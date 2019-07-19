Since you began campaigning for the presidency in 2016 your campaign of “hate America” began by insulting the first African American, Barack Obama, falsely accusing him of being un-American demanding to see his birth-certificate. After you became President with the help of your Russian friend, Vladimir Putin, you railed on hordes of caravan criminals and rapists invading our country. Then your vented your anger at poor trade deals which has driven a large number of our great American farmers on the verge of bankruptcy. You demonstrated your scorn for the nuclear agreement with Iran which has caused enormous suffering to the Iranian people in spite of Iran’s strict adherence to the deal. You attacked an American war hero, the late John McCain, for voting in support of the Affordable Care Act. You squandered $550,000 per hour of taxpayer money to mobilize tanks, fighter jets and Air Force One on July 4 to ingratiate yourself on your never ending vanity projects. You rewarded the Republican Party National Committee with special VIP access. This is a clear violation of the Hatch Act that bars taxpayers from funding partisan events. Mr. President, you are a very angry man. If you hate this wonderful country so much, why don’t you leave for from whence you came and MAGA?