Public Comment

Song of the Private Out-of-Town Developer

Carol Denney
Thursday May 30, 2019 - 03:57:00 PM
Bookmark and Share

To the tune of "Oh, Suzanna"

oh, I come from Alabama to develop People's Park

and from what I've heard the chancellor say it's going to be a lark

well they brought me here to monetize these priceless public lands

and privatize your landmarks while your mayor sits on his hands



Chorus: oh, Suzanna, oh don't you cry for me

I'll be out of here as soon as I destroy your history

 

oh, the public-private partnership we use it to disguise 

a move which otherwise is known as pri-va-tize 

public resources belong you as people would agree 

but a little hocus-pocus and they all belong to me 

 

Chorus: oh, Suzanna, oh don't you cry for me 

I'll be out of here as soon as I destroy your history 

 

if the campus wants to save some dough I think it's pretty plain 

just quit playing football cause it messes up your brain 

try some chess or checkers let the students make the call 

they can really save some money unless they pick volleyball 

 

Chorus: oh, Suzanna, oh don't you cry for me 

I'll be out of here as soon as I destroy your history 

 

in 1967 there were houses on that block 

which they bulldozed and then walked away- the neighbors were in shock 

so the people built a garden so that everyone could share 

but the chancellor says development has got to start right there 

 

Chorus: oh, Suzanna, oh don't you cry for me 

I'll be out of here as soon as I destroy your history 

 

I'm an out of town developer and I am not to blame 

it's the chancellor and the regents setting up this dirty game 

since UC makes nuclear weapons it's embarrassing for sure 

to have People's Park - a symbol of resistance against war