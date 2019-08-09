Worth Noting:



City Council is on summer recess until September 9th and most of the Boards and Commissions also take a summer break, some in July and some in August.



Comments on the Adeline Corridor Plan can still be made email adelinecorridor@cityofberkeley.info



Cal students return - Monday, Tuesday are move-in days, Golden Bear Orientation is Saturday, August 24



Wildfire Evacuation Drills for high risk fire areas



· August 25 from 9am – 10 am, neighborhood Berkeley-Contra Costa to the east, Spruce to the west, Codornices Park to the north and UC Berkeley to south.



For more details on Wildfire Evacuation Drills and to sign up go to link https://www.cityofberkeley.info/City_Manager/Press_Releases/2019/2019-07-23_Sign_up_for_City-led_wildfire_evacuation_drills_in_August.aspx







Adeline Corridor - Planning Commission Adeline Corridor Specific Plan Subcommittee, 7-10 pm at 1947 Center, Multipurpose Room, Agenda: III. Discuss and provide feedback on economic opportunity, workforce development, and implementation proposals introduced in draft plan (chapters 5 & Relevant Part of 8). Correct location is 1947 Center, ignore Community Calendar listed location. Comments on Adeline Corridor plan are still accepted. https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/CABERKE/bulletins/258de1e

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Planning_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Tax the Rich Rally, with music by Occupella, 5 – 6 pm at the Top of Solano in front of the Closed Oaks Theater, Rain/Extreme Heat Cancels

Public Works Commission – Utility Undergrounding Subcommittee, 4 pm at 1947 Center, 4th Floor, Agenda: 3. Draft Report prepared by Bellecci and Associates, Discuss report outline and schedule for a progress report https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Public_Works_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Commission on Disability, 6:30 – 9 pm at 1947 Center, Multipurpose Room, Agenda: 2. San Pablo Ave Plan, 4. Adeline Plan, 5. Access Line Item in Council Templates, 6. Elevator Ordinance, 8/ New Construction and Renovations, 9. Photos for Navigable Cities Item

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_Disability_Homepage.aspx

Climate Emergency Mobilization Taskforce, 5 – 6:45 pm at 2540 MacDonald Ave, Richmond, CA 94804 or join online https://zoom.us/j/6344395404 or by phone 646.558.8656 or 669.900.6833

Berkeley Climate Action Coalition Clean Transportation Convening, 6 – 8 pm, Ed Roberts Campus, event is free, space is limited, reserve seat thru Eventbrite, event includes electric vehicles, clean transportation, clean energy home, home electrification, solar

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ride-electric-all-the-way-home-electric-cars-101-the-future-of-berkeleys-clean-transportation-tickets-64738825570

Zoning Adjustment Board, 7 pm at 1231 Addison St, BUSD Board Room,

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/zoningadjustmentsboard/ Agenda:

1641 Seventh Street – demolish existing 816 sq ft single story, single-family dwelling and construct 2-story single family dwelling, 1740 sq ft, average height 20 ft.

190 B Alvarado Road – construct 2505 sq ft 2-story, single-family dwelling with attached 1-car garage that would reduce setback from 20 ft to 14 ft 1 inch and side yard setback from 4 ft to 0 ft, on existing 11,430 sq ft lot

1322 Shattuck – alter 19,786 sq ft 4-story 18 unit apartment building by constructing an approximately 77 sw ft addition to penthouse dwelling unit with average height of 44 ft 7 inches with non-conforming setback

Community Toxics Tour, 11 am – 1 pm, absolute limit 30, use link to sign-up, Phillips 66 in Rodeo one of the world’s heaviest crude capable refineries is proposing to increase the number of tankers deliveries from 59 – 135.

https://actionnetwork.org/events/community-toxics-tour

Wildfire Evacuation Drills for high risk fire areas from 9am – 10 am, neighborhood Berkeley-Contra costa to the east, Spruce to the west, Codornices Park to the north and UC Berkeley to south. For more details on Wildfire Evacuation Drills and to sign up go to link https://www.cityofberkeley.info/City_Manager/Press_Releases/2019/2019-07-23_Sign_up_for_City-led_wildfire_evacuation_drills_in_August.aspx

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx

999 Anthony8-21-19

910 BANCROFT 8-19-19

1533 Beverly

1308 Blake

1633 Bonita - 8-19-19

2023 Center

1615 Francisco

1407 Gilman – 8-19-19

1417 Grant

815 Indian Rock

2711 Mabel

1727 Parker

2851 Russell – 8-19-19

1235 San Pablo 8-22-19

2613 San Pablo 8-22-19

2151.5 Stuart 8-19-19

2312 Telegraph 8-29-19

1235 Tenth 8-27-19

1835 Virginia 8-22-19

Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled

2701 Shattuck (construct 5-story mixed-use building) – ZAB 6-30-2019

WORKSHOPS

Sept 17 – Arts and Culture Plan, Zero Waste Rate Review, Adeline Corridor Plan

Oct 22 – Berkeley’s 2020 Vision Update, Census 2020 Update, Short term Rentals

Nov 5 - Transfer Station Feasibility Study, Vision Zero Action Plan,

Unscheduled – Cannabis Health Considerations

Unscheduled PRESENTATIONS

Referral Response: Explore Grant Writing Services

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx

To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to

https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/

