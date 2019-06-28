The Editor's Back Fence

I am personally outraged that the San Francisco School Board has voted to destroy the Victor Arnautoff mural in George Washington High School which shows deplorable acts in the first president's life, including holding slaves and fighting against Native Americans. Clearly the school board members didn't understand that hiding history will not erase it. San Franciscans should not entrust the education of their children to such ignorant and ill-informed politicians. The full details are in this New York Times op-ed by Bari Weiss:San Francisco Will Spend $600,000 to Erase History



