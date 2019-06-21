President Trump’s bombastic language and nasty tweets has made the US the enemy of the planet. He was elected, albeit with some Russian help, by the American people who therefore reflect his values.

Here is one example of Trump’s many “accomplishments”:

IRAN -The Iranian nuclear deal was carefully crafted by the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council—the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, France, and China—plus Germany and the European Union which limited Iran’s nuclear fuel production. In return US sanctions would be lifted. In a blatant racist gesture to please his adoring fans, President Trump withdrew from the agreement sending a strong message to the world that US commitments are worthless, can be invalidated on a whim. According to the International Atomic Energy Commission Iran is in full compliance. They are now being punished by crippling US sanctions (prodded by Saudi Arabia and Israel) which is hurting the Iranian people. Always the proverbial bully, the US is now threatening the European Union and other nations who trade with Iran. Iran is left with no other option but to withdraw from the agreement and accelerate its nuclear bomb making capabilities as a viable defense option– much like North Korea.

Another US quagmire is looming. Bogged down by an endless losing war in Afghanistan, we are on the cusp of a Middle East quagmire which will drive up oil prices and trigger a worldwide recession, courtesy of the master deal maker, Donald Trump.

To wage war in Iran’s back yard would be a monumental blunder. It seems we have learned nothing from our past foreign adventures, Vietnam, Iraq and Libya, to name just a few. The dynamic duo, Pompeo and Bolton, who aggressively supported the Iraq invasion, are replacing the other miscreants, Bush and Cheney.