Tuesday – 2:30 pm Agenda Planning committee for June 11 City Council meeting and 6:00 pm City Council Regular meeting



Wednesday – 6:30 pm Adeline Corridor Draft Plan presentation



Saturday and Sunday – 16th Berkeley World Music Festival noon – 8:00 pm







Roses in Bloom Acoustical Series, 3 – 5 pm at Rose Garden



Monday, May 27, 2019



Memorial Day Holiday



Tax the Rich Rally, with music by Occupella, 5 – 6 pm at the Top of Solano in front of the Closed Oaks Theater, Rain Cancels

Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Civic Arts Commission – Special Meeting, 6 – 8 pm at 1901 Russell St, Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library, Agenda action items 8. a. Telegraph Walking Tour, b. revised design carved stone wall inserts for North Berkeley Senior Center, c. Civic Arts Grant Awards, on City website link to agendadoes not open, direct link here

Agenda and Rules Committee, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm, 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Conf Room, Draft Agenda for June 11, Regular City Council Meeting, Consent: 2. Bid Solicitations, items 3. thru 14. FY 2020 Tax Rates, 15. Temporary Appropriations $50 million from July 1, 2019 until effective date of FY 2020 Annual Appropriations ordinance. 16. Contract with Bay Area Community Resources for $56,000 for placement of AmeriCorps Members, 17. Contract BUSD for $26,694 for Workplace Skills Training for YouthWorks Employment Program,18. RFP to sell Single Family Home at 1654 Fifth St to Operate as Homeless Housing, 19. Increase Contract No. 9149B by $121,538 Telephone System Support and Service, 20. $1,017,509 Contract: NEXGEN Asset Management for Computerized Maintenance Management System & Enterprise Asset Management System, 21. Increase Contract No. 10350 Technology, Engineering and Construction, Inc by $100,000 for Tank Maintenance and Certification services, 22. $4,065,906 Contract Gallagher & Burk, Inc for Measure T1 Street Improvement Project Adeline, Hearst and Milvia, 23. $940,000 Contract for Preparation of Sanitary Sewer Master Plan, 24. $278,698 Contract: Zonar Systems, Inc. for Global Positioning System Telematics Program, 25. $296,475 Purchase Order: National Fleet Group for 10 Toyota Prius Prime Plus (PHEV – Plug-in Hybrid) 26. Amendment to Commissioners’ Manual regarding submission of revised or supplemental Agenda Material must be made available to the public, 27. Fire Prevention Inspections Insufficient – from Auditor – Fire Dept had 2500 open violations, over 500 properties not inspected, new large projects not in data base for inspections – staffing has not kept pace with city growth, code enforcement requirements, 28. Support AB 1487 – Housing Alliance for Bay Area, 29. Use Measure O Affordable Housing Bonds for Berkeley Way and 1601 Oxford, Action: 31. Zoning Ordinance Amendments Inclusionary Housing Regulations to Contiguous Lots under Common Control or Ownership, 32. FY 202 Street Lighting Assessments, 33. Budget Referral: Remediation of Lawn Bowling, North Green and Santa Fe Right-of-Way FY 202-2021 Affordable Housing, 34. Resolution No U.S. Intervention in Venezuela, 35. FY 2020&FY 2021 Proposed Biennial Budget, 36. a.b.&c. Code Enforcement and Mr. Leonard Powell, 37. Law Enforcement Use of Restraint Devices in City of Berkeley, 38. Transit Improvements at MacArthur Maze, 39. BMC. Chapter 13.104, Wage Theft Prevention, 40. Opposition to Revision of Title X, 41. FY 2020-FY 2023 – Funding for Berkeley Drop-in Center, 42. FY 2020-2023, Funding Youth Spirit Artworks, 43. FY 202-2023 Funding for Intercity Services, 44. Berkeley Opportunity Zone Displacement Mitigation Zoning Overlay, 45. Prohibit City Use of Face Recognition Technology,

Berkeley City Council, Tuesday, 1231 Addison Street, BUSD Board Room, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx

Closed Session 5:00 pm, Agenda: existing litigation Alameda Superior Court, a. Robertson v. City of Berkeley RG17851346, b. Jonathan and Sally Francis v. City of Berkeley RG 17880940

Regular Session 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm, Agenda:

Consent: 2. One Way Car share transition from pilot to baseline program, 3. Residential Parking football game day – 2nd reading of ordinance, 5. Contract with Townsend Public Affairs for Legislative Advocacy 6-9. Assessments – Business Districts, 10. Bid Solicitations, 11. Appropriations Limit, 12. Security Patrol, 13. 4th July Fireworks/events, 14. Tree Service Contracts, 15. Parks Playground Surfacing and Pathway Repairs, 16. Bus Transportation for Berkeley Day Camp and Recreation Programs, 17. Reject bids-open market Public Safety Building repair 18. Support SB 48 – Right to Shelter, 19. Support HR 40 – Reparation Proposals, 20. Budget referral: Expand School Supply Distribution for low-income students, 22. Budget Referral Technical Assistance for Succession Planning for Conversions to Worker Cooperatives, 23. West Berkeley Service Center Development, 25. Stop signs Carleton-Fulton, 26. Funding Traffic Safety Alcatraz Ave, 27. Street Lights MLK and Stuart, 28. Study to achieve Equity in City Contracting, 29. Lighting William Byron Rumford Sculpture, 30. Increase Staffing for Vision Zero, 31. Budget Referral Traffic Calming or Traffic Circle at 62nd Street and King, 32. Resolution Full Parity Mental Health Patients, Clinicians at Kaiser, 33. Budget Referral Solano Revitalization, 34. Oppose AB-1356 Cannabis, 35. Budget Referral Paid Internships, 36. Support Renters Rights Bills, 37. Support SB 212, SB 641 Rank Choice Voting, 38. Support ADA-6 Voting Rights Parolees, Action: 39. Proposed Budget 2020-2021 Hearing #2, 40. Council recommendations for proposed budget, 41. Hourly Fee Increase Traffic Engineering & Transportation Divisions, 42. Economic Dashboards, 43. Fee Increase Rental Housing Safety Program, 44. Tax Exemption on Federal Research Grants, 45.Direct City Manager to Place a Moratorium Shared Sidewalk Policy until homeless response system designed, created, implemented, 46. Referral to Public Works to Rename Harold Way to Dalai Lama Way, 47. ZAB Appeal 1444 Fifth St. Information Reports: 48. Short term Rentals, 49. IT, 50. Kiosks and Accessibility Obstacles

Zero Waste Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 1326 Allston Way, Willow Room, City of Berkeley Corporation Yard, Agenda: Transfer Station Feasibility Study, Carpet Recycling, Single Use Foodware Ordinance Implementation, Workplan

Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Community Meeting - Adeline Corridor Specific Plan (Draft Plan) and Draft Environmental Impact Report (DEIR), 6:30 - 8:30 pm at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center

Board of Library Trustees Special Meeting, 2:00 pm at 1125 University at West Brach Library, Agenda: II. A. FY Library Tax Rate, B. Biennial Budget FY 2020 & FY 2021

Thursday, May 30, 2019

Community Environmental Advisory Commission – Bird Safe Subcommittee, 7 pm at 2000 University, Au Coquelet

Friday, May 31, 2019

No City meetings or events found

Saturday, June 1, 2019

16th Berkeley World Music Festival, noon – 8 pm, outdoors and Telegraph Avenue venues, Continuous Performances, Saturday features People’s Park Concert headliners – ­Fula Brothers (West Africa), Sang Matiz (Afro-Latin Funk) & Baraka Moon (Sufi Trance); plus Georges Lammam (Arabic violin) & French Oak Gypsy Band. Crafts, children’s activities each day

Sunday, June 2, 2019

16th Berkeley World Music Festival, noon – 8 pm, outdoors and Telegraph Avenue venues, Continuous Performances, Sunday Streets provides dance areas for Mixta Criolla (Puerto Rico), Bollywood Gharana (Rock ‘n Raga), Dan Cantrell (New Balkan), belly dance, klezmer & zydeco. Evening performances are Cornelius Boots (Shakuhachi flute), Netto D’Souza (Brazilian) & Dance Party Finale, La Mandanga (Spanish Rumba). Crafts, children’s activities each day

Roses in Bloom Acoustical Series, 3 – 5 pm at Rose Garden

The Adeline Corridor Specific Plan (Draft Plan) and Draft Environmental Impact Report (DEIR) are available for review and comment https://www.cityofberkeley.info/AdelineCorridor/

Two in person public meetings on the plan are scheduled.

Community meeting - May 29, 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm at the South Berkeley Senior Center 2939 Ellis. Planning Commission - June 5, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm at the South Berkeley Senior Center 2939 Ellis

To comment email adelinecorridor@cityofberkeley.info on or before July 1, 2019, 5:00 pm.

*Agenda Committee Unfinished business for scheduling – 1. a.&b. U1 Funds for Property Acquisition at 1001, 1007, 1011 University, 1925 Ninth Street, 2. Revisions to Ordinance 7,521 BMC. To increase compliance with short-term rental ordinance, 3. Disposition City-owned Former Redevelopment Agency Properties at 1631 & 1654 Fifth St, 4. Referral to City Manager and budget for creation of “vehicle dweller program” 5. Land-use Planning Permit Fee Amendments, 6. Residential Preferential Parking (RPP) Program Reform & Expansion Phase II: Recommendations for Increased Staffing, Enhanced Football Game Enforcement and Expansion.

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals

1444 Fifth St – 4 single family dwellings - 5-28-2019

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period

2325 Sixth St (Single-family residence) – 6-5-2019

2072 Addison (eliminate off-street parking) – 6-5-2019

Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled

2701 Shattuck (construct 5-story mixed-use building) – ZAB 6-30-2019

WORKSHOPS

June 18 –Green Stormwater Infrastructure, Mandatory and Recommended Green Stormwater Infrastructure in New and Existing Redevelopments or Projects (Policy Committee), Council Budget and Strategic Plan Procedures

Sept 17 – Arts and Culture Plan, Zero Waste Rate Review, Adeline Corridor Plan

Oct 22 – Berkeley’s 2020 Vision Update, Census 2020 Update, Short Term Rentals

Nov 5 - Transfer Station Feasibility Study, Vision Zero Action Plan,

Dec. 5 – Measure T1 Update

Unscheduled – Cannabis Health Considerations

Unscheduled PRESENTATIONS

June 11 – tentative EBMUD presentation

Explore Grant-Writing Services from Specialized Municipal Grant-Writing Firms

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to

To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to

