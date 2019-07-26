Arts & Events
A Brace of the Latest Caryl Churchill Plays by Anton's Well Theatre Company at North Berkeley's Thousand Oaks Baptist Church
The Bay Area premiere of renowned British playwright Caryl Churchill's two latest plays, 'Escaped Alone' and 'Here We Go,' featuring a cast of 17 local actors directed by Anton's Well founder Robert Estes, is playing Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 (with one Wednesday performance at 7:30, July 31) through August 3 at the Thousand Oaks Baptist Church, 1821 Catalina, a block off Solano Avenue, North Berkeley.
The location is perfectly suited to the plays, 'Escaped Alone' concerning four older women in a garden having tea, and 'Here We Go' a larger crowd in a hall after a funeral ... The first play is performed in the Church's garden, the second in its Julia Morgan-designed hall.
Tickets are $17-$20 at www.antonswell.org or (510) 368-0090.