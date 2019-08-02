The City of Berkeley and the County of Alameda want your feedback on housing issues, as part of an action-focused report called Regional Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice (Regional AI).



Your feedback will help guide housing policies and housing goals in your area!



To help, please take this 10-15 min Alameda County Regional Housing Survey (Click on Link) and share your views on housing characteristics and housing needs.

Please forward this survey along to any friends, clients, colleagues, and/or organizations that would be interested in participating in the future of our County’s housing policies!

Additionally, you and all County residents are invited to attend one of these community engagement meetings for a more in-depth discussion. Please RSVP to me at the information provided below:

Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.

Berkeley Central Library

3rd Floor Community Meeting Room

2900 Kittredge Street, Berkeley, CA 94704

Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Oakland Library 81st Avenue Branch

Community Room, 2nd Floor

1020 81st Street, Oakland, CA 94621

Saturday, August 24, 2019, 11:00 am - 1:00 p.m.

Hayward City Hall

Conference Room 2A, 2nd Floor

777 B Street, Hayward, CA 94541