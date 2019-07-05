As a T-V reality star, Donald Trump has always loved pageantry. He was inspired by a Bastille Day celebration in Paris that he attended in 2017, or perhaps his friend “Vlad” might have told him about the glorious Russian Revolution with Soviet tanks rolling past a portrait of Vladimir Lenin in Moscow’s Red Square in a 1980 parade. The pageantry will be a much needed distraction from his personal misfortunes as a failed businessman (lost over 1B over a 10 year period). The House Judiciary Committee has issued subpoenas to demand the release of his tax returns to reveal possible financial entanglements with Russian oligarchs.



How the draft dodger loves military parades.

He thrives on personal attention and adulation. At great taxpayer’s expense, estimated in excess of $100 million he ordered his administration to organize a July 4th extravaganza with tanks rolling down Pennsylvania Avenue chewing up the road. Trump will address the nation amidst a flyover of the Blue Angels to symbolize America’s military might which has created untold misery throughout the world (Vietnam, Central America, Iraq, Libya, and Yemen. .). This showcase is a crass political stunt to launch his 20-20 reelection campaign. He tweeted modestly that this will be “an address by your favorite President, me!” He promised “brand new Sherman tanks” but nobody told him they haven’t been in service since the 1950s.

There are tanks in the nation’s capital and concentration camps on its border. Oh, is America like Thelma and Louise driving off a cliff?