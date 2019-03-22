Editor's Note: We are following the example of Al Jazeera in no longer printing the names of mass murderers.

On March 15, 2019, B***** T*******, an Australian, attacked two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, killing 50 and wounding several others. He posted links on Facebook that connected to a live video of the massacre from a camera mounted on his body. The video showed unspeakable slaughter as a gunman moved through the houses of worship, saying nothing, shooting as many people as he could.

He also left behind a 74-page “manifesto" declaring himself a “ racist” and “ethno-nationalist eco-fascist" and various diatribes against immigrants, Muslims, Jews and religious converts. He wanted to defend “our lands” from “invaders,” to reduce immigration rates” and to deepen division and start a civil war in the United States. Calling immigrants invaders is right out of Trump’s playbook.

T****** further stated in his “manifesto” that he was inspired by mass murderer A*** B*****, who killed 77 people in Norway in 2011. He also mentions Finsbury Park terrorist D**** O*****, and then goes on to rail against mass immigration and said he views Donald Trump a “symbol of renewed white identity.” Think about that for a moment — Tarrant links Trump with two mass murderers.