Editor, New York Times:



The opinion piece by your recent appointment to the editorial section, Mr. Manjoo, misses the point entirely in his support for SB 50.



The housing crisis in California is caused by gross imbalance in high paying tech jobs overwhelming the area’s resources. Normal incomes simply can’t compete with tech salaries.

Yes, there are many housing units being built, with international funds chasing high profits, but these are overwhelmingly market rate and will do nothing to solve the housing shortage for those with regular incomes.

Until the tech industry spreads out beyond California, we will continue to suffer from the environmental and financial distortions of the latest Gold Rush.