Worth Noting:



City Council September 10th Agenda is available for comment, list of agenda highlights follow upcoming City meetings.



3rd Annual Ride Electric Event is Saturday, September 14, 11 am – 3 pm, Event includes Electric vehicles and e-bikes, https://driveelectricweek.org/event.php?eventid=1630











Sunday, September 1, 2019



Labor Day Weekend - No City meetings or events found



Monday, September 2, 2019



Labor Day Holiday



Tax the Rich Rally, with music by Occupella, 5 – 6 pm at the Top of Solano in front of the Closed Oaks Theater, Rain/Extreme Heat Cancels



Tuesday, September 3, 2019



Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board – Eviction/Section 8 Committee, 4:30 pm, at 2001 Center St, Law Library 2nd Floor

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/

Closed Session - Berkeley City Council, Tuesday, 4:00 pm, at 2180 Milvia, Redwood Room, Agenda: 1. Public Employee Appointment Director of Health, Housing & Community Services, 2. Conference with Labor Negotiators for Berkeley Police Assiciation

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2019/09_Sep/City_Council__09-03-2019_Special_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

Personnel Board, 7 – 9 pm, 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Conference Room, Agenda: V. Recommendation to Ammend Classification of Occupational Health and Safety Officer of Health, Housing and Community Services

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Personnel_Board_Homepage.aspx

Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Board of Library Trustees, 6:30 pm at 1901 Russell St, Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch, Agenda: II.A. Berkeley Public Library Foundation Report – Kathy Huff, Executive Director, III.B. Contract Falk Construction $3,056,900 which includes contingency of $277,900

https://www.berkeleypubliclibrary.org/about/board-library-trustees

Commission on Disability, 6:30 – 9 pm at 1947 Center, 4th Floor, Agenda: 5. Elevator Ordinance, 6. October Town Hall, 7. New Construction and Renovations – Accessibility Guidelines and Regulations, 8. Photos for Navigable Cities Item.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_Disability_Homepage.aspx

Homeless Services Panel of Experts, 7 pm at 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor Cypress Room, Agenda: 5. Two budget recommendations for Measure P Funds, 6. Budget recommendation to Council, 7. Best Practices letter to Council, 8. Policy framework proposal, 9. Drafting a Workplan

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Homeless_Services_Panel_of_Experts.aspx

Planning Commission, 7 – 10 pm at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 9. Public Hearing – Zoning Ordinance Amendments for Cannabis Uses: Delivery-only Retailers, 10. Public Hearing: Tentative Tract Map #8490-739 Channing Way, 11. Referral to Facilitate Toxic Remediation.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Planning_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Police Review Commission, at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center,

Lexipol Subcommittee, 5:30 pm – 7 pm, Agenda: Surveillance Use Policy, Tactical Rifle Operator, Mental Illness Commitments, Cite and Release Policy, Rapid Response and Deployment, Field Training Officer Program, Foot Pursuits, Mobile Data Terminal Use, Disabled Vehicles

Regular Meeting, 7 – 10 pm, 9. GPS Tracking Devices Use Policy, Automated License Plate Readers, Policy Complaint #2455, 10. Lexipol Policies – Use of Force, Major Incident Notification, Volunteer Program, Service Animals, Gun Violence Restraining orders, Off-Duty Enforcement Actions, Firearms and Tactics Unit, Second Response, Hostage and Barricade Incidents, Foreign Diplomatic and Consular Re[presentatives

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Thursday, September 5, 2019

Housing Advisory Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 6. Draft PY Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER), 7. Resources for Community Development 2001 Ashby Predevelopment Loan Application, 8. N. CA Land Trust 2321-2323 10th Street Predevelopment Loan Application, 9. Transfer Tax Refund for 1638 Stuart St, 11. Recommendations to Council’s Draft Affordable Housing framework.

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Housing_Advisory_Commission/

Landmarks Preservation Commission, 7 – 11:30 pm at 1947 Center St, Multipurpose Room, Basement, Agenda Action:1440 Hawthorne Terrace – Landmark or Structure of Merit, 1450 Hawthorne Terrace – Landmark or Structure of Merit, 910 Ashby – Demolition referral, 1035 Heinz Demolition Referral, Discussion: 2012 Berkeley Way – Section 106 Referral

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/landmarkspreservationcommission/

Public Works Commission, 7 – 10 pm at 1326 Allston Way, Willow Room, City of Berkeley Corporation Yard, Agenda: 1. City Auditor Streets Audit, 2. Adopt-a-Spot Referral, 4. 50/50 Sidewalk Program.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Public_Works_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Friday, September 6, 2019

Movies in the Park – LEGO® Movie 2 , 7:45 – 10 pm at Strawberry Creek Park, 1260 Allston Way

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16279

Saturday, September 7, 2019

BBQ and Community Day, 11 am – 4 pm, at San Pablo Park, 2800 Park St. sponsored by Covenant Church Social Work Ministry, Co-sponsors, BUSD Office of Family Engagement & Equity City Help Community Services

Sunday, September 8, 2019

Solano Stroll, 10 am – 5 pm

https://www.solanoavenueassn.org/events/solano-avenue-stroll/

_____________________

September 10 City Council Meeting agenda available for comment, email Council@cityofberkeley.info, CONSENT: 1. Recess item - Reject all bids for John Hinkel Park Improvement Project – Negotiate in Open Market, 5. Increase contract by $175,000 to $541,004 with Konica Minolta Business Solutions for annual renewal, maintenance and updates thru Sept 18, 2024, 6. Updated Commissioners’ Manual, 7. $600,000 for On-call graphic design contracts, 9. $12,590,000 Formal Bid solicitations RFP, 10. P.O. Aramark Uniform Rental and Laundry Service, $468,067 thru Jan 4, 2022, 11. $828,170 to Toshiba Managed Printed Services for citywide print and copy services for 3 yr coverage, 12. $85,721 to Berkeley Drop-in to operate homeless storage locker program, 13. $159,000 Dental Health Services to BUSD thru June 30, 2022, 15. $100,000 for consulting services to ensure implementation of Easy Does It audit findings, 16. State Minimum Wage Increases – Camps Classifications, 17. Berkeley Minimum Wage Increases 18. Increase to $200,000 doe Computer Hardware and Software, 19. Add $99,700 for total $303,960 Geographic Technologies Group for Geographic Information System Master Plan contract Sept 14, 2016 – June 30, 2021, 21. $360,000 for 2 yr contract for portable toilets, with option to extend for 3-12 month periods thru Sept 30, 2024, total amount not to exceed $900,000, 22. $192,000 with Rincon Consultants, Inc. for Southside Initial Study and EIR for period of 16 months, 24. $250,000 to DC Electric, On-Call Electronic Traffic Calming Devices Maintenance Project, 25. Increase contract by $473,835 total $38,944,818 with C. Overaa & Co. for Center St Parking Garage, 26. Increase by $50,000 to $234,500 for On-Call Consulting with Northgate Environmental Management, 27. Game day Towing, 28. Agreement with East Bay Regional Park District for Tilden Park, 29. Green Infrastructure Plan Adoption, 30. Live Animal Sales disclosure requirements, 31. Provision of Wheelchair Charging for Homeless, 33. Outdoor Public Warning System, 35. 1281 University RFP for residential development for 50% on-site at 50% AMI or below, 36. 2019 Bi-annual report on Funding for Housing Programs, 39. Support AB 18 – Firearms Excise Tax. 44. Pavement Derby and Ward between Telegraph and Shattuck, 45. – 48. Budget referrals street repairs (Derby), lights (Sacramento/Oregon), crossing signals (Ashby/Fulton, Shattuck/Prince and Otis), 53. Voluntary Time Off for City Employees on Statewide Election Days, 54. Decriminalizing Entheogenic Plants, 55. Game Day Parking, ACTION: 56. Public Hearing Municipal Finance Authority Bond for Berkeley Way Affordable Housing, 57. Public Hearing CA Municipal Finance Authority Bond Financing for Berkeley Way HOPE Center, 58. Residential Parking McGee and Rose, 59. Preferential Parking fee increases, 60. Funding for Street Rehabilitation Capital Improvement Program, 51. Funding Street Rehab, 61. a.& b. Health Study on Health Disparities and Mortality of Berkeley Homeless, 62. a.&b. Analysis of Increasing Inclusionary Housing over Affordable Housing Mitigation Fee, 63. a.&b. Utilization of 1281 University for RV dwellers, 64. a.&b. Expansion of Adeline Corridor Plan to include in private component housing for extremely low-income persons, 65. Open Doors Initiative: City Worker and First Time Affordable Homebuyer Program, 66. Referral Response: Lava Mae Mobile Shower and Hygiene Services, 67. Wage Theft Program,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2019/09_Sep/City_Council__09-10-2019_-_Regular_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­_________________________________

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx

180 B Alvarado 9-9-19

999 Anthony8-21-19

1533 Beverly 9-3-19

1911 Fourth – 9-3-19

1615 Francisco – 9-3-19

2526 Hawthorne – 9-10-19

2711 Mabel – 9-3-19

641 Neilson – 9-16-19

1727 Parker – 9-3-19

1446 Scenic – 9-3-19

1641 Seventh – 9-9-19

Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled

2701 Shattuck (construct 5-story mixed-use building) – ZAB 6-30-2019

WORKSHOPS

Sept 17 – Arts and Culture Plan, Zero Waste Rate Review, Adeline Corridor Plan

Oct 22 – Berkeley’s 2020 Vision Update, Census 2020 Update, Short term Rentals

Nov 5 - Transfer Station Feasibility Study, Vision Zero Action Plan,

Unscheduled – Cannabis Health Considerations

Unscheduled PRESENTATIONS

Referral Response: Explore Grant Writing Services

_____________________

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx

To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to

https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/

_____________________

This meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.

http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and in the Berkeley Daily Planet under activist’s calendar http://www.berkeleydailyplanet.com

When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY