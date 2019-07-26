Events

The Berkeley Activist's Calendar, July 28- August 4

Kelly Hammargren
Saturday July 27, 2019 - 10:57:00 AM
Worth Noting:

City Council is on summer recess until September 9th and most of the Boards and Commissions also take a summer break, some in July and some in August. August 6 is National Night Out.

Sunday, July 28, 2019

Kite Festival at the Marina, 10 am – 5 pm, event free, parking $20

Annual South Berkeley Neighbors Potluck BBQ & Music Festival, 12 noon– 6 pm, Ellis between Ashby and Prince

Wellstone Democratic Renewal Club Annual Picnic, 1 – 5 pm, 1737 Allston Way

Monday, July 29, 2019

Tax the Rich Rally, with music by Occupella, 5 – 6 pm at the Top of Solano in front of the Closed Oaks Theater, Rain/Extreme Heat Cancels 

Tuesday, July 30, 2019 

Traffic Circle Policy Task Force Plantings Subcommittee, 6:30 -8:30 pm, at 2000 University, Au Coquelet, Meeting listed on Community Calendar, but not on taskforce website, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Traffic_Circle_Policy_Task_Force.aspx 

Democratic Presidential Candidate Debate, 5 pm, on CNN 

Wednesday, July 31, 2019 

Commission on Aging, 1 – 3 pm at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 7. Senior Housing Crisis, 8. Risks to Seniors and Disabled during Wildfire-Safety power outages, 9. Homelessness among the elderly 

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_Aging_Homepage.aspx 

Traffic Circle Policy Task Force, 6:30 pm, at 2180 Milvia, Redwood Room 6th Floor, Meeting listed on Community Calendar, but not on taskforce website, no Agenda given https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Traffic_Circle_Policy_Task_Force.aspx 

Planning Commission Subcommittee on the Adeline Corridor Specific Plan, 7 – 10 pm, at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Continued Discussion Land Use/Zoning (Draft Plan Chapters 3-Land Use, 4- Housing Affordability, 8-Implementation, Appendices A & C) 

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/AdelineCorridor/ 

Democratic Presidential Candidate Debate, 5 pm on CNN 

Thursday, August 1, 2019 

Landmarks Preservation Commission, 7 – 11:30 pm at 1947 Center St, Multipurpose Room, Basementhttp://www.cityofberkeley.info/landmarkspreservationcommission/ 

1440 Hawthorne Terrace – Marsh House and Gardens, Landmark or structure of merit 

1450 Hawthorne Terrace – Sperry-McLaughlin House and Gardens, Landmark or structure of merit 

1581 Le Roy Ave – Structural Alteration 

2018-36 University – Structural Alteration 

2526 Hawthorne Terrace – Mills Act Contract 

Sophie Hahn Councilmember District 5, 4:30 – 6:30 pm, will have a table at North Shattuck Farmer’s Market between Rose and Vine, 

Friday, August 2, 2019 

No City meetings or events found 

Saturday, August 3, 2019 

No City sponsored events or meetings found 

Sunday, August 4, 2019 

No City sponsored events or meetings found 

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals 

2325 Sixth St (single family residence) – public hearing 9/24/2019 

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period 

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx 

840 Addison – 8-5-19 

1643 Allston – 8-6-19 

2124 Bancroft 7-23-19 

1827 Blake – 8-6-19 

1633 Bonita - 8-19-19 

857 Contra Costa - 8-12-19 

1854 Euclid - 8-5-19 

2019 Del Norte- 8-16-19 

1833 Fourth – 8-5-19 

1208 Gilman – 8-6-19 

1024 Grizzly Peak – 7-30-19 

1026 Grizzly Peak – 7-30-19 

1028 Grizzly Peak – 7-30-19 

2707 Hillegass – 8-14-19 

2851 Russell – 8-19-19 

1647 Sixth – 8-6-19 

584 The Alameda – 8-6-19 

1812 University - 7-30-19 

485 Vincente – 8-6-19 

Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline 

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled 

2701 Shattuck (construct 5-story mixed-use building) – ZAB 6-30-2019 

 

 

WORKSHOPS 

Sept 17 – Arts and Culture Plan, Zero Waste Rate Review, Adeline Corridor Plan 

Oct 22 – Berkeley’s 2020 Vision Update, Census 2020 Update, Short term Rentals 

Nov 5 - Transfer Station Feasibility Study, Vision Zero Action Plan, 

Unscheduled – Cannabis Health Considerations 

 

Unscheduled PRESENTATIONS 

Referral Response: Explore Grant Writing Services 

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to 

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx 

 

To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to 

https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/ 

 

When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY 