The last Berkeley evacuation fire drill is Sunday.



City Council is still officially on vacation, however, the Agenda Committee meets Monday to plan the September 10 City Council meeting. The agenda is packed as you see below.



Sunday, August 25, 2019



High Risk Fire Area - Wildfire Evacuation Drill, 9am – 10 am, neighborhood Berkeley-Contra costa to the east, Spruce to the west, Codornices Park to the north and UC Berkeley to south. For more details on Wildfire Evacuation Drills and to sign up go to link https://www.cityofberkeley.info/City_Manager/Press_Releases/2019/2019-07-23_Sign_up_for_City-led_wildfire_evacuation_drills_in_August.aspx

Monday, August 26, 2019

Agenda and Rules Committee, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm, 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Conf Room, Agenda Planning for Sept 10 Council Meeting (full packet 526 pages): CONSENT: 1. Recess item - Reject all bids for John Hinkel Park Improvement Project – Negotiate in Open Market, 5. Increase contract by $175,000 to $541,004 with Konica Minolta Business Solutions for annual renewal, maintenance and updates thru Sept 18, 2024, 6. Updated Commissioners’ Manual, 7. $600,000 for On-call graphic design contracts, 9. $12,590,000 Formal Bid solicitations RFP, 10. P.O. Aramark Uniform Rental and Laundry Service, $468,067 thru Jan 4, 2022, 11. $828,170 to Toshiba Managed Printed Services for citywide print and copy services for 3 yr coverage, 12. $85,721 to Berkeley Drop-in to operate homeless storage locker program, 13. $159,000 Dental Health Services to BUSD thru June 30, 2022, 15. $100,000 for consulting services to ensure implementation of Easy Does It audit findings, 16. State Minimum Wage Increases – Camps Classifications, 17. Berkeley Minimum Wage Increases 18. Increase to $200,000 doe Computer Hardware and Software, 19. Add $99,700 for total $303,960 Geographic Technologies Group for Geographic Information System Master Plan contract Sept 14, 2016 – June 30, 2021, 21. $360,000 for 2 yr contract for portable toilets, with option to extend for 3-12 month periods thru Sept 30, 2024, total amount not to exceed $900,000, 22. $192,000 with Rincon Consultants, Inc. for Southside Initial Study and EIR for period of 16 months, 24. $250,000 to DC Electric, On-Call Electronic Traffic Calming Devices Maintenance Project, 25. Increase contract by $473,835 total $38,944,818 with C. Overaa & Co. for Center St Parking Garage, 26. Increase by $50,000 to $234,500 for On-Call Consulting with Northgate Environmental Management, 27. Game day Towing, 28. Agreement with East Bay Regional Park District for Tilden Park, 29. Green Infrastructure Plan Adoption, 30. Live Animal Sales disclosure requirements, 31. Provision of Wheelchair Charging for Homeless, 33. Outdoor Public Warning System, 35. 1281 University RFP for residential development for 50% on-site at 50% AMI or below, 36. 2019 Bi-annual report on Funding for Housing Programs, 39. Support AB 18 – Firearms Excise Tax. 45. Voluntary Time Off for City Employees on Statewide Election Days, ACTION: Public Hearing Municipal Finance Authority Bond for Berkeley Way Affordable Housing, 47. Public Hearing CA Municipal Finance Authority Bond Financing for Berkeley Way HOPE Center, 48. Residential Parking McGee and Rose, 49. Preferrential Parking fee increases, 50. Wage Theft Program, 51. Funding Street Rehab, 52. a.& b. Health Study on Health Disparities and Mortality of Berkeley Homeless, 53. a.&b. Analysis of Increasing Inclusionary Housing over Affordable Housing Mitigation Fee, 54. a.&b. Utilization of 1281 University for RV dwellers, 55. a.&b. Expansion of Adeline Corridor Plan to include in private component housing for extremely low-income persons, 56. Traffic Circle Policy Recommendations, 57. Open Doors Initiative: City Worker and First Time Affordable Homebuyer Program, 58. Decriminalizing Entheogenic Plants, 60. Waiver of Fees for South Berkeley Plaza and Public Art Program, 61. Negotiations to purchase People’s Bazaar, 62. – 66. Budget referrals street repairs (Derby), lights (Sacramento/Oregon), crossing signals (Ashby/Fulton, Shattuck/Prince and Otis), 67. Status Traffic Mitigations Dwight/California, 68. Expand Automatic Gass Shut-off valve requirements, 69. Resolution on UN Rights of the Child, 70. Game Day Parking

Referred Items: 2. Discussion and Direction Regarding Revisions to City Council Rules of Procedure and Order, 3. Scope of Performance Evaluation of City Manager,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/Agenda_Committee__2019_Index.aspx

Tax the Rich Rally, with music by Occupella, 5 – 6 pm at the Top of Solano in front of the Closed Oaks Theater, Rain/Extreme Heat Cancels

Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Adeline Subcommittee canceled – no subcommittee meetings until October

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Commission on the Status of Women, 6:45 – 9 pm at 2180 Milvia, Cypress Room, Agenda: 5. Presentation by Erin Scott, Executive Director, Family Violence Law Center, 8. Update Equal Pay Independent Audit, 10. Paid Family Leave Ordinance, 14. Demographics Berkeley Women

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_the_Status_of_Women_Homepage.aspx

Thursday, August 29, 2019

No City meetings or events found

Friday, August 30, 2019

No City meetings or events found

Saturday, August 31, 2019

Labor Day Weekend - No City meetings or events found

Sunday, September 1, 2019

Labor Day Weekend - No City meetings or events found

_____________________

City Council Referrals to the Agenda Committee and Unfinished Business for Scheduling

61a.&b. Use of U1 Funds for Property Acquisition at 1001, 1007, and 1011 University Ave and 1925 Ninth Street, Berkeley 68. Revisions to Ordinance No. 7,521—N.S. in the Berkeley Municipal Code to increase compliance with the city’s short-term rental ordinance 4. Disposition of City-Owned, Former Redevelopment Agency Properties at 1631 Fifthe Street and 1654 Fifth Street 17. Short-term referral to City Manager and budget referral for creation of a “vehicle dweller program” in Berkeley

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx

1533 Beverly 9-03-2019

2023 Center 8-28-2019

1417 Grant 8-28-2019

2711 Mabel 9-03-2019

641 Neilson 9-16-2019

1727 Parker 9-03-2019

2312 Telegraph 8-29-19

1235 Tenth 8-27-19

Public Hearings Scheduled

2325 Sixth St (single family residence) ZAB – 9/24/2019

0 Euclid Ave – Berryman Reservoir (denial of 4G telecom facility) ZAB – 10/29/2019

2701 Shattuck (construct 5-story mixed-use building) – ZAB - 11/12/2019

Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled

WORKSHOPS

Sept 17 – Arts and Culture Plan, Zero Waste Rate Review,

Oct 22 – Berkeley’s 2020 Vision Update, Census 2020 Update, Short term Rentals

Nov 5 - Transfer Station Feasibility Study, Vision Zero Action Plan, Update:goBerkeley (RPP)

Unscheduled – Cannabis Health Considerations

Unscheduled PRESENTATIONS

Adeline Corridor Plan – City Manager

(Dropped from list) Referral Response: Explore Grant Writing Services

_____________________

