To the tune of "Oh, Suzanna"



oh, I come from Alabama to develop People's Park



and from what I've heard the chancellor say it's going to be a lark



well they brought me here to monetize these priceless public lands



and privatize your landmarks while your mayor sits on his hands







Chorus: oh, Suzanna, oh don't you cry for me



I'll be out of here as soon as I destroy your history





oh, the public-private partnership we use it to disguise

a move which otherwise is known as pri-va-tize

public resources belong you as people would agree

but a little hocus-pocus and they all belong to me

Chorus: oh, Suzanna, oh don't you cry for me

I'll be out of here as soon as I destroy your history

if the campus wants to save some dough I think it's pretty plain

just quit playing football cause it messes up your brain

try some chess or checkers let the students make the call

they can really save some money unless they pick volleyball

Chorus: oh, Suzanna, oh don't you cry for me

I'll be out of here as soon as I destroy your history

in 1967 there were houses on that block

which they bulldozed and then walked away- the neighbors were in shock

so the people built a garden so that everyone could share

but the chancellor says development has got to start right there

Chorus: oh, Suzanna, oh don't you cry for me

I'll be out of here as soon as I destroy your history

I'm an out of town developer and I am not to blame

it's the chancellor and the regents setting up this dirty game

since UC makes nuclear weapons it's embarrassing for sure

to have People's Park - a symbol of resistance against war