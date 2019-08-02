Events
The Berkeley Activist's Calendar, August 4-11
Worth Noting:
City Council is on summer recess until September 9th and most of the Boards and Commissions also take a summer break, some in July and some in August. August 6 is National Night Out.
Wildfire Evacuation Drills for high risk fire areas
- August 4 (see below),
- August 11 from 9am – 10 am, neighborhood Wildcat Canyon to the east, The Alameda to the West, Berkeley-Contra Costa border to the north, Codornices Park to the south, aaa
- August 25 from 9am – 10 am, neighborhood Berkeley-Contra costa to the east, Spruce to the west, Codornices Park to the north and UC Berkeley to south.
Disaster and Fire Safety Commission on Wednesday is addressing wildfire risk reduction, power shutoff, fire equipment access.
Sunday, August 4, 2019
Wildfire Evacuation Drill, 9 – 10 am at neighborhood between the Berkeley-Oakland border to the east, Telegraph to the west, Dwight to the north and Alcatraz to the south.
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/City_Manager/Press_Releases/2019/2019-07-23_Sign_up_for_City-led_wildfire_evacuation_drills_in_August.aspx
Monday, August 5, 2019
Tax the Rich Rally, with music by Occupella, 5 – 6 pm at the Top of Solano in front of the Closed Oaks Theater, Rain/Extreme Heat Cancels
Tuesday, August 6, 2019
National Night Out, check link to find nearby gathering
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/City_Manager/Press_Releases/2019/2019-08-01_National_Night_Out_Meet_neighbors,_build_community_on_Aug_6.aspx
Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board IRA / AGA / Registration, 4 pm, 2001 Center St, Law Library, 2nd Floor, Agenda: Golden Duplex
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/uploadedFiles/Rent_Stabilization_Board/Level_3_-_General/19%20Aug%206_IRA-AGA%20Agenda%20PACKET.pdf
Wednesday, August 7, 2019
Disaster and Fire Safety Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 997 Cedar St, Fire Department Training Center, Agenda: 3. PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS), 4. Vegetation Management to reduce fire risk, 5. Recommendation ensuring fire equipment access, 6. Emergency Preparedness, 7. Wildfire Issues: Parking and Prevention
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Disaster_and_Fire_Safety_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Police Review Commission – Lexipol Policies Subcommittee, 4 pm, at 1947 Center, Sika Spruce Conference Room, 1st Floor, Agenda: Policies 1302 – Surveillance Use Policy, 1302 Appendix A – Surveillance Acquisition Report, 422 – Automated License Plate Readers
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Thursday, August 8, 2019
Adeline Corridor Specific Plan Subcommittee, 7 – 10 pm, at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Continued Discussion Transportation and Public Space, Chapters 6 & 7
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/AdelineCorridor/
Friday, August 9, 2019
City of Berkeley reduced service day
Saturday, August 10, 2019
Blues Festival, 12 – 5 pm, at Ohlone Park Baseball Field, Sacramento at Delaware
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/City_Manager/Press_Releases/2019/2019-08-01_Blues_Fest_at_Ohlone_Park–_A_free_outdoor_concert!.aspx
Sunday, August 11, 2019
No City sponsored events or meetings found
_____________________
Alameda County Housing Survey and Community Meeting on Housing August 13, 1-3 pm at 2090 Kittredge, Berkeley Central Library
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/alameda-county-housing-survey-community-meetings-tickets-64981828398
Register for August 22, 6 – 8 pm, Climate Action Coalition – Clean Transportation Convening, clean energy home, home electrification, East Bay Community Energy, SunShares bulk discount program. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ride-electric-all-the-way-home-electric-cars-101-the-future-of-berkeleys-clean-transportation-tickets-64738825570
Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals
2325 Sixth St (single family residence) – public hearing 9/24/2019
Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx
840 Addison – 8-5-19
1643 Allston – 8-6-19
910 BANCROFT 8-19-19
2124 Bancroft 8-5-19
1827 Blake – 8-6-19
1633 Bonita - 8-19-19
857 Contra Costa - 8-12-19
1854 Euclid - 8-5-19
2019 Del Norte- 8-16-19
1833 Fourth – 8-5-19
1208 Gilman – 8-6-19
1407 Gilman – 8-19-19
2707 Hillegass – 8-14-19
2851 Russell – 8-19-19
1235 San Pablo 8-22-19
2613 San Pablo 8-16-19
1647 Sixth – 8-6-19
2475 Telegraph 8-5-19
584 The Alameda – 8-6-19
1909 University - 8-15-19
485 Vincente – 8-6-19
1835 Virginia 8-22-19
Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline
1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled
WORKSHOPS
Sept 17 – Arts and Culture Plan, Zero Waste Rate Review, Adeline Corridor Plan
Oct 22 – Berkeley’s 2020 Vision Update, Census 2020 Update, Short term Rentals
Nov 5 - Transfer Station Feasibility Study, Vision Zero Action Plan,
Unscheduled – Cannabis Health Considerations
Unscheduled PRESENTATIONS
Referral Response: Explore Grant Writing Services
_____________________
To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx
To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to
https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/
_____________________
This meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.
http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and in the Berkeley Daily Planet under activist’s calendar http://www.berkeleydailyplanet.com
When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY