Page One
Michael Storper on Housing
Tim Redmond
Friday June 14, 2019 - 04:10:00 PM
Watch the video of the eminent economic geographer talking about housing in SF -- and other American cities.There were so many interesting moments in the presentation by eminent economic geographer Michael Storper April 30. One of the more remarkable things he said: For the richest 30 percent of the population, housing costs as a percentage of income have actually gone down in San Francisco. That’s right: The issue isn’t a “housing crisis” for the top third of the population; it’s an affordable housing crisis for everyone else.
Storper talked about why he doesn’t think the theory of “filtering” — that is, the idea that if you build high-end housing prices will eventually fall at the other end of the spectrum — doesn’t work.
Watch the videos via 48hills.org. at https://48hills.org/2019/06/michael-storper-on-housing/