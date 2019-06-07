Worth Noting:



Even though this email is thick without listing every meeting agenda item, it is worth reading or at least scanning what is before the City for discussion and action this coming week.



City Council Committees are meeting this week in the morning and afternoon on Monday and Thursday.



The City Council will vote on the FY 2020 and FY 2021 budgets on June 25. The proposed budget recommendations will be discussed at City Council on Tuesday, Police Review Commission on Wednesday, City Council Budget Committee on Thursday.



Sunday, June 9, 2019



No City meetings or events found



Monday, June 10, 2019

Agenda and Rules Committee, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm, at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Conf Room, Draft Agenda for June 25 Regular City Council Meeting, Consent: 1. $224,064 YMCA City Employee Memberships, 6. Revision Investment Policy, 7. $2,091,305 to extend Pathways STAIR operations to June 30, 2020, 8. $30,000 Block Grant Discretionary Funding June 1, 2019 – May 31, 2020, 9. $832,000 DDorthy Day House to Operate year-round Shelter at Veteran’s Building FY 2020 and FY 2021, 10. $233,835 Aging Services Programs for FY2020, 11. Extend contract by 2 yr - $276,000 with TruePoint Systems LLC for Accela Professional Services, 13. $65,000 NextRequest for Public Records Response Software System, 14. $225,000 Governmentjobs.com, Inc. DBA NEOGOV for Performance and Learning Management System, 15. Add $418 to Contract Accela, Inc. for Software Maintenance and Professional Services, 16. Add $35,000 and extend term for on-call landscape architecture, 17. $3,100,000 for construction management services for Berkeley Tuolumne Camp Project July1, 2019-Dec 31, 2022, 18. Add $360,000 for new contract for the WETA MOU Planning Phase for potential ferry service and public recreation pier at Berkeley Marina 19. Letter of commitment to affirm City of Berkeley participation in 2019 Bay Area SunShares residential solar and zero-emission vehicle program, 20, $80,000 contract with Rincon Consultants, Inc to develop Berkeley Pathway to Clean Energy Buildings Report, 21. $19,000,000 On-call Planning Services Contracts. 22. $140,875 Tanko Lighting for Street Light Luminaire Retrofit Project, 23. Amend Housing Trust Fund Guidelines to foster workforce housing for educators and educational staff by extending eligibility to include up to 120% AMI and provide $150,00 to BUSD for predevelopment planning, Action: 24. Adopt FY 2020 and FY 2021 Biennial Budget, 25. Adopt FY 2020 Annual Appropriations Ordinance $520,227,935 (gross and $454,517,219 (net), 26. FY 2019-2020 Borrowing of Funds $35,000,000 Tax and Revenue Anticipation Notes, 27. Adopt Ordinance adding new Chapter 9.50 to BMC requiring legal rights for legal tender, requiring that all brick-and-mortar businesses accept cash, 28. Adopt Resolution Establishing that all new vehicles procured by City of Berkeley be zero-emission vehicles, 29. Create Action Plan by June 2020 to accelerate electrification of City’s municipal fleet and phase out fossil fuel use in municipal vehicles by 2030, 30. Waiver of Encroachment Fees for Trash Corral Pilot Program for Telegraph BID and Downtown Berkeley Assoc. Information Reports: 31. Voluntary Time Off Program for FY 2020, 32. Audit Status Report Response: Code Enforcement-Improvements needed in Case Management and Oversight Jan1, 2019-April16, 2019, 33. FY 2020 Civic Arts Grant Awards, 34. FY 2019 2nd qtr Investment Report, 35. Referral Response: Community Microbond Initiative, 36. LPO NOD 2140 Shattuck Ave, 37. goBerkeley Parking Management Program, 38.&39. 2019 Commission on Disability Work Plan and Outreach Efforts, 40. Mental Health Commission 2018 Annual Report

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/Agenda_Committee__2019_Index.aspx

City Council Health, Life Enrichment, Equity & Community Committee, 10 am – 12 pm, at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Conf Room, Agenda: 2. Managing RV Parking, 3. Creation of Vehicle Dwellers Governance Body, 4. Brown Act, 5. Ban Racial, Ethnic and Religious Discrimination on the Basis Hairstyle or Headwear, 6. Air Quality Monitoring Program

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Health,_Life_Enrichment,_Equity___Community.aspx

Police Review Commission – Probation and Parole Questioning Subcommittee, 2 pm, at 1947 Center, Western Sycamore Room 1st Floor, 5. Development of new BPD policy

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Tax the Rich Rally, with music by Occupella, 5 – 6 pm at the Top of Solano in front of the Closed Oaks Theater, Rain Cancels

Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Berkeley City Council, Tuesday, at 1231 Addison Street, BUSD Board Room,

4:00 pm, Closed Session, Agenda:

5:00 pm Special Meeting, Agenda: 1 item Referral Prioritization Process

6:00 pm – 11:00 pm, Regular Session:

Agenda: Consent: items 4-15 FY 2020 Tax Rates, 16. Temporary Appropriations $50,000,000 payroll & expenses, 17. $56,000 AmeriCorps, 18. BUSD YouthWorks Employment Program $26,694, 19. RFP to Sell Single Family Home at 1654 Fifth St to Operate as Homeless Shelter, 20. $121,538 Contract increase for Phone System Support and Maintenance, 21. Contract NEXGEN $1,017,509, 22. $100,000 Contract Increase Tank Maintenance and Certification Services, 23. Contract $4,065,906 T1 Street Improvements, 24. $940,000 Preparation Sanitary Sewer Master Plan, 25. $278,698 Global Positioning System Telematics Program, 26. $296,475 for 10 new Prius (PHEV), 27. Amend Commissioners’ Manual Regarding Submission of Revised or Supplemental Agenda Material, 28. Resolution No Intervention in Venezuela, 29.Insufficient Fire Prevention Inspections, 30. Support AB 1487, 31. RFP Measure O Funds to Housing Trust Fund for Berkeley Way and 1601 Oxford, 32. Transit Improvements at MacArthur Maze, 33. Oppose AB 56 Centralizing Energy Procurement, 34. Repeal/Reenact BMC 13.104 Wage Theft Prevention, 35. Opposition to Revision of Title X, 36. Funding $190,015 Drop-in Center, 37. Funding $198,000 Youth Spirit Artworks, 38. $203,286 Intercity Services, 39. Berkeley Opportunity Zone Displacement Mitigation Overlay, 40. Proclamation Honoring June as LBGTQ Pride Month, 42. Resolution Opposing Anti-Abortion Bills Passed in 2019 Action: 44. 2020 Street Lighting Assessments, 45. a.b.& c. Code Enforcement Actions and Fact Finding Leonard Powell, 46. Inclusionary Housing Zoning Ordinance Amendments Contiguous Lots under Common Control or Ownership, 47. Referral to Homeless Services Panel of Experts to consider Measure P Funds for remediation of Lawn Bowling, North Green and Santa Fe Right-of-Way, FY 2020-2021, 48.&49. FY 2020, FY 2021Proposed Budget, Information: 50. Referral Response: Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act (TOPA)

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/Agenda_Committee__2019_Index.aspx

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board – Budget & Personnel Committee, 5:30 pm, at 2001 Center St, Law Library 2nd Floor, Agenda: 5. Staffing Model Changes, 6. FY 2019 Budget update, 7. FY 2020 Budget

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Community Health Commission – Policy Tracking Subcommittee, 5 pm at 2000 University, Au Coquelet

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/uploadedFiles/Health_Human_Services/Commissions/Commission_for_Community_Health/06-12-19-AgendaPolicyEducationSC.pdf

Homeless Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor Cypress Room, Agenda: 7. Recommendation health study by Division of Public Health on health conditions, disparities and mortality rates on homeless with recommendations for closing gaps, 8. Recommendation Adeline Corridor Plan to include housing for extremely low-income persons consistent with 1000 person plan, 9. Recommendation 1281 University be used as location for RV dwellers with established ties to Berkeley, 10. Report from encampment subcommittee, 11. Homesteading, 13. Employment strategies for homeless, 14. Transportation accommodation to shelters and resources

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Homeless_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Measure O Bond Oversight Committee, 6 – 9 pm, at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 6. Housing Trust Fund Program and Priorities, 7. Ad-Hoc Subcommittees,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Measure_O_Bond_Oversight_Committee.aspx

Parks and Waterfront Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 2800 Park St, Frances Albrier Community Center, Agenda: 10. Adeline Corridor Plan, 11. Presentation Women’s Daytime Drop-in Program at Berkeley Lawn Bowling Club, 12. Update T1, 13. Bee City Update, 14. Southern Waterfront Parking Assessment, 15. Citywide Restroom Assessment

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Parks_and_Waterfront_Commission.aspx

Police Review Commission, at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center,

5:30 pm Lexipol Policies Subcommittee

7 – 10 pm, Regular Meeting, Agenda: 8. Subcommittees a.Lexipol Policies, b. MOU Compendium, c. Standard of Proof, 9. Old Business, a.Lexipol Policies, b. Surveillance Use Policies, 10. New Business, a. Use of hoods/spit masks, b. BPD FY 2020 & FY 2021 Budget, c. possible joint request with Mental Health Commission for increased funding for Mobile Crisis Unit or other Mental Health Services

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Thursday, June 13, 2019

City Council Budget & Finance Committee, 2 – 4 pm, at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Conf Room, Agenda: 2. Voluntary Time off on Statewide Election Days for City Employees, 3. City Manager’s Budget Recommendations for FY 2020 and FY 2021

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Budget___Finance.aspx

City Council Land Use, Housing & Economic Development Committee, 10:30 am – 12 pm, at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Room, Agenda: 2. Open Doors Initiative: First Time Homebuyer Program, 3. Referral: Fee on New Non-Residential Development to Contribute to the Revolving Loan Fund, 4. Berkeley Qualified Opportunity Fund

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Land_Use,_Housing___Economic_Development.aspx

Cannabis Commission, 6:30 – 8:30 pm, at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Consideration Cannabis Equity Program

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/MedicalCannabis/

Community Environmental Advisory Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 1901 Russell St, Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library, Agenda: V. Presentation Public Health Division Tobacco Prevention Program, IX. 1. Bird Safety, 2. Coordination Environmental Impact Protection, 6. Letter on Parking Enforcement Vehicles

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Community_Environmental_Advisory_Commission/

Zoning Adjustment Board, 7 – 11 pm at 1231 Addison St, BUSD Board Room, Agenda: 3. Election of 3 ZAB members to Zoning Ordinance Revision Project

1111 Allston Way – construct 3-story single family dwelling at rear of parcel – staff recommend Approve

2198 San Pablo – demolish single-story commercial building and construct 6-story mixed use with 3 live-work, 57 dwellings (includes 5 Very Low Income), parking 20 vehicles, 48 bicycle spaces, staff recommend Approve

2701 Shattuck – construct 5-story, 57 dwellings (includes 5 Very Low Income), 600 sq ft ground floor food service, parking 30 vehicles, 44 bicycle spaces, staff recommend Approve with modifications

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/zoningadjustmentsboard/

2x2 Committee, 8:30 – 10 am, at 2020 Bonor Street, Room 126, Berkeley Unified School District, Agenda: 4. Joint Properties MOU Update, 5. 2020 Vision Annual Update, 6. BUSD Update on Workforce Housing

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/2x2_Committee_Homepage.aspx

Friday, June 14, 2019

Berkeley Reduced Service Day

Saturday, June 15, 2019

Roses in Bloom Acoustical Series, 3 – 5 pm, at Rose Garden,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16177

Sunday, June 16, 2019

Juneteenth Festival, 11 am – 7 pm,

http://www.berkeleyjuneteenth.org

_____________________

City Council Policy Committees Unfinished Business Items for Scheduling

Agenda Committee

Use of U1 Funds for Property Acquisition at 1001, 1007 and 1011 University Ave and 1925 Ninth Street from Housing Advisory Commission and City Manager

Increase Compliance with Short-Term Rental Ordinance

Disposition of City-owned Redevelopment Properties at 1631 and 1654 Fifth Street

Vehicle Dweller Program

Land Use Planning Permit Fee Amendments

Residential Preferential Parking Program for Football Game Day Enforcement

Land Use

Referral to City Manager - Amnesty Program for Legalizing Unpermitted Dwelling Units

Prioritizing Affordable Housing for the Homeless

______________________

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals

none

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period

2072 Addison St – eliminate off-street parking – 6-5-2019

2004 Cedar – residential addition – 6-14-2019

2001 & 2031 Fourth St – modify use permit for beer tasting room – 6-14-2019

3206 – College Ave – establish pet store use – 6-14-2019

2325 Sixth St – single family residence – 6-17-2019

Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled

2701 Shattuck (construct 5-story mixed-use building) – ZAB 6-30-2019

WORKSHOPS

June 18 –Green Stormwater Infrastructure Presentation, Mandatory and Recommended Green Stormwater Infrastructure in New and Existing Redevelopments or Projects, Council Budget and Strategic Plan Priorities

Sept 17 – Arts and Culture Plan, Zero Waste Rate Review, Adeline Corridor Plan

Oct 22 – Berkeley’s 2020 Vision Update, Census 2020 Update, Short term Rentals

Nov 5 - Transfer Station Feasibility Study, Vision Zero Action Plan,

Dec 5 – Measure T1 Update

Unscheduled – Cannabis Health Considerations

Unscheduled PRESENTATIONS

EBMUD presentation

Referral Response: Explore Grant Writing Services

_____________________

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx

To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to

https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/

_____________________

