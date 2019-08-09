Finally, the media has penetrated the poker face Mitch McConnell by labelling him “Moscow Mitch”, a description he richly deserves. By his inaction he has left the nation unprotected from Russian interference.

The Republicans, bowing to their master, Donald Trump, have ignored dire warnings from special council, Bob Mueller who warned that Russia is still conducting aggressive cyber wars.

The usually placid McConnell, impervious to criticism, responded with fury when the media accused him of being a Russian asset.

McConnell has only himself to blame for blocking federal election reform that would prevent Russian interference in our elections. He should stop whining and perform his duties as Senate Majority leader otherwise his nickname will stick. His critics rightfully accuse him of blocking stronger security measures to prevent a repeat of Russian interference in 2016. McConnell has left the door wide open hoping the other Russian asset, Donald Trump, will prevail in the 2020 election.

More and more Americans are demanding to know why President Trump remains silent and refuses to heed such warnings. We must raise our collective voices and demand to see his tax returns which might reveal how he is being compromised by Russian oligarchs. We cannot have a Russian asset as our President.

This is no longer about party, this is a matter of national security.