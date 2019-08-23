Arts & Events

Every year the Grand Finale offers a new crop of Merola singers the opportunity to strut their stuff on the grand stage of the War Memorial Opera House. For the young artists this is a thrill. For audiences, too, it is often a thrill to discover the opera stars of tomorrow. Indeed, on Saturday evening, August 17, the 2019 Grand Finale offered the chance to hear quite a few opera stars of tomorrow.

Among the “ can ’ t miss ” category I noted, in no particular order, mezzo-soprano Alice Chung, tenor Brandon Scott Russell, soprano Chelsea Lehnea , mezzo-soprano Cara Collins, soprano Anna Dugan, baritone Jeff Byrnes, tenor Victor Starsky, and, well, the list could go on and on. One thing that impresses about the 2019 crop of Merola singers is the uniformly high level of vocal mastery. Among the 18 scenes from different operas performed in this year ’ s Grand Finale, there was hardly a scene that didn ’ t reveal at least one opera star of tomorrow; and often there were several!

Opening the program was the post coital bedroom scene from Richard Strauss ’ s Der Rosenkavalier with Cara Collins as Octavian and Anna Dugan as the Marschallin . Both singers were in top form, with Cara Collins wondrously singing Wie du warst /How you were, and Anna Dugan returning the compliment. Next came an excerpt from Vincenzo Bellini ’ s I Puritani featuring baritone Laureano Quant and tenor Victor Starsky, both of whom were excellent. Then we heard mezzo-soprano Brennan Blankenship in a harp-accompanied aria from Charles Gounod ’ s Rom é o et Juliette, another excellent performance. Soprano Anne-Marie Macintosh sang a lovely aria from Bellini ’ s I Capuleti e i Montecchi . Next came a surprise highlight, tenor Brandon Scott Russell singing the Prince ’ s aria Vidino divn á , presladk á from Antonin Dvor á k ’ s Rusalka. An excerpt from Francis Poulenc ’ s Dialogues des Carm é lites featured two opera stars of tomorrow, soprano Amber R. Monroe as Madame Lidoine and mezzo-soprano Alice Chung as M è re Marie.

An excerpt from Mozart ’ s Cos ì fan tutti was beautifully sung by soprano Esther Tonea and tenor Michael Day accompanied by Andrew King on harpsichord. Another surprise highlight ensued with soprano Chelsea Lehnea holidng forth as Queen Elisbeth in Gaetano Donizetti ’ s Maria Stuarda while two courtiers, tenor Salvatore Atti as Leicester and bass-baritone Rafael Porto as Lord Cecil, pressed rival claims. To close out the first half of the concert, baritone Jeff Byrnes gave a ringing interpretation of Germont ’ s aria “ Di Provenza il mar ” in an effort to persuade his son Alfredo to forget Violetta in Giuseppe Verdi ’ s La Traviata.

Throughout this Grand Finale conductor George Manahan led the San Francisco Opera Orchestra, and director Greg Eldridge staged each scene. One might mention, in passing, that in the aforementioned scene from Verdi ’ s La Traviata Greg Eldridge made the highly questionable move of having Germont p è re drag in Alfredo ’ s sister as a mute presence in the father ’ s efforts to win back his wayward son. In all the myriad performances I ’ ve attended of La Traviata, never has Alfredo ’ s sister been seen on stage till now. Oh well. Finally, one might mention that the entire Merola Grand Finale was staged on the ship-like set of San Francisco Opera ’ s forthcoming production of Billy Budd designed by Christopher Oram.