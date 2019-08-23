Donald Trump has achieved one record that few can ever match. Disdain for the truth. With a wink and nod to his “very fine people” racists and anti-Semites, Trump responded to multiple mass shootings, saying “sinister ideologies” of racism, bigotry and white supremacy” have no place here.” Leading the charge to pierce Trump’s obvious hypocrisy, Senator Bernie Sanders thundered – “we have a president who, tragically, is a racist, xenophobe, and a religious bigot."

Sadly, Trump’s lies have become the new normal. Even many of supporters winced when said he was the “least racist person you have ever met – I don’t have a racist bone in my body.”

Perhaps he has forgotten the younger Trump who foamed at the mouth denouncing the Central Park Five as “bands of “wild animals and crazed misfits” – never apologizing after they spent 6 to 13 years in prison for a crime they did not commit. Trump never apologized.

Lying is part of his DNA. Remember his business failures rooted in deceit, Trump Airlines, Trump Beverages, Trump The Game, Trump Steaks, Trump University, Trump Casinos. . .). Perhaps trump is right when he boasted that he could shoot someone on 5th Avenue or someone on a crowded street and none of his supporters would blink. It is no wonder he refuses to release his tax returns which would likely expose him as a massive fraud and collapse his presidency like a house of cards.