After months exchanging “love letters,” President Trump and North Korea’s, Kim Jong-un finally met holding hands at the DMZ. It was a sight to behold.

Gone were the days of nasty tweets of “fire and fury” to obliterate North Korea. I must say I was overcome with emotion and wept uncontrollably at the sight of the portly Trump meeting with his portly lover.

In a magnanimous gesture of Christian forgiveness, Trump overlooked Kim’s acts of barbarity starving his people in North Korea’s gulags and allegedly killing his negotiating team. How the Christian evangelicals must have rejoiced. Now if only the President could repeat his winning strategy with Iran’s Supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, an incendiary situation could be averted avoiding a possible acceleration of its nuclear bomb making activity.

The high drama follows a familiar theme. Threaten your adversaries with obliteration using America’s awesome firepower, then suddenly dial back and declare victory. Trump sulked and pouted accusing the media of ignoring his “brilliant diplomacy."

Perhaps we have misjudged the president’s wisdom; if he loses the 2020 election his immunity from prosecution evaporates and facing jail time he may ask his friend Kim for asylum. If that day arrives, we should retrieve our MAGA hats from the rubbish heap and don them back on our heads proudly. The federal government should declare a week of rejoicing and festivities.