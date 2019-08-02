Worth Noting:



City Council is on summer recess until September 9th and most of the Boards and Commissions also take a summer break, some in July and some in August. August 6 is National Night Out.



Wildfire Evacuation Drills for high risk fire areas





August 4 (see below),

(see below), August 11 from 9am – 10 am, neighborhood Wildcat Canyon to the east, The Alameda to the West, Berkeley-Contra Costa border to the north, Codornices Park to the south, aaa

from 9am – 10 am, neighborhood Wildcat Canyon to the east, The Alameda to the West, Berkeley-Contra Costa border to the north, Codornices Park to the south, aaa August 25 from 9am – 10 am, neighborhood Berkeley-Contra costa to the east, Spruce to the west, Codornices Park to the north and UC Berkeley to south.

is addressing wildfire risk reduction, power shutoff, fire equipment access.

Sunday, August 4, 2019

Wildfire Evacuation Drill, 9 – 10 am at neighborhood between the Berkeley-Oakland border to the east, Telegraph to the west, Dwight to the north and Alcatraz to the south.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/City_Manager/Press_Releases/2019/2019-07-23_Sign_up_for_City-led_wildfire_evacuation_drills_in_August.aspx

Monday, August 5, 2019

Tax the Rich Rally, with music by Occupella, 5 – 6 pm at the Top of Solano in front of the Closed Oaks Theater, Rain/Extreme Heat Cancels

Tuesday, August 6, 2019

National Night Out, check link to find nearby gathering

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/City_Manager/Press_Releases/2019/2019-08-01_National_Night_Out_Meet_neighbors,_build_community_on_Aug_6.aspx

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board IRA / AGA / Registration, 4 pm, 2001 Center St, Law Library, 2nd Floor, Agenda: Golden Duplex

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/uploadedFiles/Rent_Stabilization_Board/Level_3_-_General/19%20Aug%206_IRA-AGA%20Agenda%20PACKET.pdf

Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Disaster and Fire Safety Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 997 Cedar St, Fire Department Training Center, Agenda: 3. PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS), 4. Vegetation Management to reduce fire risk, 5. Recommendation ensuring fire equipment access, 6. Emergency Preparedness, 7. Wildfire Issues: Parking and Prevention

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Disaster_and_Fire_Safety_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Police Review Commission – Lexipol Policies Subcommittee, 4 pm, at 1947 Center, Sika Spruce Conference Room, 1st Floor, Agenda: Policies 1302 – Surveillance Use Policy, 1302 Appendix A – Surveillance Acquisition Report, 422 – Automated License Plate Readers

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Thursday, August 8, 2019

Adeline Corridor Specific Plan Subcommittee, 7 – 10 pm, at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Continued Discussion Transportation and Public Space, Chapters 6 & 7

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/AdelineCorridor/

Friday, August 9, 2019

City of Berkeley reduced service day

Saturday, August 10, 2019

Blues Festival, 12 – 5 pm, at Ohlone Park Baseball Field, Sacramento at Delaware

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/City_Manager/Press_Releases/2019/2019-08-01_Blues_Fest_at_Ohlone_Park–_A_free_outdoor_concert!.aspx

Sunday, August 11, 2019

No City sponsored events or meetings found

Alameda County Housing Survey and Community Meeting on Housing August 13, 1-3 pm at 2090 Kittredge, Berkeley Central Library

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/alameda-county-housing-survey-community-meetings-tickets-64981828398

Register for August 22, 6 – 8 pm, Climate Action Coalition – Clean Transportation Convening, clean energy home, home electrification, East Bay Community Energy, SunShares bulk discount program. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ride-electric-all-the-way-home-electric-cars-101-the-future-of-berkeleys-clean-transportation-tickets-64738825570

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals

2325 Sixth St (single family residence) – public hearing 9/24/2019

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx

840 Addison – 8-5-19

1643 Allston – 8-6-19

910 BANCROFT 8-19-19

2124 Bancroft 8-5-19

1827 Blake – 8-6-19

1633 Bonita - 8-19-19

857 Contra Costa - 8-12-19

1854 Euclid - 8-5-19

2019 Del Norte- 8-16-19

1833 Fourth – 8-5-19

1208 Gilman – 8-6-19

1407 Gilman – 8-19-19

2707 Hillegass – 8-14-19

2851 Russell – 8-19-19

1235 San Pablo 8-22-19

2613 San Pablo 8-16-19

1647 Sixth – 8-6-19

2475 Telegraph 8-5-19

584 The Alameda – 8-6-19

1909 University - 8-15-19

485 Vincente – 8-6-19

1835 Virginia 8-22-19

Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled

2701 Shattuck (construct 5-story mixed-use building) – ZAB 6-30-2019

WORKSHOPS

Sept 17 – Arts and Culture Plan, Zero Waste Rate Review, Adeline Corridor Plan

Oct 22 – Berkeley’s 2020 Vision Update, Census 2020 Update, Short term Rentals

Nov 5 - Transfer Station Feasibility Study, Vision Zero Action Plan,

Unscheduled – Cannabis Health Considerations

Unscheduled PRESENTATIONS

Referral Response: Explore Grant Writing Services

