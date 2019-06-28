Worth Noting:



Deadline - July 5, 2019 at 5:00 pm for commenting on the Draft Adeline Corridor Specific Plan and the Draft Environmental Impact Report (DEIR)



The agenda for the July 9th City Council meeting is available for comment and follows the day by day summary for June 30 – July 7.



Some of the July City meetings were cancelled because of the 4th of July Holiday and others are rescheduled for later in the month.







Sunday, June 30, 2019



San Francisco Pride Parade, parade starts at 10:30 am at Market and Beale and ends at Market and 8th, for details check http://www.sfpride.org/schedule/



Monday, July 1, 2019

Agenda and Rules Committee, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm, 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Conf Room, Agenda Planning for July 16, City Council meeting – financial reports are not included in the agenda packet for items 2.,3.,4.,5.,6.,13.,14., CONSENT: 1. Gender Neutral Language, 2. $376,430 contract with Gehl Studio for Civic Center Vision and Implementation Plan, 3. Add $100,000 to Bellingham contract (total $209,000) plus add PO $100,000 (total $200,000) to replace additional Finger Docks at Berkeley Marina, 4. Amend lease agreement with Sasha Shamszad for 841 Folger St/3000 7th St for Berkeley Police Department (BPD) Traffic and Parking enforcement for 6 months with month to month lease to follow (no cost given), 5. Update Sewer System Management Plan, 6. Stormwater Fee, 7. Letters of Support Bernie Sanders’ Proposal to Eliminate Student Debt SB 806aka College for All Act of 2017, 8. Support CA AB 302 Parking for Homeless Community College students, 9. Support AB 1076 Automatic Relief of Criminal Records, ACTION: Annual Housing Pipeline Report, 11. Two-Week RV Permitting Process which allows only a 1 time annual 2 week permit issued to the owner with no more than 20 permits/month with locations dispersed throughout Berkeley and a requirement that the RV must be moved every 72 hours – without a permit any oversize or heavy duty commercial vehicle canNOT be parked on any street for more than 1 hour between 2:00-5:00 am, 12. Berkeley’s Opportunity Zone Project Guidelines – Opportunity Zones were established under Trump, passed by US Congress and allow for decreasing capital gains taxes by investing in building projects in areas designated as an opportunity zone https://opzones.ca.gov/oz-map/, 13. Make City Hall a voting Center for 2020 – would decrease locations for voting, allow for same day registration, early voting and decrease in voting locations. Recommendation appears to limit in person voting to City Hall, number of voting locations not included in recommendation, 14. Decriminalize Entheogenic Plants and Fungi, INFORMATION REPORTS: 15. Improve Fire Safety Standards for Rebuilt Fire-Damaged Structures, 16. Community Environmental Advisory Commission (CEAC) 2019 Work Plan, 17. Public Works Commission 2020 Work Plan. Discussion and Direction Regarding Revisions to the City Council Rules of Procedure and Order (pages 67-112 in agenda packet) to follow finalizing July 16, Council agenda

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/Agenda_Committee__2019_Index.aspx

The Plastic Crisis – film preview and discussion, 7 pm, 2286 Cedar St @ Arch, the Hillside Club, Agenda: Sneak preview from the upcoming film on Plastics plus discussion, $10 – includes, raffle, tea & cookies, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hillside-club-and-the-ecology-center-present-the-plastic-crisis-tickets-63396016191

Community Environmental Advisory Commission – Bee City Subcommittee, 7 pm at 2000 University, Au Coquelet, Agenda: 3. Develop a work plan

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Community_Environmental_Advisory_Commission/

Personnel Board, 7 – 9 pm, 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Conference Room, Agenda: Request for extensions of Temporary Director of Health, Housing and Community Services, Temporary Assistant Human Resources Analyst, Temporary Human Resources Technicians

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Personnel_Board_Homepage.aspx

Traffic Circle Policy Task Force - Operations and Maintenance Subcommittee, 7:30 – 9:30 pm at 2000 University, Au Coquelet, Agenda: 2. Adopt a Spot, 3. Traffic circle needs, responsibilities and safety elements to be included in policy

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Traffic_Circle_Policy_Task_Force.aspx

Tax the Rich Rally, with music by Occupella, 5 – 6 pm at the Top of Solano in front of the Closed Oaks Theater, Rain/Extreme Heat Cancels

Tuesday, July 2, 2019

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, at 2001 Center St, Law Library, 2nd Floor, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/

4 pm, IRA/AGA/Registration Committee, Agenda: 5. Regulation Streamlining Project, 6. Revocable living trusts qualify for Golden Duplex exemption

5:30 pm, Habitable and Sustainable Housing Committee, Agenda: 5. Improving resilience before disaster, 6. Proposed timeline for a model policy for rental unit car chargers, 7. Discussion of Proposal to Electrify Existing Residential Units

Landmarks Preservation Commission, 7 – 11:30 pm at 1947 Center St, Multipurpose Room, Basement, http://www.cityofberkeley.info/landmarkspreservationcommission/

Agenda:

2526 Hawthorne Terrace – Consideration Landmark or Structure of Merit

2580 Bancroft Way – Structural Alteration Permit for Fred Turner Building

1730 Spruce – Mills Act Contract application

2524 Dwight Way - Mills Act Contract application

1911 Fourth Street – Structural Alteration Permit for Spenger’s Fish Grotto

Annual Election of Chair, Vice-Chair,

Report to City Council

1631-1633 Walnut St – Consider adding to list of potential initiations

Discussion – Draft Corridor Specific Plan and Draft EIR

Loan Administration Board, 4 pm, at 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor Cypress Room, Agenda: East Bay Media Center, Introduction to Working Solutions – Underwriting Services, Adopt Changes to the RFL Administrative Plan,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Loan_Admin_Board.aspx

Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Homeless Services Panel of Experts, 7 pm at 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor Cypress Room , Agenda: 5. Timeline and calendar for budgeting and submission of reports to Council, 6. Statement of Purpose, 7. Priorities and recommendations to Council, 8. Issues of encampments and RV ordinance, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Homeless_Services_Panel_of_Experts.aspx

Thursday, July 4, 2019

July 4 Holiday Activities and Fireworks, 12 noon – 10 pm, at Berkeley Marina,

https://www.anotherbullwinkelshow.com/4th-of-july/

Friday, July 5, 2019

No City meetings – deadline at 5 pm for response to Adeline Corridor DEIR

Saturday, July 6, 2019

John Lee Invitational Co-Rec Softball Tournament, 8 am – 9 pm

San Pablo Sports Fields - https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=15734

Grove Park https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=15736

Sunday, July 7, 2019

John Lee Invitational Co-Rec Softball Tournament, 8 am – 9 pm

San Pablo Sports Fields - https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=15735

Grove Park https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=15737

City Council Meeting Agenda for July 9, to comment email council@cityofberkeley.info Consent: 1. Adopt FY 2020 Annual Appropriations Ordinance $525,856,809, 2. Add $44,163 to contract (Total $127,700) Records Management Software System, 3. PO Up to $1 million Life Assist Emergency Medical Supplies for Fire Dept, 4. Waive Nuclear Free Berkeley Act to enter contract with UCB to evaluate Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Tax Program, 5. 2yr contract $75,000 for Cultural Humility Training Consultant, 6. Grant application Marina Blvd Bay Trail with $260,000 City matching funds, 7. 2019-2022, $3.8 Million construction management services contract with Kitchell for Tuolumne Camp Project, 8. Add $70,000 to contract (total $180,000) Berry Brothers Towing, 9. Gender Pay Equity Salary Negotiation Workshop, 10. City Sponsored Protest of Conditions for Children in Federal Detention Centers, 11. Support AB 392 (use of force bill), 12. Referral to Planning Commission Local Construction Workforce Development Policy, 13. Support SB 347 Multilingual Sugar Sweetened Beverage Warning, 14. Oppose SB 386 Irrigation & Climate Change Prevention, 15. Support SB 14 Construction Bond CA public universities, Action: 16. Mental Health Commission Annual Report, 17. a.&b. Independent audit male/female pay City of Berkeley employees, 18. a.&b. Use of Restraint Devices by Police and Fire Dept, 19. a.&b. Socially Responsible investment and procurement and role of Peace and Justice Commission, 20. Refer to Housing Advisory Commission, the Measure O Oversight Committee and the Homeless Services Panel of Experts (Measure P) to consider proposing a Framework for policies, programs and projects through 2030 for Affordable Housing and to return comments for consideration at a Special Meeting of the City Council in September, 21. New Ordinance Prohibiting Natural Gas Infrastructure in New Buildings, Information Reports: 22. 2019 Disaster and Fire Safety Commission Work Plan, 23. Fair Campaign Practices Commission 2019-2020 Work Plan, 24. Open Government Commission 2019-2020 Work Plan, 25. Annual Report – Open Government Commission.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx

City Council Policy Committees Unfinished Business Items for Scheduling

Agenda Committee

Use of U1 Funds for Property Acquisition at 1001, 1007 and 1011 University Ave and 1925 Ninth Street from 61.a. Housing Advisory Commission and 61.b. City Manager Increase Compliance with Short-Term Rental Ordinance Disposition of City-owned Redevelopment Properties at 1631 and 1654 Fifth Street Vehicle Dweller Program Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act

Adopt an Ordinance adding a new Chapter 9.50 to the Berkeley Municipal Code Requiring Legal Rights for Legal Tender (July 18 agenda)

Facilities Infrastructure

Consider Multi-year Bidding Processes for Street Paving

Health, Life Enrichment, Equity & Community

5.a. Recommendations Related to Code Enforcement Actions and Leonard Powell Fact Finding,

5.b. Recommendations to Bring Justice to Mr. Leonard Powell and to Change Certain Policies to Ensure Housing Stability for Homeowners and Tenants

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals

2325 Sixth St (single family residence) – hearing pending – to be scheduled

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period

1111 Allston Way (single family dwelling) – 7-8-2019

2198 San Pablo Ave (new mixed-use development) – 7-8-2019

Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled

2701 Shattuck (construct 5-story mixed-use building) – ZAB 6-30-2019

WORKSHOPS

Sept 17 – Arts and Culture Plan, Zero Waste Rate Review, Adeline Corridor Plan

Oct 22 – Berkeley’s 2020 Vision Update, Census 2020 Update, Short term Rentals

Nov 5 - Transfer Station Feasibility Study, Vision Zero Action Plan,

Unscheduled – Cannabis Health Considerations

Unscheduled PRESENTATIONS

Referral Response: Explore Grant Writing Services

