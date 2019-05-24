Cal Performances closes its 2018-19 season by featuring the spectacular Eifman Ballet of St. Petersburg with 'The Pygmalion Effect,' four performances from Friday at 8 through Saturday (2 & 8) to Sunday at 3.

Boris Eifman, who founded the Leningrad Ballet Ensemble in 1977, and has premiered over 50 shows, has created a new piece from the old Pygmalion story, this time of a ballroom dancer challenged to "sculpt" a clumsy young woman into a virtuoso dancer, set to the music of Johann Strauss, Junior.

Eifman's work has been characterized as based in classical Russian ballet, expressed with great theatricality, using stunning effects like acrobatic pas de deux.

Tickets: $36-$135 (half price tickets available for UC students) Info: calperformances.org

Eifman's website: www.eifmanballet/ru/en/