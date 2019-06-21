President Donald Trump admitted that he would accept a foreign government's assistance in an election -- and might not report it to the FBI. Sounds like an open invitation to Russia for help in his re-election campaign. This admission reflects Trump’s win-at-any-and-all-costs mentality.

Bloomberg’s Jonathan Bernstein wrote, “He’s the country’s commander in chief and top diplomat, and as such responsible for making clear to all foreign nations and other groups that messing with the internal affairs of the United States will have serious consequences. Instead, he’s basically inviting everyone in." It was, “a helpful reminder … that he’s entirely unfit for the office he holds.”

Given all the evidence of Russian interference in our 2016 presidential election, why else would Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) block election security legislation.

It doesn’t seem to matter to Trump and Congressional Republicans that foreign interference in our elections is unacceptable and undemocratic. And it is illegal; federal election law prohibits a campaign from accepting contributions, which include assistance that is non monetary, from non-Americans.

After much criticism for his admission, Trump in an interview with Fox & Friends attempted to backtrack on his admission by stating “of course” he would go to the FBI or the attorney general if a foreign power offered him dirt on an opponent.