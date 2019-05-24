The President acting the role of “bad cop” warned North Korea with nuclear destruction, boasting about “a fury like the world has never seen”. Excited by the possibility of being nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize, if he could reach a peace accord, the President abruptly changed his role to “good cop,” claiming he and the North Korean leader were “in love” but sadly Kim Jong-un rebuffed his advances.

He soon lost interest in North Korea and turned his attention to Iran, threatening with them with complete annihilation. Are we to witness another failed military adventure another “shock and awe, “Iranian Freedom” with botched intelligence to justify military actions resulting in the death of millions of innocent civilians – just to appease Iran’s enemies, Israel and Saudi Arabia?

Threatening “the end of Iran” from his Twitter Pulpit implied that President was seriously considering using nuclear weapons. Was this pure theater, Trump acting the tough guy assuming a John Wayne swagger to impress his base? Fortunately, the Iranians have been far more diplomatic in their responses.

In any event what is particularly disturbing is the erratic and incendiary nature of the President’s rhetoric. We have squandered close to $6t on failed military adventures. The President’s wild mood swings exacerbated by the possibility of further revelations of his tax records makes him a clear and present danger to the US and the world at large. The deafening silence of the Republicans only amplifies the danger.