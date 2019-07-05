Arts & Events

Sat., July 6, John Hinkle Amphitheatre, Berkeley 1:30 pm music, 2:00 pm show



Sun., July 7 John Hinkle Amphitheatre, Berkeley 1:30 pm music, 2:00 pm show



The San Francisco Mime Troupe (SFMT) celebrates their 60th Anniversary of doing FREE Political Theater in the East Bay with TREASURE ISLAND, A New Musical - A Toxic Tale of Corporate Corsairs, Swashbuckling Swindlers, and Big Buck Buccaneers on San Francisco Bay!



Treasure Island - is it the freezing cold, artificial island in the middle of San Francisco Bay awaiting cut-throat developers? Or is it the mythical isle where untold wealth awaits marauding pirates, or both?



That’s the question for city planner Jill Hawkins when an old sea-dog of a developer drops anchor in her office at City Hall, and drops a mystery in her lap. “Developers...they scour the map looking for cities with fat purses, ready to be plundered, damn the regulations!”



But if Treasure Island is such a wonderful opportunity why has no one developed it yet…? What about the people who live there now? And who is the one-legged developer Hawkins was warned about?



The lyrics for TREASURE ISLAND are written by Daniel Savio . Daniel is the son of famed 60s activist Mario Savio - a leader of the Free Speech Movement at Berkeley in the 1960s.

2019 EAST BAY SCHEDULE :

Sat., July 6, John Hinkle Amphitheatre, Berkeley 1:30 pm music, 2:00 pm show

Sun., July 7 John Hinkle Amphitheatre, Berkeley 1:30 pm music, 2:00 pm show

Sat., July 13 Willard Park, Berkeley 1:30 pm music, 2:00 pm show

Sun., July 14 Willard Park, Berkeley 1:30 pm music, 2:00 pm show

Wed., July 31 Lakeside Park (Lake Merritt), Oakland 6:30 pm music, 7:00 pm show

Thurs., Aug. 1 Lakeside Park (Lake Merritt), Oakland 6:30 pm music, 7:00 pm show

Sat., Aug. 3 Live Oak Park, Berkeley 1:30 pm music, 2:00 pm show

Sun., Aug. 4 Live Oak Park, Berkeley 1:30 pm music, 2:00 pm show

Sat, Aug 24 Downtown Berkeley BART Plaza 1:30 pm music, 2:00 pm show

Please check website www.sfmt.org for Post Show Discussion information.

The Mime Troupe is an ensemble theater, the artistic director is the Collective.

San Francisco Mime Troupe, 855 Treat Ave, San Francisco, CA 94110 * 415-285-1717 * info@sfmt.org