Congress is becoming more and more irrelevant. Their prime responsibility is to exercise due diligence when waging war. This has been completely usurped by the White House who declared an “emergency” to fast-track arms sales to Saudi Arabia. The emergency authorization allows Raytheon, a prime American Defense Contractor to build highly secret smart bomb parts in Saudi Arabia. In a wonderful Christian gesture, all is forgiven for the high crimes of 9/11 and the killing of Khashoggi. I can hear the loud cheers from Trump supporters and Evangelicals eager to share US weapons secrets with our great Saudi friends.

I wonder whether Jared Kushner received payment for his efforts or was this a gesture of unselfish patriotism. These are the same Saudis who imprisoned women’s human right activist Loujain Al-Hathloul for her demands on lifting the kingdom’s ban on female drivers and overhaul its suffocating male “guardianship” system. She has been held in solitary confinement and faced abuse, including electric shocks, flogging and threats of sexual violence.

These are the same Saudis who along with another of our great UAE partners pledged $3bn aid money to prop up Sudan’s murderous militias fearful that the winds of democracy might reach Riyadh and Abu Dhabi. Super Christian, Vice President Pence must be so proud of our ongoing support for the Saudis who continue to kill Yemeni men, women and children in large numbers which I suppose dovetails with our own great Christian values.

Jesus must be so proud!