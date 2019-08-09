Worth Noting:



City Council is on summer recess until September 9th and most of the Boards and Commissions also take a summer break, some in July and some in August.



Wildfire Evacuation Drills for high risk fire areas





August 11 from 9am – 10 am, neighborhood Wildcat Canyon to the east, The Alameda to the West, Berkeley-Contra Costa border to the north, Codornices Park to the south,

Sunday, August 11, 2019

Monday, August 12, 2019

Concurrent Meeting Parks and Waterfront Subcommittee and Public Works Commission T1 Infrastructure Subcommittee, 9 – 11 am at 1947 Center, Sitka Spruce Room, 1st Floor, Agenda: 3. T1 Phase 2 Timeline and Recommendations, Proposed 5 public meetings, geographic equity, local vs. citywide elements

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Public_Works_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Tax the Rich Rally, with music by Occupella, 5 – 6 pm at the Top of Solano in front of the Closed Oaks Theater, Rain/Extreme Heat Cancels

Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Alameda County Housing Survey and Community Meeting on Housing - Fair Housing Community Engagement Meeting, 1-3 pm at 2090 Kittredge, Berkeley Downtown Central Library, Board Room,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16221

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Commission on the Status of Women – Santa Rita Jail Subcommittee, 7 – 8 pm at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Sr. Center

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_the_Status_of_Women_Homepage.aspx

Homeless Services Panel of Experts, 7 pm at 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor Cypress Room, Agenda: 6. Draft Mission Statement, 7. Budget Recommendations, 8. Appointment ex officio members to other commissions, 9. Presentation BUSD on funding youth and family programs

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Homeless_Services_Panel_of_Experts.aspx

Parks and Waterfront Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 2800 Park St, Frances Albrier Community Center, Agenda: 8. Waterfront leases, Cesar Chavez Park Signage, Aquatic Park encampments, 9. Presentation WETA Ferry Feasibility Study, 10. Berkeley Marina Website Launch, 13. Adopt a Spot, 14. Marina Area Specific Plan, 15. RV study authorized by Council that includes marina as potential site, 16. T1 Bonds, 17. Southern Waterfront Parking

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Parks_and_Waterfront_Commission.aspx

Police Review Commission Subcommittee Probation & Parole Searches, 11 am, at 1947 Center, Sitka Spruce Room, 1st Floor, Agenda: Development of new BPD policy regarding probation and parole inquiries and related searches

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Thursday, August 15, 2019

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, 7 – 11 pm, 1231 Addison St, Agenda, 4. C. amend contracts with the Eviction Defense Center and the East Bay Community Law Center, d. Communication to HUD in opposition to proposed changes to Section 214 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1980, 5. Appeal 1921 Delaware #5, 6.(1)Regulation 53 (revocable trust), (2) filling Board vacancy (3) Streamline various Rent Board regulations

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Rent_Stabilization_Board/Home/Agenda__RSB_2019_Aug_15.aspx

Design Review Committee, 7 – 10 pm at 1947 Center St, Basement Multi-purpose Room, Agenda, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/designreview/

2352 Shattuck – demolish 2 existing commercial buildings, split lot in two, construct 2 8-story mixed use buildings, 206 units including 15 very low income units, 11, 460 sq ft commercial space, 19,530 usable open space, 93 ground level parking spaces, Continued preliminary review, Majority recommendations

2176 Kittridge – demolish non-residential building, gas station and carwash, construct 7-story mixed use building 165-residential units, ground level retail, underground parking, Preliminary Design Review, Majority Recommendations

Open Government Commission, 7:30 or 8 pm at 2180 Milvia, Cypress Room, listed on community calendar, NO AGENDA posted, check before going

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/opengovermentcommission/

Friday, August 16, 2019

No City meetings or events found

Saturday, August 17, 2019

No City meetings or events found

Sunday, August 18, 2019

No City meetings or events found

____________________

Register for August 22, 6 – 8 pm, Climate Action Coalition – Clean Transportation Convening, clean energy home, home electrification, East Bay Community Energy, SunShares bulk discount program. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ride-electric-all-the-way-home-electric-cars-101-the-future-of-berkeleys-clean-transportation-tickets-64738825570

_____________________

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals

2325 Sixth St (single family residence) – public hearing 9/24/2019

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx

910 BANCROFT 8-19-19

1633 Bonita - 8-19-19

857 Contra Costa - 8-12-19

2019 Del Norte- 8-16-19

1407 Gilman – 8-19-19

2707 Hillegass – 8-14-19

2851 Russell – 8-19-19

1235 San Pablo 8-22-19

2613 San Pablo 8-16-19

1909 University - 8-15-19

485 Vincente – 8-6-19

1835 Virginia 8-22-19

Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled

2701 Shattuck (construct 5-story mixed-use building) – ZAB 6-30-2019

WORKSHOPS

Sept 17 – Arts and Culture Plan, Zero Waste Rate Review, Adeline Corridor Plan

Oct 22 – Berkeley’s 2020 Vision Update, Census 2020 Update, Short term Rentals

Nov 5 - Transfer Station Feasibility Study, Vision Zero Action Plan,

Unscheduled – Cannabis Health Considerations

Unscheduled PRESENTATIONS

Referral Response: Explore Grant Writing Services

_____________________

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx

To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to

https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/

_____________________

