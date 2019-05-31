Public Comment
Song of the Private Out-of-Town Developer
To the tune of "Oh, Suzanna"
oh, I come from Alabama to develop People's Park
and from what I've heard the chancellor say it's going to be a lark
well they brought me here to monetize these priceless public lands
and privatize your landmarks while your mayor sits on his hands
Chorus: oh, Suzanna, oh don't you cry for me
I'll be out of here as soon as I destroy your history
oh, the public-private partnership we use it to disguise
a move which otherwise is known as pri-va-tize
public resources belong you as people would agree
but a little hocus-pocus and they all belong to me
Chorus: oh, Suzanna, oh don't you cry for me
I'll be out of here as soon as I destroy your history
if the campus wants to save some dough I think it's pretty plain
just quit playing football cause it messes up your brain
try some chess or checkers let the students make the call
they can really save some money unless they pick volleyball
Chorus: oh, Suzanna, oh don't you cry for me
I'll be out of here as soon as I destroy your history
in 1967 there were houses on that block
which they bulldozed and then walked away- the neighbors were in shock
so the people built a garden so that everyone could share
but the chancellor says development has got to start right there
Chorus: oh, Suzanna, oh don't you cry for me
I'll be out of here as soon as I destroy your history
I'm an out of town developer and I am not to blame
it's the chancellor and the regents setting up this dirty game
since UC makes nuclear weapons it's embarrassing for sure
to have People's Park - a symbol of resistance against war