Monday the Mayor’s State of the City Address is sold out. It will be live on his Facebook page,



Tuesday is the last City Council meeting until September 10. The Agenda appears unbearably long. While most of it is on consent, the action items include RV permitting - Item 38. Is a one-time annual permit for a 2week RV parking permit and 39. is for a 3-month RV parking permit and temporary safe parking site. Item 40. the Update on Policing Stop Data states policing stops have declined but contains no actual data and recommends creation of a task force. The last item is the Pipeline (housing) report with the number of multi-unit projects approved, built and low-income units within the projects. The report confirms what is visible on the street, not enough affordable housing is being built and there is an excess of market rate (overpriced) units.

Sunday, July 21, 2019

No City meetings or events found

Monday, July 22, 2019

Mayor Arreguin State of the City Address, 6 pm sold out, it will be live streamed on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/berkeleymayor/

Community Health Commission – Cannabis Subcommittee, 11 am, at 2000 University, Au Coquelet, Agenda: Draft Cannabis Recommendation

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Community_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Zero Waste Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 1326 Allston Way, Willow Room, City of Berkeley Corporation Yard, Agenda with approximate times: 7:45 pm Presentation Telegraph Ave Reusable Cup Pilot Program, 8:05 pm Preview Ecology Center Resourceful web application, 8:15 pm City Solid Waste and Recycling Transfer station, 8:25 pm Single Use Foodware Ordinance Implementation including signage and public education, 8:45 pm. Reduction of flammable vegetation - Fire Fuel Chipper and Debris Bin Program information, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Zero_Waste_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Tax the Rich Rally, with music by Occupella, 5 – 6 pm at the Top of Solano in front of the Closed Oaks Theater, Rain/Extreme Heat Cancels

Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Mental Health Commission Site Visit Subcommittee, 12:30 pm at 2180 Cypress Room, 1st Floor, Agenda: Consumer Feedback Session

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Mental_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Berkeley City Council, at 1231 Addison Street, BUSD Board Room,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx

Closed Session with Legal Counsel, 5:00 pm, Agenda: 1. Blake v. City of Berkeley, Case No. RG17870367, 2. City of Berkeley v. Regents of University of California, Case No. RG19023058

Regular Meeting, 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm, Agenda: CONSENT: 1. Expand control of flavored tobacco, 3. 2020 Council meeting schedule, 5. Affordable Housing - Use a portion of tax-exempt bonds for reimbursement of expenditures for the projects – expected obligation $175 million, 6. Animal Care Mutual Aid in Disasters, 7. RFP, 8. Amend contract with Resource Development Assoc (RDA) total $54,500 to build database for Mental Health Division Homeless Outreach and Treatment Team (HOTT), 9. Mental Health Services Act Annual Update, 10. Amend contract with Merritt Hawkins adding $100,000 (total $149,990) for recruitment of psychiatrist, 11. Amend 7 contracts increasing total to $2,162,700 thru June 30, 2020 for Mental Health Services Act Community Services, Supports, Prevention and Early Intervention, 12. 5 yr contract for $1,363,735 with AMCS for Zero Waste Management Software System, 13. 5 yr contract for $487,249 with Assetworks for a Fleet Management Software 14. Add $42,216 (total $76,811) to Communication Strategies contract for developing requirements and needs assessment for Voice over IP support and maintenance, 15. Special use permit with US Forest Service for Tuolumne Camp, 16. $365,000 contract with Left Coast Land Clearing for hazard mitigation Tuolumne Camp, 17. $584,354 contract with Leslie Heavy Haul, LLC for Tuolumne Camp Tree Hazard Mitigation, 18. Contract for $468,706 and $70,000 Contingency (total $538,706) with McNabb Construction, Inc for George Florence Park Playground Renovation – 2121 Tenth St, 19. Grant Application – Trees Build Community Program, 20. Amend Contract add $55,000 total $250,000 Asphalt Repairs-Resurface City Parks, 22. Authorize modification of Measure T1 Phase 1 project list removing King School Park Bioswale project and adding 13 priority sites identified by Green Infrastructure plan (6/18/19) and Public Works Commission, 23. Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Grant, 24. 2019-202 Alcoholic Beverage Control Grant, 25. Add $50,000 and extend contract to 6/30/21 with Restoration Management Co. for on-call remediation and restoration services, 26. 3 yr contract $450,000 with Stockton Tri Industries for Front Loading and Rear Loading Container Purchase, 28. Increase amended contract by $31,161 (total $351,317 plus $6,000 contingency) with W.A. Rose Construction for exterior Stucco Demolition Work at the Central Library, 29. Defendant’s Side Agreement to facilitate Consent Decree Compliance, 30. Preferential Parking Permit Update, 31. Prioritize street light replacement and street improvements by high-collision street first, 32. Transfer $550,000 to Rent Board to amend contracts with Eviction Dense Center and East Bay Law Center and anti-displacement services for low and moderate-income Berkeley residents, 33. . Designate Ohlone Greenway and West Street Bike Path as linear City Parks, 34. Support CA SB 464 Dignity in Pregnancy and Childbirth, 35. Support AB 1279 Housing development, ACTION: 36. Amendments to Berkeley Election Reform Act, 37. Substantial Amendments to Annual Action Plans for Use of Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) Funds allocating maximum allowable amount towards shelter and street outreach and away from rapid rehousing – (Hearing scheduled for 6 – 7 pm according to the Community Calendar), 38. 2-week RV Permitting Process – allows one time/year 2-week permit, 39. ID Locations for Managed Safe RV Parking on City-Owned Land, Development of 3-month “Grace Period” Permit Program, and request that State Lands Commission Permit Temporary Safe Parking Site at Berkeley Waterfront, 40. Update on BPD Stop Data Collection, Data Analysis and Community Engagement, 41. Wage Theft Prevention, D. Pipeline Report, INFORMATION: 43.Update Measure T1, 44. Parks, Recreation, Waterfront – Audit Status Report, 48. 2020 Public Art Plan and Budget, 49. B.M.C. 13.79.050 Report 103 Tenants accepted buyout agreements to vacate their tenancy March 2016 – June 2018, 50. Zero Waste Commission Work Plan, 51. Audit Plan FY 2019, 2020. To include performance audits housing/homelessness, street repairs, climate change response.

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Civic Arts Commission, 6 – 8 pm at 1901 Russell St, Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library, Agenda: 4.a. Berkeley Big People, b. Extend Display of “Home” at Downtown BART, c. Purchase 6 Artworks by Stephen MacMillan, d. Affordable Housing for Artists

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CivicArtsCommissionHomepage/

Energy Commission, 6:30 – 9 pm at 1947 Center St, Agenda: 4. Electric Mobility Roadmap, 5. Climate Action Fund Referendum, 6. Building Electrification

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Energy_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Police Review Commission, 7 – 10 pm, at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 8. Subcommittee Reports a. Lexipol Policies, b. MOU Compendium, c. Standard of Proof, 9. Surveillance Use Policies, Acquisition, Technology Use & Community Safety GPS Tracking, 10. c. PRC Participation in Tuesday, Aug 6 National Night Out, d. Lexipol Policies – Hate Crimes, Information Technology Use, Private Person’s arrest,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Thursday, July 25, 2019

Community Health Commission, 6:30 – 9 pm at 2939 Ellis St. South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Presentation: City Public Health Division update by Dr. Jose Ducos, Action Cannabis Recommendations

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Community_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Mental Health Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 1947 Center St, Basement Multi-purpose Room, Agenda: 4. Discussion and possible Action on video of Berkeley Police Dept presentation to the Police Review Commission

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Mental_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Zoning Adjustment Board, 7 pm at 1231 Addison St, BUSD Board Room, Agenda: 1486 University application withdrawn, remaining item 2151 ½ Stuart St – convert 212 sq. ft. of garage area to habitable space, add 174 sq. ft. habitable space, create 6th bedroom in existing rear dwelling by raising unit 1’5” and shifting it 1’4” eastward. Staff recommend approve

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/zoningadjustmentsboard/

Friday, July 26, 2019

Mental Health Commission – Mobile Crisis Response Subcommittee, 5:30 pm at 2939 Ellis St. South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Review Needs Assessment for Mobile Crisis

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Mental_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Saturday, July 27, 2019

Music in the Park – Morchestra and Morgan Maudiere’s 4 piece Jazz Band, 12 noon – 3 pm, Civic Center Park

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/City_Manager/Press_Releases/2019/2019-07-16_Music_Concerts_in_Berkeley_Parks___Big_Band,_Blues,_Hip_Hop_and_more.aspx

Sunday, July 28, 2019

No City sponsored events or meetings found

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals

2325 Sixth St (single family residence) – public hearing 9/24/2019

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period

1111 Allston Way (single family dwelling) – 7-8-2019

2198 San Pablo Ave (new mixed-use development) – 7-8-2019

0 Euclid Ave- Berryman Reservoir (denial of telecom facility)

Landmarks Preservation Ordinance Notice of Decision (NOD)

1619 Walnut

1915 Fourth St

2580 Bancroft

Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled

2701 Shattuck (construct 5-story mixed-use building) – ZAB 6-30-2019

WORKSHOPS

Sept 17 – Arts and Culture Plan, Zero Waste Rate Review, Adeline Corridor Plan

Oct 22 – Berkeley’s 2020 Vision Update, Census 2020 Update, Short term Rentals

Nov 5 - Transfer Station Feasibility Study, Vision Zero Action Plan,

Unscheduled – Cannabis Health Considerations

Unscheduled PRESENTATIONS

Referral Response: Explore Grant Writing Services

