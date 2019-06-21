Worth Noting and Showing Up:



Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are packed with meetings worth attending.



The City Council Agenda Committee on Monday afternoon and the City Council regular meeting Tuesday evening always have a long list of agenda items and make this week’s meeting summary extra thick.







NEW - Audio Recordings of the City Council Committee Meetings are now available and the quality is surprisingly good

Audio Recordings: click this link to access recent meeting MP3 audio files via Dropbox.



(Note: A Dropbox account is not required in order to access the MP3 files.)







Sunday, June 23, 2019



EV (Electric Vehicle) 101 Workshop, 11 am, - 12:30 pm, 2530 San Pablo, Event is free, but pre-registration needed – space limited, 350 Bay Area, Sponsored by Ecology Center and City of Berkeley, also offered Tuesday, June 25 at 6 pm



https://www.eventbrite.com/e/electric-vehicles-101-everything-you-need-to-get-started-tickets-63302403192



Housing is a Human Right Forum, 2 – 5 pm, 1802 Fairview, South Berkeley Community Church, hosted by Friends of Adeline



https://www.facebook.com/events/434314683815401/

Monday, June 24, 2019

City Council Health, Life Enrichment, Equity & Community Committee, 10 am, at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Conf Room, 2. Ban Racial, Ethnic, Cultural and Religious Discrimination on the Basis of Hairstyle or Headwear, 3. Managing RV Parking, 4. Air Quality Monitoring Program,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Health,_Life_Enrichment,_Equity___Community.aspx

Agenda and Rules Committee, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm, 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Conf Room, Agenda Planning for July 9, Consent: 1. Add $44,163 to contract (Total $127,700) Records Management Software System, 2. PO Up to $1 million Life Assist Emergency Medical Supplies for Fire Dept, 3. Waive Nuclear Free Berkeley Act to enter contract with UCB to evaluate Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Tax Program, 4. 2yr contract $75,000 for Cultural Humility Training Consultant, 5. Grant application Marina Blvd Bay Trail, 6. 2019-2022, $3.8 Million construction management services for Tuolumne Camp Project, 7. Add $70,000 to contract (total $180,000) Berry Brothers Towing, 9. RFP 1281 University residential development with 50% on-site units to be restricted to 50% AMI or below, consideration to non-traditional living arrangements, tiny homes and consider interim use for housing purposes, 10. Support AB 392 (use of force bill), 11. Referral to Planning Commission Local Construction Workforce Development Policy, 12. Support SB 347 Multilingual Sugar Sweetened Beverage Warning, 13. Oppose SB 386 Irrigation & Climate Change Prevention, 14. Support SB 14 Construction Bond CA public universities, Action: 15. a.&b. Independent audit male/female pay City of Berkeley employees, 16. a.&b. Use of Restraint Devices by Police and Fire Dept, 17. a.&b. Socially Responsible investment and procurement and role of Peace and Justice Commission, 18. New Ordinance Prohibiting Natural Gas Infrastructure in New Buildings, 19. Refer to Housing Advisory Commission to consider proposed Affordable Housing Framework and Policy, 20. Pilot Cannabis Event at Cesar Chavez Park.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/Agenda_Committee__2019_Index.aspx

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board – Eviction/Section 8/Foreclosure Committee, 5 pm, 2001 Center St, Law Library 2nd Floor, Agenda: 5. Ellis Bill Report

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/

Children, Youth and Recreation Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 2800 Park St, Frances Albrier Community Center at San Pablo Park, Agenda: 7. Director’s Report West Campus Pool Hours, BUSD/City Joint Facility Use Agreement, July 4 Kite Festival Funding

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Children_Youth_and_Recreation_Commission/

Public Works Commission-Paving Subcommittee, 4-5:3 pm at 1497 Center, 4th Floor, Elm Conf Room

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Public_Works_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Zero Waste Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 1326 Allston Way, Willow Room, City of Berkeley Corporation Yard, Agenda: 1. Presentation of Conceptual Plans for Solid Waste and Recycling Transfer Station Feasibility Study

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Zero_Waste_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Tax the Rich Rally, with music by Occupella, 5 – 6 pm at the Top of Solano in front of the Closed Oaks Theater, Rain/Extreme Heat Cancels

Tuesday, June 25, 2019

Presentation: Human Rights and Wrongs: Causes of Migrations North, 1:30 -3:30 pm, 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, Speakers Adrianne Aron, Diana Bohn speak on findings from special delegation to Honduras

http://wellstoneclub.org/event/presentation-human-rights-and-wrongs-causes-of-the-migrations-north/

Berkeley City Council – Special Closed Session, 4:30 pm, 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Conf Room, Agenda: 1. Conference with legal counsel Berkeleyside v. City of Berkeley, RG 19004749, 2. Conference with real property negotiators for price and terms of 200 Marina Blvd (Double Tree) https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2019/06_June/City_Council__06-25-2019_-_Special_Closed_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

Berkeley City Council – Regular Meeting, 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm, 1231 Addison Street, BUSD Board Room, Consent: Items 1. – 12. 2nd reading Tax rates for FY 2020, 14. $224,064 YMCA City Employee Memberships, 19. Revision Investment Policy, 20. $2,091,305 to extend Pathways STAIR operations to June 30, 2020, 21. $30,000 Block Grant Discretionary Funding June 1, 2019 – May 31, 2020, 22. $832,000 DDorthy Day House to Operate year-round Shelter at Veteran’s Building FY 2020 and FY 2021, 23. $233,835 Aging Services Programs for FY2020, 25. Extend contract by 2 yr - $276,000 with TruePoint Systems LLC for Accela Professional Services, 26. $65,000 NextRequest for Public Records Response Software System, 27. $225,000 Governmentjobs.com, Inc. DBA NEOGOV for Performance and Learning Management System, 28. Add $418,359 to Contract Accela, Inc. for Software Maintenance and Professional Services, 29. Add $35,000 and extend term for on-call landscape architecture, 30. Add $360,000 for new contract for the WETA MOU Planning Phase for potential ferry service and public recreation pier at Berkeley Marina, 31. Letter of commitment to affirm City of Berkeley participation in 2019 Bay Area SunShares residential solar and zero-emission vehicle program, 32. $80,000 contract with Rincon Consultants, Inc to develop Berkeley Pathway to Clean Energy Buildings Report, 33. $19,000,000 On-call Planning Services Contracts. 34. $140,875 Tanko Lighting for Street Light Luminaire Retrofit Project, 35. Educator and Educational Staff Housing - Amend Housing Trust Fund Guidelines to foster workforce housing for educators and educational staff by extending eligibility to include up to 120% AMI and provide $150,00 to BUSD for predevelopment planning, 36. Request City Manager and Dept of Public Works Collaborate to create and Action Plan by June 2020 to aggressively accelerate electrification of City’s Municipal Fleet and Phase out Fossil Fuel in municipal vehicles by 2030 with an update every 6 months, 37. Refer to Planning Commission Zoning Ordinance for Elmwood District to allow for amusement arcades, Action: 38. Budget Referral: $150,000 Remediation of Lawn Bowling, North Green and Santa Fe Right of Way FY 2020-2021 for alternative affordable housing, 39. Adopt FY 2020 and FY 2021 Biennial Budget, 40. Adopt FY 2020 Annual Appropriations Ordinance $520,227,935 (gross and $454,517,219 (net), 41. FY 2019-2020 Borrowing of Funds $35,000,000 Tax and Revenue Anticipation Notes, 42. Waiver of Encroachment Fees for Trash Corral Pilot Program for Telegraph BID and Downtown Berkeley Assoc. Information Reports: 43. Voluntary Time Off Program for FY 2020, 44. Audit Status Report Response: Code Enforcement-Improvements needed in Case Management and Oversight Jan1, 2019-April16, 2019, 45. FY 2020 Civic Arts Grant Awards, 46. FY 2019 2nd qtr Investment Report, 47. Referral Response: Community Microbond Initiative, 48. LPO NOD 2140 Shattuck Ave, 49. goBerkeley Parking Management Program, 50.&51. 2019 Commission on Disability Work Plan and Outreach Efforts, 52. Mental Health Commission 2018 Annual Report.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

4X4 Joint Task Force Committee on Housing: Rent Board/City Council, 3 pm, 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor Cypress Room, 5. Tenant Opportunity Purchase Act (TOPA), 6. Proposed Fair Chance Ordinance, 7. Options for Expanded Rental Registration, 8. Update BMC 13.31 Housing Discrimination based on Source of Income, 9. Demolition Ordinance

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/4x4_Committee_Homepage.aspx

Civic Arts Commission, 6 – 8 pm at 1901 Russell St, Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library, Agenda: 8.a. Installation Poetry Panels, Finalists for T1 Project at San Pablo Park, Approval Sofie Ramos installation,

Commission on the Status of Women, 6:45 – 9 pm at 2180 Milvia, Cypress Room, 7. Presentation by Kate Harrison, 9. Equal Pay Independent Audit

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_the_Status_of_Women_Homepage.aspx

Disaster and Fire Safety Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 997 Cedar St, Fire Department Training Center, Agenda: 3. Evacuation Workshops, Cal Fire Reduction Priorities, 5. Status Outdoor Public Warning System, Update NOAA Weather Radio Distribution, Emergency Medical Services and First Responder Advanced Life Support,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Disaster_and_Fire_Safety_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Energy Commission, 6:30 – 9 pm at 1947 Center St, Sika Spruce Room, Agenda: 4. Gas Phase out recommendation, 6. Climate Action Fund, Pathway to Clean Energy Buildings

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Energy_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Police Review Commission, 7 – 10 pm, at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 9.a. Lexipol Policy #302 Handcuffing, Restraints, spit hood/spit masks, b. Lexipol policies 316,321,325, 418(obtaining air support), c. SB233 prohibiting arrest for certain sex crimes if reporting violent crimes, e. BPD Use of Force Policy, f. Lexipol policies 605,702,705(Personal Protective Equipment, 902(Prison Rape Elimination), 1000(Recruitment and Selection)

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/uploadedFiles/Police_Review_Commission/Commissions/2019/2019-06-26%20Agenda.pdf

Le Conte Neighbor Association, 7:30 pm – 9 pm, 2236 Parker, Life Adventist Church, Agenda: City Council restructuring into standing committee and maximizing your impact, UC Enrollment Lawsuits and Upper Hearst Project EIR, Urban Infrastructure from grey to green how to participate in City decisions for future

Thursday, June 27, 2019

Community Health Commission, 6:30 – 9 pm at 2939 Ellis St. South Berkeley Senior Center, No agenda posted, check before going https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Community_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Mental Health Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 1947 Center St, Basement, Multi-Purpose Room, Agenda: 3. Annual Update, 4. & 5. Interview and vote on nominations Andrea Pritchett, Gabriella Castello-Kramer to Mental Health Commission, 8. Law Enforcement Use of Restraint Devices,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Mental_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Zoning Adjustment Board, 7 pm at 1231 Addison St, BUSD Board Room, staff recommend Approval of all http://www.cityofberkeley.info/zoningadjustmentsboard/

2174 Shattuck – add service distilled spirits,

2468 Telegraph - add service distilled spirits,

2398 Bancroft – new roof-top wireless,

1811 Sixty Third – Construct 2-story duplex and 2-story single family dwelling on corner lot in R-2A, all average height 33 ft

2701 Shattuck – construct 5-story, 62’, 57 dwelling units (including 5 Very Low Income units) 30 parking spaces, storage for 44 bikes, mixed-use 600 sq ft ground-floor Food Service

0 Euclid – Berryman Reservoir, new 50’ monopole 4G LTE wireless facility operated by Verizon at EBMUD site consisting of 6 antennas, 6 remote units and ground equipment

1951-75 Shattuck – demolish two existing non-residential buildings, construct 12-story, 120 ft mixed-use building with 156 dwelling units, 100 space subterranean parking

Community Picnic, 9 am – 4 pm, 1730 Oregon, Grove Park, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16159

Friday, June 28, 2019

No City meetings or events found

Saturday, June 29, 2019

Making a Healthier Home: Improving Indoor Air Quality & Comfort, 2 – 3:30 pm, 2530 San Pablo, Ecology Center, indoor air quality is typically 2-5 times worse than outdoor air – how to keep pollutants out of your home. Event is free, but space is limited, please RSVP online https://www.eventbrite.com/e/making-a-healthier-home-improving-indoor-air-quality-comfort-tickets-63083077182

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/City_Manager/Press_Releases/2019/2019-06-21_June_29_workshop__improve_your_home’s_air_quality,_comfort.aspx

Sunday, June 30, 2019

No City meetings or events found

_____________________

City Council Policy Committees Unfinished Business Items for Scheduling

Agenda Committee

Use of U1 Funds for Property Acquisition at 1001, 1007 and 1011 University Ave and 1925 Ninth Street from Housing Advisory Commission and City Manager

Increase Compliance with Short-Term Rental Ordinance

Disposition of City-owned Redevelopment Properties at 1631 and 1654 Fifth Street

Vehicle Dweller Program

Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act

Land Use

Adopt an Ordinance adding a new Chapter 9.50 to the Berkeley Municipal Code Requiring Legal Rights for Legal Tender (July 18 agenda)

Facilities Infrastructure

Consider Multi-year Bidding Processes for Street Paving

Health, Life Enrichment, Equity & Community

5.a.Recommendations Related to Code Enforcement Actions and Leonard Powell Fact Finding,

5.b. Recommendations to Bring Justice to Mr. Leonard Powell and to Change Certain Policies to Ensure Housing Stability for Homeowners and Tenants

______________________

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals

2325 Sixth St (single family residence) – hearing pending – to be scheduled

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period

None pending

Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled

2701 Shattuck (construct 5-story mixed-use building) – ZAB 6-30-2019

WORKSHOPS

Sept 17 – Arts and Culture Plan, Zero Waste Rate Review, Adeline Corridor Plan

Oct 22 – Berkeley’s 2020 Vision Update, Census 2020 Update, Short term Rentals

Nov 5 - Transfer Station Feasibility Study, Vision Zero Action Plan,

Unscheduled – Cannabis Health Considerations

Unscheduled PRESENTATIONS

Referral Response: Explore Grant Writing Services

_____________________

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx

To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to

https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/

_____________________

This meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.

http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and in the Berkeley Daily Planet under activist’s calendar http://www.berkeleydailyplanet.com

When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY