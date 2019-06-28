The Editor's Back Fence
Ignoring History, San Francisco Will Be Doomed to Repeat It.
I am personally outraged that the San Francisco School Board has voted to destroy the Victor Arnautoff mural in George Washington High School which shows deplorable acts in the first president's life, including holding slaves and fighting against Native Americans. Clearly the school board members didn't understand that hiding history will not erase it. San Franciscans should not entrust the education of their children to such ignorant and ill-informed politicians. The full details are in this New York Times op-ed by Bari Weiss:San Francisco Will Spend $600,000 to Erase History
If you want to let them know what you think, here are their email addresses:
San Francisco School Board Members
Mr. Stevon Cook, President
Email: StevonCook@sfusd.edu
Mr. Mark Sanchez, Vice President
Email: MarkSanchez@sfusd.edu
Ms. Alison M. Collins, Commissioner
Email: AlisonMCollins@sfusd.edu
Ms. Jenny Lam, Commissioner
Email: JennyLam@sfusd.edu
Ms. Gabriela López, Commissioner
Email: GabrielaLopez@sfusd.edu
Mr. Faauuga Moliga, Commissioner
Email: FaauugaMoliga@sfusd.edu
Ms. Rachel Norton, Commissioner
Email: RachelNorton@sfusd.edu
StaffEsther V. Casco, Executive Assistant to the Board of Education
Email: cascoe@sfusd.edu
phone: 415-241-6493