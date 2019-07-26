Events
The Berkeley Activist's Calendar, July 28- August 4
Worth Noting:
City Council is on summer recess until September 9th and most of the Boards and Commissions also take a summer break, some in July and some in August. August 6 is National Night Out.
Sunday, July 28, 2019
Kite Festival at the Marina, 10 am – 5 pm, event free, parking $20
Annual South Berkeley Neighbors Potluck BBQ & Music Festival, 12 noon– 6 pm, Ellis between Ashby and Prince
Wellstone Democratic Renewal Club Annual Picnic, 1 – 5 pm, 1737 Allston Way
Monday, July 29, 2019
Tax the Rich Rally, with music by Occupella, 5 – 6 pm at the Top of Solano in front of the Closed Oaks Theater, Rain/Extreme Heat Cancels
Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Traffic Circle Policy Task Force Plantings Subcommittee, 6:30 -8:30 pm, at 2000 University, Au Coquelet, Meeting listed on Community Calendar, but not on taskforce website, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Traffic_Circle_Policy_Task_Force.aspx
Democratic Presidential Candidate Debate, 5 pm, on CNN
Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Commission on Aging, 1 – 3 pm at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 7. Senior Housing Crisis, 8. Risks to Seniors and Disabled during Wildfire-Safety power outages, 9. Homelessness among the elderly
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_Aging_Homepage.aspx
Traffic Circle Policy Task Force, 6:30 pm, at 2180 Milvia, Redwood Room 6th Floor, Meeting listed on Community Calendar, but not on taskforce website, no Agenda given https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Traffic_Circle_Policy_Task_Force.aspx
Planning Commission Subcommittee on the Adeline Corridor Specific Plan, 7 – 10 pm, at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Continued Discussion Land Use/Zoning (Draft Plan Chapters 3-Land Use, 4- Housing Affordability, 8-Implementation, Appendices A & C)
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/AdelineCorridor/
Democratic Presidential Candidate Debate, 5 pm on CNN
Thursday, August 1, 2019
Landmarks Preservation Commission, 7 – 11:30 pm at 1947 Center St, Multipurpose Room, Basementhttp://www.cityofberkeley.info/landmarkspreservationcommission/
1440 Hawthorne Terrace – Marsh House and Gardens, Landmark or structure of merit
1450 Hawthorne Terrace – Sperry-McLaughlin House and Gardens, Landmark or structure of merit
1581 Le Roy Ave – Structural Alteration
2018-36 University – Structural Alteration
2526 Hawthorne Terrace – Mills Act Contract
Sophie Hahn Councilmember District 5, 4:30 – 6:30 pm, will have a table at North Shattuck Farmer’s Market between Rose and Vine,
Friday, August 2, 2019
No City meetings or events found
Saturday, August 3, 2019
No City sponsored events or meetings found
Sunday, August 4, 2019
No City sponsored events or meetings found
_____________________
Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals
2325 Sixth St (single family residence) – public hearing 9/24/2019
Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx
840 Addison – 8-5-19
1643 Allston – 8-6-19
2124 Bancroft 7-23-19
1827 Blake – 8-6-19
1633 Bonita - 8-19-19
857 Contra Costa - 8-12-19
1854 Euclid - 8-5-19
2019 Del Norte- 8-16-19
1833 Fourth – 8-5-19
1208 Gilman – 8-6-19
1024 Grizzly Peak – 7-30-19
1026 Grizzly Peak – 7-30-19
1028 Grizzly Peak – 7-30-19
2707 Hillegass – 8-14-19
2851 Russell – 8-19-19
1647 Sixth – 8-6-19
584 The Alameda – 8-6-19
1812 University - 7-30-19
485 Vincente – 8-6-19
Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline
1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled
2701 Shattuck (construct 5-story mixed-use building) – ZAB 6-30-2019
WORKSHOPS
Sept 17 – Arts and Culture Plan, Zero Waste Rate Review, Adeline Corridor Plan
Oct 22 – Berkeley’s 2020 Vision Update, Census 2020 Update, Short term Rentals
Nov 5 - Transfer Station Feasibility Study, Vision Zero Action Plan,
Unscheduled – Cannabis Health Considerations
Unscheduled PRESENTATIONS
Referral Response: Explore Grant Writing Services
_____________________
To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx
To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to
https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/
_____________________
