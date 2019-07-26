Arts & Events

The Bay Area premiere of renowned British playwright Caryl Churchill's two latest plays, 'Escaped Alone' and 'Here We Go,' featuring a cast of 17 local actors directed by Anton's Well founder Robert Estes, is playing Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 (with one Wednesday performance at 7:30, July 31) through August 3 at the Thousand Oaks Baptist Church, 1821 Catalina, a block off Solano Avenue, North Berkeley.

The location is perfectly suited to the plays, 'Escaped Alone' concerning four older women in a garden having tea, and 'Here We Go' a larger crowd in a hall after a funeral ... The first play is performed in the Church's garden, the second in its Julia Morgan-designed hall.

Tickets are $17-$20 at www.antonswell.org or (510) 368-0090.