Arts & Events

Brilliant jazz singer Kalil Wilson, a North Oakland native, will perform swinging standards, ballads and original songs from his new album 'Time Stops,' this Friday, 8 to 11 p. m. backed by his trio--Grant Levin on piano, Aidan McCarthy on bass and drum prodigy Genius Wilson--at The Sound Room, 2147 Broadway at 22nd Street, Oakland, a block north of the Paramount Theatre and 19th Street BART. Tickets: $20-$25 at www.soundroom.org or (510) 496-4180.