followed a familiar trajectory much like the disastrous Vietnam War. Thousands of Americans and a significantly higher number of Afghans have perished. Much like the bungled invasion of Iraq, Afghanistan is in utter chaos. Many veterans returning home are traumatized by the horrors of war.





Others returned in body bags in the dead of night away from the public eye on route to Arlington Cemetery.





According to “Stars and Strikes” 20 veterans commit suicide every day; others turn to drugs to ease the constant pain. After 18 years, the country has become so violent, American diplomats and other supporting personnel still rely on privately-operated helicopters to safely get around in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul. The invasion was a horrible mistake. The Afghan government is thoroughly corrupt and many Afghans view the Taliban as lesser of the two evils.



The Taliban own most of the countryside. Conflicted Americans should recall the 1990 interview with Gen. Vo Nguyen Giap of Vietnam, who was asked how long he would have fought the Americans. He responded, “Another 20 years, even a hundred years — as long as it took to win, regardless of cost.”



The final exit will be similar to Vietnam. There will come a point when the only way out will be by helicopter from the embassy roof.

