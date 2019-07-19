Arts & Events

The Berkeley Architectural Heritage Association (BAHA) has started a series of Summer guided walking tours. The first tour was this past Sunday, but three more are scheduled over the next three weeks.

As of this writing space is available on all three walks. The guided walks all cost $15 each and all take place on Sundays from 1 to 3 PM.

On Sunday, July 21, UC Berkeley librarian and mystery fiction expert Randal Brandt will lead a walk in south central Berkeley focusing on sites associated with important literary figures. Homes of notable authors and editors will be visited (seen from the street), along with sites that figure in local fiction. The notables discussed include famed science fiction and mystery editor and writer Anthony Boucher and pioneering fantasy and science fiction writer Marion Zimmer Bradley.

On Sunday, July 28, two current UC students who have studied campus architecture and history will lead a walk through the UC campus visiting and describing an eclectic array of buildings and how they came about, and discussing their designers.

Finally, on Sunday, August 11, I'll co-lead a walk with "Quirky Berkeley" author Tom Dalzell entitled "Around People's Park". We'll not only discuss the history and future of the Park--which turned 50 this year--but the unprecedented array of landmark and architecturally distinctive buildings that surround the Park on adjoining blocks.

You can sign up for the walks at Eventbrite. Go here.

The walk descriptions are provided. Click on the green "Tickets" icon to purchase. There's also a phone number to call if you have questions or problems making a reservation.

(Disclosure: the author is president of the Berkeley Architectural Heritage Association).