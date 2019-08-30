Playing politics along religious lines, Trump said, “Where has the Democratic Party gone? Where have they gone where they are defending these two people [Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) & Rep. Ilhan Omar (Minn.)] over the state of Israel?”

And then, ” I think that any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat, I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.” His language was reminiscent of the anti-Semitic smear that Jews have a “dual loyalty;” they are more devoted to Israel than they are to their own countries. Accusing Jews of disloyalty is an age-old anti-Semitic canard dating back not only hundreds of years in Europe but literally to the dawn of the Jewish people itself.

Responding to his anti-Semitic rants, Trump embraced the title of “King of Israel” and claiming that Israeli Jews “love him like he is the second coming of God.”

In the midst of answering a question about the ongoing trade war with China, Trump turned from reporters, looked to heavens and proclaimed, "I am the chosen one." Chosen by whom for what, you might ask?

Psychology Today suggests that "Trump’s manifest grandiosity and disregard for facts, beginning with failure to accept clear evidence about the size of the crowd attending his inauguration, put mental health professionals in the spotlight from Day One of his presidency. Mental health professionals and commentators from all ideological camps early converged on a label of narcissistic personality disorder as the condition that explains Trump’s behavior."g