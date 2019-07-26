Worth Noting:



City Council is on summer recess until September 9th and most of the Boards and Commissions also take a summer break, some in July and some in August. August 6 is National Night Out.



Sunday, July 28, 2019



Kite Festival at the Marina, 10 am – 5 pm, event free, parking $20



Annual South Berkeley Neighbors Potluck BBQ & Music Festival, 12 noon– 6 pm, Ellis between Ashby and Prince



Wellstone Democratic Renewal Club Annual Picnic, 1 – 5 pm, 1737 Allston Way



Monday, July 29, 2019



Tax the Rich Rally, with music by Occupella, 5 – 6 pm at the Top of Solano in front of the Closed Oaks Theater, Rain/Extreme Heat Cancels

Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Traffic Circle Policy Task Force Plantings Subcommittee, 6:30 -8:30 pm, at 2000 University, Au Coquelet, Meeting listed on Community Calendar, but not on taskforce website, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Traffic_Circle_Policy_Task_Force.aspx

Democratic Presidential Candidate Debate, 5 pm, on CNN

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Commission on Aging, 1 – 3 pm at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 7. Senior Housing Crisis, 8. Risks to Seniors and Disabled during Wildfire-Safety power outages, 9. Homelessness among the elderly

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_Aging_Homepage.aspx

Traffic Circle Policy Task Force, 6:30 pm, at 2180 Milvia, Redwood Room 6th Floor, Meeting listed on Community Calendar, but not on taskforce website, no Agenda given https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Traffic_Circle_Policy_Task_Force.aspx

Planning Commission Subcommittee on the Adeline Corridor Specific Plan, 7 – 10 pm, at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Continued Discussion Land Use/Zoning (Draft Plan Chapters 3-Land Use, 4- Housing Affordability, 8-Implementation, Appendices A & C)

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/AdelineCorridor/

Democratic Presidential Candidate Debate, 5 pm on CNN

Thursday, August 1, 2019

Landmarks Preservation Commission, 7 – 11:30 pm at 1947 Center St, Multipurpose Room, Basementhttp://www.cityofberkeley.info/landmarkspreservationcommission/

1440 Hawthorne Terrace – Marsh House and Gardens, Landmark or structure of merit

1450 Hawthorne Terrace – Sperry-McLaughlin House and Gardens, Landmark or structure of merit

1581 Le Roy Ave – Structural Alteration

2018-36 University – Structural Alteration

2526 Hawthorne Terrace – Mills Act Contract

Sophie Hahn Councilmember District 5, 4:30 – 6:30 pm, will have a table at North Shattuck Farmer’s Market between Rose and Vine,

Friday, August 2, 2019

No City meetings or events found

Saturday, August 3, 2019

No City sponsored events or meetings found

Sunday, August 4, 2019

No City sponsored events or meetings found

_____________________

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals

2325 Sixth St (single family residence) – public hearing 9/24/2019

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx

840 Addison – 8-5-19

1643 Allston – 8-6-19

2124 Bancroft 7-23-19

1827 Blake – 8-6-19

1633 Bonita - 8-19-19

857 Contra Costa - 8-12-19

1854 Euclid - 8-5-19

2019 Del Norte- 8-16-19

1833 Fourth – 8-5-19

1208 Gilman – 8-6-19

1024 Grizzly Peak – 7-30-19

1026 Grizzly Peak – 7-30-19

1028 Grizzly Peak – 7-30-19

2707 Hillegass – 8-14-19

2851 Russell – 8-19-19

1647 Sixth – 8-6-19

584 The Alameda – 8-6-19

1812 University - 7-30-19

485 Vincente – 8-6-19

Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled

2701 Shattuck (construct 5-story mixed-use building) – ZAB 6-30-2019

WORKSHOPS

Sept 17 – Arts and Culture Plan, Zero Waste Rate Review, Adeline Corridor Plan

Oct 22 – Berkeley’s 2020 Vision Update, Census 2020 Update, Short term Rentals

Nov 5 - Transfer Station Feasibility Study, Vision Zero Action Plan,

Unscheduled – Cannabis Health Considerations

Unscheduled PRESENTATIONS

Referral Response: Explore Grant Writing Services

_____________________

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx

To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to

https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/

_____________________

This meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.

http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and in the Berkeley Daily Planet under activist’s calendar http://www.berkeleydailyplanet.com

When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY