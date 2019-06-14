Worth Noting:



The June 25 City Council Agenda is available for review and comment (agenda follows list of meetings)



Monday – 1 pm - The proposed ordinance for prohibition of natural gas in new construction and developments is before the Facilities and Infrastructure Committee



Tuesday – 7 pm - The Adeline Corridor Plan is being presented at the Planning Commission Adeline Corridor Subcommittee



Thursday – 10:30 am – Creating a qualified Opportunity Fund is being considered at the Land Use Committee



Sunday – 11 am - EV Workshop at the Ecology Center is free and requires pre-registration



Sunday, June 16, 2019 – Father’s Day



Juneteenth Festival, 11 am – 7 pm,



Monday, June 17, 2019

City Council Facilities, Infrastructure, Transportation, Environment & Sustainability Committee – Special Meeting, 1 pm, at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor, Redwood Room, Agenda: Ordinance adding new chapter to Berkeley Municipal Code Prohibiting Natural Gas Infrastructure in New Buildings, 3.a. Recommendations for Fossil Fuel Free, b. City Manager Companion response to Fossil Fuel Free Berkeley, 4. Transition to Zero-Emission Refuse Trucks

Tax the Rich Rally, with music by Occupella, 5 – 6 pm at the Top of Solano in front of the Closed Oaks Theater, Extreme Heat Cancels

Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Berkeley City Council, 1231 Addison Street, BUSD Board Room,

4:30 pm Special Closed Session, Agenda: Conference with Labor Negotiators (City Manager, Deputy City Manager, Director Human Resources, Police Chief) for Berkeley Police Association

6:00 pm – 11:00 pm, Special Meeting, Agenda: 1. City of Berkeley Green Infrastructure Plan, 2. a. Mandatory and Recommended Green Stormwater Infrastructure in New and Existing Redevelopments or Projects from Facilities, Infrastructure, Transportation and Environmental Sustainability Committee, b. Mandatory and Recommendations from Community Environmental Advisory Commission (CEAC), c. City Manager Companion Report recommending to make no change to current practices, 3. Strategic Plan Proposed FY 2020-2021, Projects and Programs and Planning Commission Work Plan from City Manager

Planning Commission Adeline Corridor Subcommittee, 7 - 10 pm at 2939 Ellis, Henry Ramsey Jr. South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Focus on Land Use and Affordable Housing (Ch. 3,4 and appendices A,C) https://www.cityofberkeley.info/adelinecorridor/

Commission on the Status of Women – Subcommittee on Reproductive Rights and Domestic Violence, 3 pm at 2180 Milvia, Chinquapin Room https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_the_Status_of_Women_Homepage.aspx

Mental Health Commission, at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center

6 pm, Site Visit Subcommittee,

7 pm, Mobile Crisis Response Subcommittee,

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Animal Care Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 1 Bolivar Drive, Berkeley Animal Shelter, Agenda: VI. Number dogs (4 to 8) walked by single person, VII. Animal sales, VIII. Large dog exercise area at Aquatic Park https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Animal_Care_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Commission on Aging, 1 – 3 pm at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 7. Homelessness among the elderly, 8. Risks to Seniors and Disabled during Wildfire-Safety related power outages

Human Welfare & Community Action Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 1. Community Action Plan Public Hearing 2019 Draft Community Services Block Grant and Needs Assessment, 3. On-Site Monitoring Report, 4. Review of Berkeley Funded Agency Program and Financial Reports, 5. 1000 - Person Plan to Address Homelessness, 6. City of Berkeley Baby Bond, 7. Update Air Quality, 8. Update Closure Alta Bates,

Thursday, June 20, 2019

City Council Land Use, Housing & Economic Development Committee, 10:30 a, 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor, Cypress Room, Agenda: 1. Berkeley Qualified Opportunity Fund, 2. Amnesty Program for Legalizing Unpermitted Dwelling Units, 3. Prioritizing Affordable Housing for Homeless

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, 7 – 11 pm, 1231 Addison St,

Design Review Committee, 7 – 10 pm at 1947 Center St, Basement Multi-purpose Room, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/designreview/

2628 Shattuck – Final Design Review – to demolish single-story care facility and build 6-story mixed use with 78 dwelling units, parking 25 vehicles, 65 bicycle spaces

2352 Shattuck – Preview – to demolish two commercial buildings, split lot in two, construct two 8-story buildings with 209 units (including 15 very low income units), 12,000 sq.ft. commercial space, 86 ground level parking, 20,690 sq ft usable open space

Fair Campaign Practices Commission, 7 pm at 2180 Milvia, Cypress Room, Agenda: 6. Negotiated stipulation with Greg Magnofna, 7. Election Reform Act to Prohibit Officeholder Accounts, 8. Proposals on Independent Expenditures

Open Government Commission, 8 pm at 2180 Milvia, Cypress Room, Agenda: Reports Democracy Project, Ombudsman,

Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Product Panel of Experts, 6:30 – 9 pm at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, No Agenda posted, check before going

Transportation Commission, 7 – 9:30 pm at 1326 Allston Way, Corp Yard, Building A Willow Room, No Agenda posted, check before going

Friday, June 21, 2019

Saturday, June 22, 2019

No City meetings or events Found

Sunday, June 23, 2019

EV (Electric Vehicle) 101 Workshop, 11 am, - 12:30 pm, 2530 San Pablo, Event is free, but pre-registration needed – space limited, 350 Bay Area, Sponsored by Ecology Center and City of Berkeley, also offered Tuesday, June 25 at 6 pm

June 25 City Council Meeting Agenda available for comment,

Consent: Items 1. – 12. 2nd reading Tax rates for FY 2020, 14. $224,064 YMCA City Employee Memberships, 19. Revision Investment Policy, 20. $2,091,305 to extend Pathways STAIR operations to June 30, 2020, 21. $30,000 Block Grant Discretionary Funding June 1, 2019 – May 31, 2020, 22. $832,000 DDorthy Day House to Operate year-round Shelter at Veteran’s Building FY 2020 and FY 2021, 23. $233,835 Aging Services Programs for FY2020, 25. Extend contract by 2 yr - $276,000 with TruePoint Systems LLC for Accela Professional Services, 26. $65,000 NextRequest for Public Records Response Software System, 27. $225,000 Governmentjobs.com, Inc. DBA NEOGOV for Performance and Learning Management System, 28. Add $418,359 to Contract Accela, Inc. for Software Maintenance and Professional Services, 29. Add $35,000 and extend term for on-call landscape architecture, 30. Add $360,000 for new contract for the WETA MOU Planning Phase for potential ferry service and public recreation pier at Berkeley Marina, 31. Letter of commitment to affirm City of Berkeley participation in 2019 Bay Area SunShares residential solar and zero-emission vehicle program, 32. $80,000 contract with Rincon Consultants, Inc to develop Berkeley Pathway to Clean Energy Buildings Report, 33. $19,000,000 On-call Planning Services Contracts. 34. $140,875 Tanko Lighting for Street Light Luminaire Retrofit Project, 35. Educator and Educational Staff Housing - Amend Housing Trust Fund Guidelines to foster workforce housing for educators and educational staff by extending eligibility to include up to 120% AMI and provide $150,00 to BUSD for predevelopment planning,

Action: 36. Request City Manager and Dept of Public Works Collaborate to create and Action Plan by June 2020 to aggressively accelerate electrification of City’s Municipal Fleet and Phase out Fossil Fuel in municipal vehicles by 2030 with an update every 6 months, 37. Refer to Planning Commission Zoning Ordinance for Elmwood District to allow for amusement arcades, 38. Budget Referral: $150,000 Remediation of Lawn Bowling, North Green and Santa Fe Right of Way FY 2020-2021 for alternative affordable housing, 39. Adopt FY 2020 and FY 2021 Biennial Budget, 40. Adopt FY 2020 Annual Appropriations Ordinance $520,227,935 (gross and $454,517,219 (net), 41. FY 2019-2020 Borrowing of Funds $35,000,000 Tax and Revenue Anticipation Notes, 42. Waiver of Encroachment Fees for Trash Corral Pilot Program for Telegraph BID and Downtown Berkeley Assoc.

Information Reports: 43. Voluntary Time Off Program for FY 2020, 44. Audit Status Report Response: Code Enforcement-Improvements needed in Case Management and Oversight Jan1, 2019-April16, 2019, 45. FY 2020 Civic Arts Grant Awards, 46. FY 2019 2nd qtr Investment Report, 47. Referral Response: Community Microbond Initiative, 48. LPO NOD 2140 Shattuck Ave, 49. goBerkeley Parking Management Program, 50.&51. 2019 Commission on Disability Work Plan and Outreach Efforts, 52. Mental Health Commission 2018 Annual Report

City Council Policy Committees Unfinished Business Items for Scheduling

Agenda Committee

Use of U1 Funds for Property Acquisition at 1001, 1007 and 1011 University Ave and 1925 Ninth Street from Housing Advisory Commission and City Manager

Increase Compliance with Short-Term Rental Ordinance

Disposition of City-owned Redevelopment Properties at 1631 and 1654 Fifth Street

Vehicle Dweller Program

Land Use Planning Permit Fee Amendments

Residential Preferential Parking Program for Football Game Day Enforcement

Land Use

Adopt an Ordinance adding a new Chapter 9.50 to the Berkeley Municipal Code Requiring Legal Rights for Legal Tender

Facilities Infrastructure

Consider Multi-year Bidding Processes for Street Paving

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals

none

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period

2072 Addison St – eliminate off-street parking – 6-5-2019

2004 Cedar – residential addition – 6-14-2019

2001 & 2031 Fourth St – modify use permit for beer tasting room – 6-14-2019

3206 – College Ave – establish pet store use – 6-14-2019

2325 Sixth St – single family residence – 6-17-2019

Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled

2701 Shattuck (construct 5-story mixed-use building) – ZAB 6-30-2019

WORKSHOPS

Sept 17 – Arts and Culture Plan, Zero Waste Rate Review, Adeline Corridor Plan

Oct 22 – Berkeley’s 2020 Vision Update, Census 2020 Update, Short term Rentals

Nov 5 - Transfer Station Feasibility Study, Vision Zero Action Plan,

Dec 5 – Measure T1 Update

Unscheduled – Cannabis Health Considerations

Unscheduled PRESENTATIONS

EBMUD presentation

Referral Response: Explore Grant Writing Services

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to

To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to

