Events
The Berkeley Activist's Calendar, August 11-18
Worth Noting:
City Council is on summer recess until September 9th and most of the Boards and Commissions also take a summer break, some in July and some in August.
Wildfire Evacuation Drills for high risk fire areas
- August 11 from 9am – 10 am, neighborhood Wildcat Canyon to the east, The Alameda to the West, Berkeley-Contra Costa border to the north, Codornices Park to the south,
- August 25 from 9am – 10 am, neighborhood Berkeley-Contra costa to the east, Spruce to the west, Codornices Park to the north and UC Berkeley to south.
Sunday, August 11, 2019
Wildfire Evacuation Drill, 9 - 10 am, neighborhood Wildcat Canyon to the east, The Alameda to the West, Berkeley-Contra Costa border to the north, Codornices Park to the south,
Monday, August 12, 2019
Concurrent Meeting Parks and Waterfront Subcommittee and Public Works Commission T1 Infrastructure Subcommittee, 9 – 11 am at 1947 Center, Sitka Spruce Room, 1st Floor, Agenda: 3. T1 Phase 2 Timeline and Recommendations, Proposed 5 public meetings, geographic equity, local vs. citywide elements
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Public_Works_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Tax the Rich Rally, with music by Occupella, 5 – 6 pm at the Top of Solano in front of the Closed Oaks Theater, Rain/Extreme Heat Cancels
Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Alameda County Housing Survey and Community Meeting on Housing - Fair Housing Community Engagement Meeting, 1-3 pm at 2090 Kittredge, Berkeley Downtown Central Library, Board Room,
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16221
Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Commission on the Status of Women – Santa Rita Jail Subcommittee, 7 – 8 pm at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Sr. Center
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_the_Status_of_Women_Homepage.aspx
Homeless Services Panel of Experts, 7 pm at 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor Cypress Room, Agenda: 6. Draft Mission Statement, 7. Budget Recommendations, 8. Appointment ex officio members to other commissions, 9. Presentation BUSD on funding youth and family programs
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Homeless_Services_Panel_of_Experts.aspx
Parks and Waterfront Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 2800 Park St, Frances Albrier Community Center, Agenda: 8. Waterfront leases, Cesar Chavez Park Signage, Aquatic Park encampments, 9. Presentation WETA Ferry Feasibility Study, 10. Berkeley Marina Website Launch, 13. Adopt a Spot, 14. Marina Area Specific Plan, 15. RV study authorized by Council that includes marina as potential site, 16. T1 Bonds, 17. Southern Waterfront Parking
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Parks_and_Waterfront_Commission.aspx
Police Review Commission Subcommittee Probation & Parole Searches, 11 am, at 1947 Center, Sitka Spruce Room, 1st Floor, Agenda: Development of new BPD policy regarding probation and parole inquiries and related searches
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Thursday, August 15, 2019
Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, 7 – 11 pm, 1231 Addison St, Agenda, 4. C. amend contracts with the Eviction Defense Center and the East Bay Community Law Center, d. Communication to HUD in opposition to proposed changes to Section 214 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1980, 5. Appeal 1921 Delaware #5, 6.(1)Regulation 53 (revocable trust), (2) filling Board vacancy (3) Streamline various Rent Board regulations
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Rent_Stabilization_Board/Home/Agenda__RSB_2019_Aug_15.aspx
Design Review Committee, 7 – 10 pm at 1947 Center St, Basement Multi-purpose Room, Agenda, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/designreview/
2352 Shattuck – demolish 2 existing commercial buildings, split lot in two, construct 2 8-story mixed use buildings, 206 units including 15 very low income units, 11, 460 sq ft commercial space, 19,530 usable open space, 93 ground level parking spaces, Continued preliminary review, Majority recommendations
2176 Kittridge – demolish non-residential building, gas station and carwash, construct 7-story mixed use building 165-residential units, ground level retail, underground parking, Preliminary Design Review, Majority Recommendations
Open Government Commission, 7:30 or 8 pm at 2180 Milvia, Cypress Room, listed on community calendar, NO AGENDA posted, check before going
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/opengovermentcommission/
Friday, August 16, 2019
No City meetings or events found
Saturday, August 17, 2019
No City meetings or events found
Sunday, August 18, 2019
No City meetings or events found
____________________
Register for August 22, 6 – 8 pm, Climate Action Coalition – Clean Transportation Convening, clean energy home, home electrification, East Bay Community Energy, SunShares bulk discount program. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ride-electric-all-the-way-home-electric-cars-101-the-future-of-berkeleys-clean-transportation-tickets-64738825570
_____________________
Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals
2325 Sixth St (single family residence) – public hearing 9/24/2019
Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx
910 BANCROFT 8-19-19
1633 Bonita - 8-19-19
857 Contra Costa - 8-12-19
2019 Del Norte- 8-16-19
1407 Gilman – 8-19-19
2707 Hillegass – 8-14-19
2851 Russell – 8-19-19
1235 San Pablo 8-22-19
2613 San Pablo 8-16-19
1909 University - 8-15-19
485 Vincente – 8-6-19
1835 Virginia 8-22-19
Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline
1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled
WORKSHOPS
Sept 17 – Arts and Culture Plan, Zero Waste Rate Review, Adeline Corridor Plan
Oct 22 – Berkeley’s 2020 Vision Update, Census 2020 Update, Short term Rentals
Nov 5 - Transfer Station Feasibility Study, Vision Zero Action Plan,
Unscheduled – Cannabis Health Considerations
Unscheduled PRESENTATIONS
Referral Response: Explore Grant Writing Services
_____________________
To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx
To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to
https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/
_____________________
