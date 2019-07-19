The San Francisco Bay Area and other cities across the country are bracing for threatened federal raids on undocumented immigrants.

It is a sad commentary when our president is basing his reelection strategy largely on a blatant racist, anti-immigrant campaign. During his presidential campaign on into his presidency, Trump has attempted to dehumanize and intimidate migrants trying to enter the U.S. through our southern border.

As Trump once said, “These aren’t people. These are animals.” And he is treating them like animals by locking them up in concentration camp-like facilities, separating children from their parents. These migrants are escaping poverty, drought, corrupt authoritarian governments, and gang violence. Meanwhile, Trump has exacerbated the problem by cutting aid to Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador where many of these migrants originate.

If Trump’s campaign strategy is successful that says as much about his followers as it does about Trump.