Worth Noting and Showing Up:



With Only two more City Council meetings before summer recess, the week ahead is packed.

Monday at 2:30 pm is a special Council Agenda with only 2 items, revisions to City Council procedure rules and the scope of the City Manager's evaluation.



Tuesday evening at 6 pm the City Council meeting item C under action is the Ordinance prohibiting natural gas infrastructure in new construction. The same evening on consent is direction for updating the Wireless Ordinance and item B is the Framework for Affordable Housing.

Wednesday at noon the Council Safety Committee is taking up a proposed ordinance on prohibiting use of facial recognition technology - San Francisco banned facial recognition technology in May, Oakland did the same in June.

Thursday the Council Land Use Committee meets at 10:30 am and in the evening the Design Review Committee takes up discussion of a long overdue appraisal of best practices and project review - just exactly how well have approved multi-unit mixed-use projects worked for the people living in them.

The July 23 Council agenda is available for comment and follows the weekly list of meetings.







Sunday, July 14, 2019



Sunday Streets Berkeley Downtown, 11 am – 6 pm, http://www.sundaystreetsberkeley.org



Street Closures, 9 am – 7 pm for Sunday Streets, Shattuck closed from University to Channing and Durant closed from Shattuck to Fulton https://www.cityofberkeley.info/City_Manager/Press_Releases/2019/2019-06-26_Road_closures_for_Sunday_Streets_(Downtown_Berkeley)_on_7/14.aspx



Monday, June 15, 2019



Agenda and Rules Committee, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm, 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Room, Agenda: 2. Revisions of City Council Rules of Procedure and Order, 3. Development of Performance Evaluation of the City Manager.



Measure O Bond Oversight Committee, 7 pm, at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 5. Priorities for the 2019 Housing Trust Fund Requests for Proposals



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Measure_O_Bond_Oversight_Committee.aspx



Peace and Justice Commission, 7 pm at 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor Cypress Room, Agenda: 7. Resolution in support of protections from deportation and path to permanent residency, 8. Non-citizen voting initiative



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Peace_and_Justice_Commission_Homepage.aspx



Tax the Rich Rally, with music by Occupella, 5 – 6 pm at the Top of Solano in front of the Closed Oaks Theater, Rain/Extreme Heat Cancels



Tuesday, July 16, 2019



Berkeley City Council, at 1231 Addison Street, BUSD Board Room,



Closed Session, 5 pm, Agenda: Conference with Labor Negotiators, Berkeley Police Association, Berkeley fire Fighters Association



Regular Session, 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm, Agenda: CONSENT: 1. Gender Neutral Language, 2. $376,430 contract with Gehl Studio for Civic Center Vision and Implementation Plan, 3. Add $100,000 to Bellingham contract (total $209,000) plus add PO $100,000 (total $200,000) to replace additional Finger Docks at Berkeley Marina, 4. Amend lease agreement with Sasha Shamszad for 841 Folger St/3000 7th St for Berkeley Police Department (BPD) Traffic and Parking enforcement for 6 months with month to month lease to follow ($16,651.65/mo), 5. Update Sewer System Management Plan, 6. Stormwater Fee, 7. Letters of Support to Eliminate Student Debt SB 806 aka College for All Act of 2017, 8. Presentation by PG&E, 9. Referral to City Manager to amend City’s Wireless Telecommunications Ordinance and Aesthetic Guidelines, 10. Support CA AB 302 Parking for Homeless Community College students, 11. Support AB 1076 Automatic Relief of Criminal Records, 12. Make City Hall a voting Center for 2020 under 2016 CA Voter Choice Act – ballots mailed to all voters, allow for same day registration, early voting – will result in decrease in voting locations, ACTION: A.a.&b. Role Peace and Justice Commission as advisory to Socially Responsible Investment and Procurement, B. Framework for Berkeley’s Affordable Housing, C. Adopt an Ordinance Prohibiting Natural Gas Infrastructure in New Buildings, 13. Annual Housing Pipeline Report, 14. Opportunity Zone Project Guidelines, INFORMATION REPORTS: 15. Improve Fire Safety Standards for Rebuilt Fire-Damaged Structures, 16. Community Environmental Advisory Commission (CEAC) 2019 Work Plan, 17. Public Works Commission 2020 Work Plan.



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx



Traffic Circle Policy Task Force Operation and Maintenance Subcommittee, 7:30 pm, at 2000 University Au Coquelet, Agenda: 2. O&M primary elements, 3. Best Practices



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Traffic_Circle_Policy_Task_Force.aspx



Landmarks Preservation Commission, 12 – 1:30 pm at 1947 Center St, Multipurpose Room, Basement, Agenda: Webinar Broadcast – Effective Community Advocacy



http://www.cityofberkeley.info/landmarkspreservationcommission/



Wednesday, June 17, 2019



City Council Public Safety Committee, 12 pm, 1947 Center, Basement Multi-purpose Room, Agenda: 2. Adopt an Ordinance Amending Berkeley Municipal Chapter 2.99 to Prohibit City Use of Facial Recognition Technology, 3. Alternative Compliance Measures to Achieve Fire Safety in Existing Live/Work Spaces, 4. Decriminalizing Entheogenic Plants,



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Public_Safety.aspx



Commission on Aging, 1 – 3 pm at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 4. Presentation Aging Services Update, 7. Senior Housing Crisis, 8. Risks to Seniors and Disabled during Wildfire-Safety related power outages, 9. Homelessness Among the Elderly, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_Aging_Homepage.aspx



Commission on Labor, 7 – 9 pm at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Presentation AB 5 which reinforces CA Court decision on whether workers classified as employee or independent contractor, 5.2. Homeless Youth, 3. Fair Workweek requirements, 4. Paid Family Leave, 5. Equal Pay Update, 6. Medicare for All Act.



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_Labor_Homepage.aspx



Human Welfare & Community Action Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 2. Easy Does It – Disability Services, 4. 1000 Person Plan to Address Homelessness, 5. Path to End Homelessness, Council Framework for Affordable Housing, 10. Disabled Access in high-density dorridors, 11. Update on West Berkeley Air Quality



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Human_Welfare_and_Community_Action_Commission_Homepage.aspx



Planning Commission, 7 – 10 pm at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 9. GreenTRIP Presentation, 10. Parking Reform Discussion, 11. Public Hearing on Comprehensive Cannabis Zoning Amendments



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Planning_Commission_Homepage.aspx



Thursday, June 18, 2019



City Council Land Use, Housing & Economic Development Committee, 10:30 am, 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor Cypress Room, Agenda: 3. Amnesty Program for Legalizing Unpermitted Dwelling Units, 4. Prioritizing Affordable Housing for Homeless, 5. Ordinance adding new Chapter 9.50 requiring Legal Rights for Legal Tender, 6. Ronald V. Dellums Fair Chance Access to Housing and Public Health and Safety Ordinance.



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Land_Use,_Housing___Economic_Development.aspx



City Council Facilities, Infrastructure, Transportation, Environment & Sustainability Committee, 2 pm, at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Room, Agenda: 2a.&b. Recommendations for a Fossil Free Berkeley, 3. Considering Multi-year Bidding Processes for Street Paving



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Facilities,_Infrastructure,_Transportation,_Environment,___Sustainability.aspx



Design Review Committee, 7 – 10 pm at 1947 Center St, Basement Multi-purpose Room, 2100 San Pablo Ave – demolish existing 1-story Commercial building, construct 4-story, 52 ft, mixed use 96 unit residential care facilitywith 2491 sq ft commercial space, 720 sq ft wellness center/club, 26 parking spaces, 12 bicycle spaces, committee decision



2352 Shattuck – demolish two existing commercial buildings, split lot, construct two 8-story, mixed use with 206 units (including 15 very low income units), 11,460 sq ft commercial space, 18,530 usable open space, 93 parking spaces, majority recommendations



2435 San Pablo – construct 4-story mixed-use building with ground floor live-work and residential lobby, 48 private rooms with communal kitchens on each residential floor, rooftop terraces on 3rd and 4th floors, 56 bicycle spaces,



Discussion of DRC best practices and project review.



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/designreview/



Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, 7 – 11 pm, 1231 Addison St, No Agenda Posted



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/



Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Product Panel of Experts, 6:30 – 9 pm at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, NO Agenda posted



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Sugar-Sweetened_Beverage_Product_Panel_of_Experts.aspx



Transportation Commission, 7 – 10 pm at 1326 Allston Way, Corp Yard, Building A Willow Room, Agenda: 1. Electric Mobility Roadmap Update, 2. Modifications at Dwight and California intersection, 3. At 8:30 pm BART Presentation – North Berkeley BART station active access improvements project, 4. Fossil Free Berkeley, 5. Commission Goals, 6. Stop Sign Warrants



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Transportation_Commission_Homepage.aspx



Friday, June 19, 2019



No City meetings or events found



Saturday, June 20, 2019



No City meetings or events found











Sunday, June 21, 2019



No City meetings or events found







Berkeley City Council July 23 meeting available for comment, email council@cityofberkeley.info CONSENT: 1. Expand control of flavored tobacco, 3. 2020 Council meeting schedule, 5. Affordable Housing - Use a portion of tax-exempt bonds for reimbursement of expenditures for the projects – expected obligation $175 million, 6. Animal Care Mutual Aid in Disasters, 7. RFP, 8. Amend contract with Resource Development Assoc (RDA) total $54,500 to build database for Mental Health Division Homeless Outreach and Treatment Team (HOTT), 9. Mental Health Services Act Annual Update, 10. Amend contract with Merritt Hawkins adding $100,000 (total $149,990) for recruitment of psychiatrist, 11. Amend 7 contracts increasing total to $2,162,700 thru June 30, 2020 for Mental Health Services Act Community Services, Supports, Prevention and Early Intervention, 12. 5 yr contract for $1,363,735 with AMCS for Zero Waste Management Software System, 13. 5 yr contract for $487,249 with Assetworks for a Fleet Management Software 14. Add $42,216 (total $76,811) to Communication Strategies contract for developing requirements and needs assessment for Voice over IP support and maintenance, 15. Special use permit with US Forest Service for Tuolumne Camp, 16. $365,000 contract with Left Coast Land Clearing for hazard mitigation Tuolumne Camp, 17. $584,354 contract with Leslie Heavy Haul, LLC for Tuolumne Camp Tree Hazard Mitigation, 18. Contract for $468,706 and $70,000 Contingency (total $538,706) with McNabb Construction, Inc for George Florence Park Playground Renovation – 2121 Tenth St, 19. Grant Application – Trees Build Community Program, 20. Amend Contract add $55,000 total $250,000 Asphalt Repairs-Resurface City Parks, 22. Authorize modification of Measure T1 Phase 1 project list removing King School Park Bioswale project and adding 13 priority sites identified by Green Infrastructure plan (6/18/19) and Public Works Commission, 23. Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Grant, 24. 2019-202 Alcoholic Beverage Control Grant, 25. Add $50,000 and extend contract to 6/30/21 with Restoration Management Co. for on-call remediation and restoration services, 26. 3 yr contract $450,000 with Stockton Tri Industries for Front Loading and Rear Loading Container Purchase, 28. . Increase amended contract by $31,161 (total $351,317 plus $6,000 contingency) with W.A. Rose Construction for exterior Stucco Demolition Work at the Central Library, 29. Defendant’s Side Agreement to facilitate Consent Decree Compliance, 30. Preferential Parking Permit Update, 31. Prioritize street light replacement and street improvements by high-collision street first, 32. Transfer $550,000 to Rent Board to amend contracts with Eviction Dense Center and East Bay Law Center and anti-displacement services for low and moderate-income Berkeley residents, 33. . Designate Ohlone Greenway and West Street Bike Path as linear City Parks, 34. Support CA SB 464 Dignity in Pregnancy and Childbirth, 35. Support AB 1279 Housing development, 36. Amendments to Berkeley Election Reform Act, 37. Substantial Amendments to Annual Action Plans for Use of Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) Funds allocating maximum allowable amount towards shelter and street outreach and away from rapid rehousing, 38. 2-week RV Permitting Process – allows one time/year 2-week permit, 39. ID Locations for Managed Safe RV Parking on City-Owned Land, Development of 3-month “Grace Period” Permit Program, and request that State Lands Commission Permit Temporary Safe Parking Site at Berkeley Waterfront, 40. Update on BPD Stop Data Collection, Data Analysis and Community Engagement, 41. Wage Theft Prevention,



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2019/07_Jul/City_Council__07-23-2019_-_Regular_Meeting_Agenda.aspx







Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals



2325 Sixth St (single family residence) – public hearing 9/24/2019



Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period



1111 Allston Way (single family dwelling) – 7-8-2019



2198 San Pablo Ave (new mixed-use development) – 7-8-2019



0 Euclid Ave- Berryman Reservoir (denial of telecom facility)



Landmarks Preservation Ordinance Notice of Decision (NOD)



1619 Walnut



1915 Fourth St



2580 Bancroft



Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline



1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled





2701 Shattuck (construct 5-story mixed-use building) – ZAB 6-30-2019







