Arts & Events

'Hippie Family Values,' a documentary made over 10 years about the generations of residents on a 40 year old New Mexico commune, will screen at 3:30 this Sunday, June 30th, at the East Bay Media Center, 1939 Addison, between Milvia & MLK, downtown Berkeley. Admission: $10.

The documentary, in production over a decade, captures--with the inclusion of videos and photos from residents--three generations of communal life (four generations of involvement, with the participation of the founders' parents, as well as their children and grandchildren), and the comings and goings and critical discussions of residents and former residents who have endeavored to create a countercultural lifestyle of mutual cooperation and back to the land ethics and practices.

The filmmaker, Beverly Seckinger, will be present and engage in a Q & A with the audience after the screening. Information: (510) 843-3699

