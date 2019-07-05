On the 243 anniversary of the birth of our nation, Trump finally got his military parade with tanks and a military flyovers and lots of protests. He gave a presidential address on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.



We celebrate American Independence Day on the Fourth of July every year. We think of July 4, 1776, as a day that represents the Declaration of Independence and the birth of the United States of America as an independent nation. It should not have been used as a political rally by Trump.

Never mind that the military is supposed to be insulated from politics to ensure the armed forces’ loyalty to the Constitution rather than to an individual elected president.

The last time Trump wanted a military parade, the outcry over the estimated cost of $92 million caused Trump to back down. This time, Trump did not give an estimated cost. Sure, the public will ultimately find out, but the parade is over.

Trump is enamored by military parades like those held in Russia and North Korea. The irony is that Trump didn’t even serve in the military; he was granted five deferments, the last one for bone spurs on both heels of his feet. Maybe Trump just likes tyrants and wishes he was one unshackled by a pesky House of Representatives and the federal courts.

It didn’t matter to Trump that the U.S. deficit for fiscal year 2020 is estimated to be $1.10 trillion with Republican plans to cut Medicare and Social Security to pay down the deficit. I wonder if the parade money would have been better spent elsewhere. Nah, who doesn't love a parade.

A downpour drenchedTrump’s parade. Now that’s bad Karma.